When Artificial Intelligence throws up real-world problems
AI-generated rip-offs of books, fake memoirs and the use of deep fakes pose grave ethical and social issues for the media, publishing and advertising sectors, industry watchers shared
Several international authors were recently left in for a rude shock after Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated bogus books in their names were found selling on e-commerce giant Amazon.
Among them was writer-journalist Rory Cellan-Jones who saw his memoir on Amazon. It was apparently generated by AI-powered ChatGPT. Another author, Jane Friedman, found five bogus titles generated by AI in her name on Amazon. One ‘Steven Walryn’ put up 15 titles in a day for sale on Amazon.
The e-commerce firm has removed such fake books since, but the emergence of AI-generated artwork and copyrighted content have raised legitimate concerns within the writers' community and the broader creative industry.
These incidents have come at a time when some authors have filed cases in the US court against Microsoft-backed OpenAI, Microsoft, Meta Platforms and other forms for using their copyrighted work in training its large language model (LLM) without their consent, compensation or credit.
The outcomes of these lawsuits could set important precedents for the publishing industry regarding AI, copyright and privacy that shape the regulatory landscape in the future. OpenAI could face significant financial penalties if the court favours the plaintiffs, which may hurt OpenAI’s financial stability and ability to raise funds, legal experts opine.
Interestingly, AI has co-authored several books such as, “The Inner Life of an AI: A Memoir by ChatGPT”, whose cover declares-written by ChatGPT, prompted by Forrest Xiao (a data scientist) and “Think Different: A Step-by-Step Guide to Building the Next Apple” by Bakari Powell and ChatGPT.
“With the further prevalence of generative AI (genAI), there may be a reduced demand for human-authored content which may lead to strained revenues for artists/writers”, says Abheek Biswas, AVP Consumer Insights, dentsu India, who is also an artist.
The rising incidents of misuse of “deepfakes” also emerge as a threat for celebrities. While deep fakes were around before ChatGPT, AI has increased the cases of misuse. These deepfakes are extremely convincing – and if people take them seriously, the reputational damage could be severe.
Renowned Hollywood actor Tom Hanks last week issued a warning to his followers on Instagram about a deepfake ad.
View this post on Instagram
CBS news anchor Gayle King also issued a similar warning this Monday when she found her deep fake video was being circulated on the internet.
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, Rahul Vengalil, Executive Director of Everest Solutions, a Rediffusion group company, said, “Generative AI has been helping the advertising and media industry to a great extent. It makes us efficient, takes up our mundane jobs and produces stunning arts and videos. However, frauds are going to exist in the AI domain as the entire digital ecosystem is full of frauds. The extent of frauds in digital media buying is insane though verification tools and measurements have brought them down now.”
AI industry leaders are also aware of the risks of their tools. A couple of months ago, OpenAI chief Sam Altman and Microsoft Founder Bill Gates, signed a one-sentence statement reading: “Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.”
Political disinformation
The technology is not just being misused by quacks or non-state actors. As generative AI tools grow more sophisticated, political actors are also using them to amplify disinformation. Massive political propaganda is being churned out with the help of manipulated videos and deepfakes to discredit the opposition, critical voices and media, media experts say.
India saw a significant rise in the use of fabricated images and videos for political propaganda this year. “For example, a fake video showing Muslims attacking a Hindu temple went viral on social media, causing religious tensions. This trend highlights the urgent need for effective measures to combat the spread of digital misinformation,” says Advit Sahdev, digital marketing and advertising expert.
According to a recent report “Freedom on the Net” by Freedom House, “Governments and political actors around the world, in both democracies and autocracies, are using AI to generate texts, images, and video to manipulate public opinion in their favour and to automatically censor critical online content.”
While AI technology offers exciting and beneficial uses for science, education, and society at large, its uptake has also increased the scale, speed, and efficiency of digital repression. AI has enabled governments to conduct more precise forms of online censorship by removing unfavoured political, social, and religious speech, the report claimed.
Over the past year, the new technology was utilized in at least 16 countries to sow doubt, smear opponents, or influence public debate, the report further claims. “Internet freedom is at an all-time low, and advances in AI are actually making this crisis even worse,” says Allie Funk, a researcher on the report.
Deep fakes have opened up the credibility of digital content to be challenged more often, says Sajal Gupta, CEO of Kiaos Advertising.
How can it be tackled?
Governments across the world are reviewing their legislation or considering bringing a new law that can protect them against exposure to content posted by others, to tackle generative AI. For instance, New York passed the New York City Bias Audit Law in January 2023, which may be used to govern LLM training data.
“The use of generative AI has created a lot of concerns around copyright and ethics. There is of course no turning the clock back. So, these concerns will need to be addressed by way of regulations. The US, the UK, Singapore, Japan and many others have already put in place legislations to protect copyright. We still don’t have a specific legislation in place in India around generative AI but that is just a matter of time,” says Hareesh Tibrewala, joint CEO of Mirum India.
Biswas believes technology itself will present the solution to this ethical and complicated problem.
“Develop and implement more robust digital rights management (DRM) systems to track and protect the ownership of digital content. This would help prevent unauthorized AI-generated duplications of copyrighted material. Employ AI tools to assist in the verification of the copyrighted content, helping creators and publishers identify potential infringements or misuse of their work in genAI outputs,” he suggests.
Vengalil and Sahdev underscore the importance of awareness among consumers and the need for robust fact-checking and verification mechanisms in the digital age.
A few leading content houses and digital platforms have already started initiatives to educate their readers on the methods of fact-checking and digital safety, Gupta points out.
Experts call for more robust digital rights management (DRM) systems to track and protect the ownership of digital content. This would help prevent unauthorized AI-generated duplications of copyrighted material.
Biswas also hopes that blockchain technology can create immutable records of ownership and copyright information, which will also serve as irrefutable proof of original content and its creator.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Meta starts rolling out generative AI tools for all advertisers
The global rollout will be complete by next year
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 10:31 AM | 1 min read
Meta has announced that they have begun rolling out our first generative AI-powered features for ad creatives in Meta’s Ads Manager, with global rollout complete by next year.
“These unlock a new era of creativity that maximizes the productivity, personalization and performance for all advertisers. The new features – Background Generation, Image Expansion, and Text Variations – will add to the AI-powered experiences and tools we continue to build for businesses,” the company said in a statement.
The features of the tool are as follows:
Background Generation: Creates multiple backgrounds to complement the advertiser’s product images, allowing advertisers to tailor their creative assets for different audiences.
Image Expansion: Seamlessly adjusts creative assets to fit different aspect ratios across multiple surfaces, like Feed or Reels, allowing advertisers to spend less time and resources on repurposing creative assets.
Text Variations: Generates multiple versions of ad texts based on advertiser’s original copy, highlighting the selling points of their products/services and giving them multiple text options to better reach their audience.
“Earlier this year, we announced the AI Sandbox where we’ve been testing these generative AI features with a small and diverse set of advertisers. These advertisers have been providing us with valuable feedback, including helping us ensure these products are built responsibly,” the company said.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Mahadev online betting app case: Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED
Ranbir Kapoor has been promoting the online betting app on the social media
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 4:16 PM | 1 min read
Actor Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Mahadev online betting app case.
He has been told to be present in front of the probe agency on October 10.
Kapoor has been promoting the online betting app on the social media.
The Mahadev online betting app, which is headquartered in the UAE,
has been under scanner in connection with alleged money laundering. ED recently conducted searches in Kolkata, Bhopal, Mumbai in connection with the case.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Forrester Research report highlights enduring relevance of DSPs in digital ad world
The report underscores the factors that advertisers should consider when choosing a DSP
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 11:42 AM | 3 min read
Advertisers are grappling with challenges in the digital advertising realm, largely stemming from shifts in data privacy regulations and the rise of walled garden platforms. Despite these hurdles, they continue to rely on multiple demand-side platforms (DSPs) as a means to centralize their advertising efforts.
Forrester Research recently published a report titled "The Forrester Wave: Omnichannel Demand-Side Platforms, Q3 2023," shedding light on the enduring relevance of DSPs in the world of digital advertising. The report underscores the factors that advertisers should consider when choosing a DSP and highlights the leading platforms in this landscape.
According to data from Forrester's Q1 2023 B2C Marketing CMO Pulse Survey, a significant 78% of US B2C marketing leaders indicated that their teams use two or more DSPs to access both open and closed advertising ecosystems. In response, DSP vendors are proactively investing in solutions designed to address signal loss, harness the power of AI for more autonomous advertising, and tap into the potential of connected TV (CTV) and retail data for comprehensive funnel impact and closed-loop measurement.
To thrive in the environment, DSP customers should consider the following when choosing a provider. They should look for DSPs that offer unique consumer intent signals through proprietary data sources and partnerships. Given data deprecation issues, advertisers should seek DSP vendors with flexible identity solutions that can resolve consumer identities across devices and channels effectively. Advertisers should choose DSPs that cater to both basic and advanced users. Effective vendors automate tasks, provide user-friendly interfaces, and leverage AI to enhance decision-making while maintaining transparency and control.
The report maps out different platforms and the categories they come under when it comes to their performance as DSPs. It has named 12 providers who matter the most in the environment and analyzed them. The three leading demand-side platform (DSP) providers according to the assessment are Trade Desk, Amazon Ads and Google.
The Trade Desk’s platform is known for usability and investments in connected TV (CTV) and identity solutions. It offers a user-friendly platform but with steep and inflexible pricing. Amazon Ads has evolved to offer a full-funnel advertising solution with high-yielding inventory and AI-driven decision-making. It offers unique insights into retail and viewership behaviours. Google also offers an AI-powered, user-friendly DSP with strong proprietary signals and focuses on media planning, buying, and optimization.
“We’re delighted to be acknowledged in this report from Forrester,” said Girish Prabhu, Director, Amazon Ads India. “We are committed to continually improving our advertising solutions based on the feedback we receive from our customers. We remain focused on helping brands achieve their goals by reaching audiences wherever they spend time.”
Tejinder Gill, General Manager, The Trade Desk - "Being recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave for Omnichannel Demand-Side Platforms, with the highest score in Strategy, we believe underscores our unwavering dedication to help our clients achieve their business objectives. We will continue to pioneer innovation that promotes trust and transparency in service of advertisers and for all stakeholders across the digital advertising ecosystem."
In addition to these top performers, other notable mentions in the report include Microsoft Advertising and Yahoo in the "Strong Performer" category, while "Contenders" include Criteo and Adobe.
In the ever-evolving landscape of advertising and digital marketing, demand-side platforms present a growing opportunity. By carefully selecting DSP providers that address challenges and offer recommended solutions, advertisers can optimize their advertising efforts in a complex digital advertising ecosystem.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Netflix to move Income Tax Appellate Tribunal in Rs 196-crore tax evasion case
Netflix’s decision to approach the tribunal came after the Dispute Resolution Panel earlier this year ruled in favour of the tax department
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 8:53 AM | 1 min read
Netflix may move the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal over the Rs 196-crore tax evasion case, according to a media report. The Income Tax department’s international tax wing has accused the streaming giant of evading income tax amounting to RS 196 crore.
Netflix’s decision to approach the tribunal came after the Dispute Resolution Panel earlier this year ruled in favour of the tax department.
According to the IT department, Netflix generated Rs 503 crore from its India operations between April 2020 and December 2020. While Netflix has offered to pay Rs 13.36 crore, the department has calculated the amount to be Rs 490 crore, saying the operation carried out of India through PE arrangement in India is taxable, and so the tax amount should be Rs 196 crore.
A Netflix spokesperson is quoted as saying “We fully adhere to tax laws and their requirements globally.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Apple to launch own search engine?
The tech giant is reportedly working on 'Pegasus,' which may bring Apple a new revenue stream
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 8:40 AM | 2 min read
Apple is creating its own search engine for its devices which may end its reliance on Google, according to the latest US media reports.
The internal name of the search engine is reportedly “Pegasus” which will be powered by generative AI tools to enhance it further. The company has not made any statement on this development so far.
Although Apple executive Eddy Cue has recently clarified that the firm doesn’t need to make its own search engine, the company had reportedly turned down an offer to buy Microsoft’s Bing in 2020.
Yet, the tech world is abuzz with speculations that Apple Inc. may bring its own search engine that could replace Google which dominates the market with nearly 90% share.
Apple has recently launched upgrades to its Spotlight search feature in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, which allows users to search for web results as well, going beyond documents, and app search. This has added fuel to the ongoing speculations.
Last year Apple launched Business Connect, a tool that helped strengthen its information database with details about businesses’ hours and locations in a way that could help it compete with Google.
Google has been the iPhone's default search engine for more than a decade. But the deal has come under the scanner of the US government as the latter dragged Google to the court alleging that the web giant reportedly pays Apple and other phone makers between $10 billion each year to maintain Google’s monopoly in search and online ads.
An Indian firm has recently launched "Veera" , a search engine for android mobile phones.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
How 2.5 million SMBs are fuelling Amazon India’s ad business
Thanks to the growth of SMBs over the past few years, advertising spends on e-comm platforms surpassed $1 billion in 2022 and is likely to expand faster than the whole digital advertising ecosystem
By Kanchan Srivastava | Oct 3, 2023 8:30 AM | 7 min read
It was June 2013, when Amazon, the world's largest e-commerce and cloud computing company, went live with its India marketplace. By 2016, the company had spent $5 billion to grow its e-commerce business in India. In January 2020, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos held ‘Amazon SMBhav’, a mega summit for SMBs (small and medium businesses) in India. At the summit, he said “I predict the 21st century will be the Indian century. This country has dynamism and energy and everywhere I go here, we see there is an improvement in growth. This country has something special.”
At the event, Bezos, who stepped down as CEO and became executive chairman in 2021, announced that he would invest $1 billion in digitizing SMBs in India. Bezos’ move turned out to be a boon as the pandemic struck soon after, prompting millions of SMBs and startups to join various ecommerce platforms in order to survive and grow amid lockdowns.
“Today, more than 2.5 million micro, small, and medium enterprises work with Amazon India, including sellers, artisans and weavers, delivery and logistics service people, and more,” Kapil Sharma, Director Advertiser Success at Amazon Ads India tells e4m with pride.
“Almost 30 years ago, Amazon was a small business founded on an entrepreneur’s vision and passion. While the company has grown over the years, Amazon has retained that same entrepreneurial spirit and has never lost sight of the importance of supporting SMBs,” Sharma further said, highlighting the significance of SMBs in the company’s growth in the world’s second largest consumer market after China.
The online retail giant has committed investments worth $6.5 billion in the country to date. Over the years, the company has also expanded its offerings in sectors like digital payments, music streaming, grocery delivery, video streaming, and education among others.
Sharma noted, “Amazon invests in the success of entrepreneurs, artisans, and small businesses selling in the Amazon Store. When they thrive, our customers benefit from the products and services they offer. That’s part of the reason Amazon has invested more than $30 billion globally in logistics, tools, services, programs and people to foster the growth of our sellers.”
In 2021, Amazon announced the $250 MM Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund to invest in tech startups. Over the last 24 months, Smbhav Venture Fund has made several investments, including companies like FreshtoHome, XYXX, Hopscotch, Fitterfly, Cashify, MyGlamm, M1xchange, and smallcase.
Amazon as an ad platform
There are about 700 million active internet users in the country. Of that, more than 200 million are shopping online, industry estimates say.
Thanks to the growth of SMBs over the past few years, the advertising spends on ecommerce platforms has also gone up significantly. It surpassed $1 billion in 2022 and is likely to expand faster than the whole digital advertising ecosystem in the coming years as more customers purchase online, industry leaders say.
Amazon India's advertisement revenue rose 63% to ₹4,170 crore in FY22. While the company doesn’t share the contribution of SMBs separately in its financial statements, it is believed that small and medium enterprises are driving the giant’s ad revenue.
Amazon India commands more than 8% of the overall online ad market, trailing Google India (Rs 24,000 Cr), and Facebook India (Rs 16,000 Cr).
Even the Walmart-backed Flipkart posted 50% year-on-year growth in ad revenue at ₹2,080 crore in FY22. The growth of Amazon and Flipkart Ads in India signals how ecommerce platforms are challenging the duopoly of Google and Meta who dominated India’s digital advertising ecosystem till a few years ago.
Both the e-tailers are yet to post their FY23 financial reports, but the duo is believed to have clocked higher ad revenues in FY23 compared to the previous year despite global economic headwinds.
“With Flipkart and Amazon operating their own data management programs, advertisers have a better-quality audience as it involves actual shopping behaviours and transactional data and hence a shift in spends is being observed towards ecommerce players,” digital head of a global agency said.
India’s ecommerce sector, which is currently valued over USD 100 billion, is expected to reach USD 350 billion by 2030, consultancy firm RedSeer said in its 2021 report. The government’s own estimate pegs it at US$ 350 billion by 2030. Clearly, etailers are set to gain further.
When asked about their ad growth in the Indian market in 2023, the Amazon Ad official merely said, “While we don’t provide country specific breakdowns of our advertising revenue, we continue to work hard all over the world, including in India, to help advertisers achieve their business goals.”
Making ad dollars stretch further
In the face of economic headwinds and stagnant consumption, advertisers, including SMBs, increasingly tighten their ad budgets and rather seek to stretch their ad dollars further. Amazon’s advertising wing-Amazon Ads-has worked hard on the measurement front to help brands understand the impact of their total investment, officials said.
“At Amazon Ads, we work to understand the biggest challenges SMBs are facing, using this insight to develop ad products and solutions to help them reach and engage millions of Amazon customers at every stage of their shopping journey,” Sharma explains.
From awareness and consideration to purchase, we offer self-service tools like Sponsored Brands and Sponsored Products as well as Sponsored Display, which flex with customer intent to create useful shopping and discovery experiences, and help brands meet their goals, he noted.
The company runs a variety of webinars and workshops for SMBs to help educate them around their portfolio of ad solutions and give them guidance on how to get the best from their advertising investments. It also offers SMBs a range of advertising tools that are self-service and largely free.
On measurement
Measurement is one of the advertising industry’s biggest challenges. Brands, especially SMBs, often struggle to understand how their multi-channel touchpoints impact their marketing investments. How is Amazon Ads working to help solve those issues?
“Amazon Ads is continually working to innovate with solutions that help advertisers to find more efficiencies and better insights. With Amazon’s Brand Lift studies, for example, we can help Amazon DSP advertisers quantify how their Amazon Ads campaigns are driving marketing objectives such as awareness, purchase intent and ad recall,” the spokesperson said.
Sharma underscored that the relevance of ads cannot be underestimated. “One way that advertisers are reaching their audiences in a meaningful way is by combining their first-party brand insights with first-party insights provided by marketplaces. Combining those two sets of insights is key in trying to make sure that audiences are seeing ads that are relevant and feel authentic to their shopping experiences”, he noted.
On average, brands that reach audiences based on Amazon’s first-party behavioral and demographic signals resulted in a 38% increase in consideration compared to demographics alone, the spokesperson claimed.
New ad formats
Apart from its DSP and its partnerships with third-party publishers, Fire TV and Alexa that enable advertisers to amplify their message, the e-tailer has also rolled out an innovative ad solution “on-box” in the Indian market.
The on-box advertising campaign involves converting delivery boxes into branded packaging with an experiential component to engage customers.
According to Sharma, the company has received positive response from its advertisers to these offerings.
Indian exporters on the Amazon Global Selling program are on track to cross $8 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports by the end of 2023. Notwithstanding, the company has pledged to digitize 10 million SMBs, enable $20 billion in e-commerce exports, and create 2 million jobs in India by 2025.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Programmatic woes: Is unified data platform the solution?
Unified systems and platforms can bring together various tools and data sources to reduce complexity and prepare for the future, say industry players
By Shantanu David | Oct 2, 2023 8:06 AM | 7 min read
Data is the new oil has become a rather old saying at this point. But the fact is that as data sources continue to multiply, managing the complexity becomes a significant challenge. This is why some marketers are now questioning if a theoretical unified system can simplify the data ecosystem and reduce the complexity of managing multiple disparate tools, like DMPs (Data Management Platforms), CDPs (Customer Data Platforms) and CRMs (Customer Relationship Management).
This is because working with disparate tools and platforms can lead to inefficiencies, as data needs to be moved and transformed between them. A unified system can streamline data workflows, reducing the time and effort required to access and analyze data.
For Ramya Parashar, COO, MiQ, the foundational aspects of data quality, consistency, governance and security are critical for accurate analysis and decision-making. Having a centralized control over data access, permissions, and auditing, enhancing security and compliance is paramount.
“There is no doubt about a growing need for unified systems and platforms that can bring together various tools and data sources to reduce complexity and prepare for the future. As companies assess their specific needs, looking at existing infrastructure and data maturity before embarking on such a project is key,” she says.
Gopa Menon, Head of Digital – Mindshare South Asia, agrees that there is a growing need for unified systems that can bring together various data tools and platforms into a single cohesive ecosystem. “As data volumes continue to increase, organizations are faced with a number of challenges like data silos hindering data accessibility and sharing. Data consistency is also an issue if data is being accessed through various tools. And as we progress scalability and real time insights because of different data tools will also be a challenge.”
According to Menon, a unified system, often referred to as a Data Integration Platform or DataOps platform, can address these challenges by providing a centralized hub for data management, integration, analysis, and reporting. And indeed, even without a universal system in place yet, industry experts are looking at more accessible solutions in the interim.
Data Lakes
Brands are increasingly embracing the concept of creating a unified data repository, whether, in the form of a data warehouse or a data lake, which consolidates all their data sources, including behavioral and transactional data. This approach is gaining traction as brands recognize the advantages of having a comprehensive data ecosystem. These consolidated data lakes serve as the cornerstone of data-driven decision-making, offering a singular source of truth for analysis. This strategy eliminates the complexities of managing multiple data silos.
Abhimanyu Vyas, Business Head of the MarTech arm of Havas, PivotConsult, says many are opting to build their own data lakes using cloud-based solutions like Data Databricks or Snowflake. “By doing so, brands streamline their data management processes, reducing reliance on disparate systems such as CRMs for transactional data, Analytics and DMP solutions for behavioral data, and CEM for user journey data.”
“In our work with clients in the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) and QSR (Quick-Service Restaurant) sectors, we're actively involved in building and leveraging central data lakes. These data lakes play a pivotal role in various aspects, including measurement and reporting, advanced analytics, and the deployment of machine learning use cases,” he says.
“While some aspects of this approach are already in practice, they are not uniformly implemented across all channels,” says Paras Mehta, Business Head, Matterkind India, adding, “At IPG, we've recognized the significance of bridging this gap. Collaborating with our data experts at Acxiom and drawing upon the knowledge of various Adtech, Martech, and Analytics tools, we are actively educating our clients on the importance of adopting an integrated approach. We firmly believe that, with ongoing technological advancements, we are moving closer to the development of a unified solution that will empower our clients to make more informed marketing decisions."
Cost of Unity
In a world dominated by existing systems like CRMs, CDPs, and increasingly DMPs, Preetham Venkky, Chief Digital Officer at DDB Mudra Group, agrees that a unified data system is theoretically a good idea, but is chary about the practicality and mechanics of such a system; and perhaps most crucially, the cost.
“The thing is that, at its core, everyone is anchoring towards CDP, because that's the core engine where the customer data essentially sits. After that, there are multiple layers. There's obviously a data lake which sits beside it and where you're storing the CDP, which is the primary data point for you to essentially pick and pull the data set. And then you come to actionability. CRM is an actionability platform. But most people look at it as the maturity of the company. If the company is in the early maturity stage, then usually you will go with just a CRM platform, that's all you have to budget for. If you're in the mid majority stage, you will go for a DMP. And if you're at an extremely mature stage, we'll move to CDP. So, it's not a one-size-fits-all solution,” he says.
“Are all of the platforms useful and does it make sense to have one? The answer to that is yes. Should we integrate all the three into one? The answer to that is no. Largely because of cost infrastructure and capability infrastructure. CDP's capabilities are extremely wide, while CRM is used only very specifically,” he says, before elaborating.
For instance, MailChimp is a CRM platform. You can run a MailChimp platform for as low as $50 a month. So obviously, if you're an early startup, that's sufficient that's all you can afford. “But if I went directly for a CDP with Salesforce, the starting cost is about $10,000 a month. Clearly a startup can't afford it. So that's why from a capability as well as from just an economic standpoint, it makes sense to have all of the three because it's like having basic Windows Word versus one with all the features. So I don't think they're going to go away.”
Interestingly, Parashar has a different take on the price factor, noting, “As data volumes grow, the scalability of data infrastructure becomes essential along with managing multiple tools and platforms, which can be expensive in terms of licensing, maintenance, and infrastructure. Consolidating these tools into a unified system not only provides cost savings but also opportunities to optimize.”
That being said, she agrees that we also need to be wary of data integration, compatibility, and user adoption challenges that may arise during the implementation of a unified system. “We look at a hybrid approach, where we integrate and centralize certain critical data and processes while allowing flexibility for specialized tools and platforms to coexist. Ultimately, the goal is to strike a balance between unifying data operations and accommodating the diverse needs of different teams and functions within our organization,” she says.
“It's important to note that implementing a unified data system can be a complex undertaking, and organizations should carefully consider their specific needs, existing infrastructure, and budget constraints,” observes Menon, adding, “Data integration and migration can be challenging, so a well-thought-out strategy and proper planning are crucial for success. In summary, as data volumes and complexity continue to grow, the need for unified data systems is becoming increasingly important to streamline data management, improve efficiency, and enable data-driven decision-making across organizations.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp