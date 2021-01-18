WhatsApp postpones new security update for three months

WhatsApp said in a blog post that there's been a lot of misinformation causing concern and we want to help everyone understand our principles and the facts

Facing severe criticism from all quarters over its new privacy policy, Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp has postponed the privacy policy update by three months.

WhatsApp has been facing a public backlash ever since it came out with a privacy update which was to take effect from 8th February.

Not only has it seen an erosion of user base, but it has also come under government scrutiny with the IT ministry and Parliamentary Committee on IT taking note of the concerns raised by the public over data security.

A PIL has also been filed in the Delhi High Court against the new privacy policy update.

WhatsApp has tried to assuage the concerns of its users by saying that their personal chats will remain private and end-to-end encrypted but that has not helped in bridging the trust-deficit.

"We’ve heard from so many people how much confusion there is around our recent update. There's been a lot of misinformation causing concern and we want to help everyone understand our principles and the facts," WhatsApp said in a blog post.

"WhatsApp was built on a simple idea: what you share with your friends and family stays between you. This means we will always protect your personal conversations with end-to-end encryption so that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can see these private messages. It’s why we don’t keep logs of who everyone’s messaging or calling. We also can’t see your shared location and we don’t share your contacts with Facebook."

"With these updates, none of that is changing. Instead, the update includes new options people will have to message a business on WhatsApp, and provides further transparency about how we collect and use data. While not everyone shops with a business on WhatsApp today, we think that more people will choose to do so in the future and it’s important that people are aware of these services. This update does not expand our ability to share data with Facebook."

"We’re now moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms. No one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8. We're also going to do a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security work on WhatsApp. We’ll then go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15."

"WhatsApp helped bring end-to-end encryption to people across the world and we are committed to defending this security technology now and in the future. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to us and to so many who have helped spread facts and stop rumors. We will continue to put everything we have into making WhatsApp the best way to communicate privately."

