Walled gardens are going nowhere: Ramya Parashar, MiQ
The Chief Operating Officer at MiQ spoke to e4m about developing advanced technology in the TV space, predictive retargeting and the debate on measurements
Ramya Parashar, Chief Operating Officer at MiQ, the programmatic media partner has a lot on her hands, as she and her industry peers strive to find a universal panacea for digital media, and the multitude of issues that need addressing in a medium that has been running before it really figured out where to.
“Right now, what we are looking at is building a unified data model, which is very agnostic. When you look at the amount of data, the number of DSPs publishers, and other players, we're looking at how we drive the best results for our customers through this unified platform. And which is where our technology model enables us to access all of the industry programmatic capabilities under one layer of technology,” she says.
MiQ’s other focus area have been developing advanced technology in the TV space by combining linear and connected TV data sets.
“We're also looking at how we measure beyond awareness of just including things like online performance, incremental footfall, and all of those. Apart from that, from a performance standpoint, we are building contextual keyless-based targeting. We're also looking at various customer segments and how we can bring in more predictive retargeting in the way we are able to influence the right set of value audiences, how to bring incrementality in measurement and optimize some of our campaigns to ultimately drive transparency for our customers,” she said.
This of course is driven by the issue of measurements and the need for a level playing field, something MiQ and other programmatic platforms and technology issues have been looking at.
“Measurement has been an area that we have debated a lot. And today if you look at some of the industry trends as to how we have this concept of walled gardens coming up and walled gardens kind of breaking in the context of advertising and closed platforms. That is changing the game of programmatic for us as measurement and attribution are typically when we look at launching some of the campaigns or even building some of our algorithms for retargeting and retargeting,” elaborates Parashar.
This naturally brings the talk around to the so-called cookieless future, which much like fusion energy, is just around the corner. Latest reports say that Google will finally be letting that particular piece of merchandise crumble by end of 2024, but Parashar says much of the industry has doom prepped for that, and MiQ plans to eliminate third party cookies “by end of December this year, which will be a game changer for us and our clients.”
Of course, even if we finally wash down the cookies for good, bakeries aren’t going anywhere.
“Walled gardens are going nowhere, which is the universal truth. For us as well, we talk a lot about walled gardens, and it comes down to how do you build audience reach and scale? How do you build a granular level of targeting and personalization and insights on it? Ease of use also comes with walled gardens, with their interfaces and tools that set up and manage campaigns better,” says Parashar.
‘Criteo is investing heavily in India as it is a very important market strategically’
Sherry Smith, Criteo’s General Manager, Global Enterprise, and Taranjeet Singh, Managing Director, Enterprise, APAC, were in Mumbai on Tuesday. The duo spoke to exchange4media exclusively
By Kanchan Srivastava | Aug 30, 2023 8:11 AM | 4 min read
With a focus on retail media and advertising technology product development, both in-house and via acquisitions, Criteo has quickly become the one-stop shop with its supply-side and demand-side ad tech platforms. The Paris-headquartered company, which entered retail media advertising space about 15 years ago and now operates across 38 countries including the US, held its first flagship event "Criteo Commerce Forum” in India on Tuesday.
On the sidelines of the event, exchange4media spoke to the company’s General Manager, Global Enterprise Sherry Smith, and Managing Director, Enterprise, APAC, Taranjeet Singh to understand the opportunities and challenges before retail media in general and Criteo in particular.
India plans
Criteo, which has been investing in India for the past three years, has planned to invest more in the coming days, Singh reveals. “India is a very important market for us strategically, hence we are investing heavily. We are setting up a research centre which will cater not only to India, but the rest of the APAC as well.”
The research centre would be based in Hyderabad but people from across India are being hired for this centre, Singh said.
He added, “Over the last three years, our staff strength in India has quadrupled. Over 150 are currently working with the company. More investments are on cards.”
When asked about business projections for India, Singh quips, “We don’t give out country-specific projections”.
He didn’t disclose Criteo’s ad rates as well. “We cannot share the ad rates but can confirm that our rates are competitive. Rate differs from category to category and product to product.”
Emerging trends
Retail Media is the third-fastest growing advertising channel in 2023 (behind digital OOH and CTV, although those channels are a fraction of the size). It is projected to grow 9.9% to reach $125.7 billion in 2023, and is forecast to exceed TV revenue (including CTV) in 2028, according to a GroupM’s This Year Next Year 2023 report.
“To keep up with the pace of growth of retail media and investment flowing in the retailer ad space, both brands and retailers are focused on building capabilities to improve the customer experience through innovative ad formats and data-driven marketing analytics,” Sherry Smith and Taranjeet Singh noted.
Smith explains, “Over the past couple of years, retailers have become media owners. They are trying, testing and learning ways to scale up and build the ecosystem that supports customer journeys across all touchpoints. They also desire to standardize the retail media measurements as well and are collaborating to come up with one.”
Singh pointed out that the APAC region has one added layer that is marketplaces. So, both marketplaces and retail media are trying to create more values for the audiences they have. It is an exciting time for Criteo as we are working to help most of those players help them create that value, Singh said.
Opportunities
As marketers face macroeconomic challenges, every ad dollar counts and acquiring new customers effectively and efficiently is critical to their strategies.
Singh noted, “Most players in India and SouthEast Asia are under profitability pressure. To stabilize the revenue, they need to have a certain Gross Merchandise Value. This is where Criteo can help them.”
Amazon made $38 billion from ads in 2022. In India, Amazon earned more than Rs 4,200 Cr of ad revenue which is nearly 7 percent of digital ad spend in the country.
“While Amazon has over 7 percent share in the global digital ad market, most retailers have less than one percent share so there are a lot of opportunities in this domain,” Smith says.
Smith shares that Criteo has come up with a video advertising solution powered by AI and Shopper Graph. “Our video advertising comes with performance capabilities, covering multiple touchpoints and leveraging audience-first ad solutions like in-stream and out-stream video, mobile app, web traffic, consideration, and retargeting,” Smith noted.
Criteo hosts ‘Criteo Commerce Forum’
The event revealed the importance of commerce media and brought some of the industry’s top speakers and influencers on the stage
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 3:12 PM | 2 min read
Commerce media company Criteo held its first flagship event "Criteo Commerce Forum”, in India. The event revealed the importance of commerce media and brought some of the industry’s top speakers and influencers on the stage including Flipkart, Dentsu International, and Omnicom Media Group.
“The event showcased the full power of commerce media, and the company’s cutting-edge digital solutions to help its partners take full advantage of the opportunity. The day commenced with Taranjeet Singh, Managing Director, Enterprise, APAC, giving a warm welcome to the audience. During this session, Singh emphasized the significance and benefits of commerce media in the current digital environment in India. It was followed by a fireside chat with Sherry Smith, General Manager, Global Enterprise, who discussed the growth and evolution of retail media, a subset of commerce media, including what it can offer to advertisers and how it can improve the shopper experience,” read a press release.
Criteo also unveiled a success story with Flipkart, showcasing how Criteo and Flipkart worked together to drive new customer acquisitions and repeat purchases for Reckitt’s home hygiene products through Flipkart Product Performance Ads (PPA). Fueled by Criteo’s commerce media capabilities, PPA enables advertisers to deliver full-funnel marketing goals on the open internet by leveraging relevant audience signals. Reckitt was able to engage with high intent audience on the Flipkart website and achieved 3 times increase in product page views, doubled click-through rate and 4.86 ROAS.
Sankalp Mehrotra, Vice President – Monetisation, Flipkart, commented, “Our collaboration with Criteo helps advertisers to prospect, retarget and generate awareness amongst online shoppers. Campaigns across verticals have seen disproportionate gains through better targeting and full funnel measurement at scale.”
Singh said, "We’re very excited to welcome our clients and partners to Criteo Commerce Forum for the first time in India. Interacting with various players in advertising, e-commerce, and marketing will further help us understand their key challenges and how we can bring powerful solutions backed by sophisticated AI technology to help them maximize their commerce outcome." He further added, "the success story with Flipkart showcases the effectiveness of Criteo's commerce media capabilities that can unlock value for all players in advertising."
‘Data is at the core of AI and the richer the data, better the output’
At e4m Real-Time Programmatic Advertising Conference, a panel of experts discuss ‘AI in Programmatic Advertising’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 6:17 PM | 4 min read
Data is at the core of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and there is a need to set right expectations, feed the right data that is relevant to get the desired results. This was the view of experts from various media and creative agencies at the e4m Real-Time Programmatic Advertising Conference held in Mumbai.
During a panel discussion on ‘AI in Programmatic Advertising’, chaired and moderated by Nachiket Deole, Head of Sales, India at DoubleVerify, industry experts deliberated on how generative AI has created new opportunities for both creative and media optimization, from automating rote tasks to rapidly visualizing concepts and iterating on copy to developing hyper-personalized campaigns.
Talking about best AI practices, Tushar Gupta, SVP-programmatic growth and partnership at Amnet Dentsu said that the richer the data, the best is the output.
“Data is at the core of AI. Without data, there is no AI. Your data sets have to be very rich and diverse. The best data you feed in, the best output you get. So once you have the user preferences, patterns, you’re able to personalise your campaigns better.
“Coming to best practices, there is a need to set right expectations as to what is to be achieved and those are the kind of prompts that should go in AI so you get the desired results. The data quality should be good and there should be a good oversight as well. There should be a combination of man and machine and not man vs machine,” Gupta said.
Talking about opportunities created by AI for creative agencies, Anil Pandit, Publicis Media, SVP, Lead-Precision (Programmatic), India, said generative AI is not a new trend but a transformative technology.
“At Publicis, we are fully aware of the immense possibilities and opportunities that exist and benefits that kind of grew to clients/brands and everyone in the ecosystem. There are a lot of learning programs and training sessions that are on.
“As we speak, we have our own Publicis GPT which comprises of aspects- a factory GPT which helps in creating workflows and we have a Sandbox GPT which gives clients an easy, exclusive and a safe access to the large language model tech to fulfil their creativity and productivity,” Pandit said.
Sharing his insights, Latish Nair, CDO, EssenceMediacom, said that from the media lens, there is tremendous potential.
“The mundane jobs of manual optimization, data sets reading and large data curating have been outsourced but there is human intervention and not complete dependability on AI.
“From a creative side, there is a challenge of copyrights and violations coming in but again there is a huge potential in terms of creating copies by the fly provided the elements that are put in and taken care of from the copyright perspective,” he said.
On how keyword targeting stands out as a more effective and nuanced approach in this emerging space and how it connects audiences keeping the context relevant, Gandharv Sachdeva, Country Head - India & Thailand, Hybrid, said keyword targeting and contextual targeting are much more required in modern advertising.
“Today when we do keyword targeting, we are targeting the right audience and looking at right set of campaigns.
“The two tools we have are keyword and contextual targeting. We use Semantica 360 for contextual targeting. When we do a normal keyword targeting, it would just look at the keywords and throw the ad where the relevancy is but when we add Semantica360, it helps us in scanning the complete article and the image and throwing the ad at the right place where it wants,” Sachdeva said.
Talking about how AI can enhance video ad efficiencies, Salil Shankar, Regional Head -South Asia, Lemma, said in the times of the changing behaviour of audiences, AI plays a vital role.
“The days have gone where everything was manually setting the entire campaign, like identifying the customer audiences. Now it is more of an AI generated hybrid hyper targeted campaign, so it’s from screen to screen. Behaviour of audiences has completely changed and AI plays a vital role in overall marketing perspective as well,” Shankar said.
‘Programmatic is the future in order to generate a better ROI’
At the exchange4media Real Time Programmatic Summit, industry experts and brand custodians shared their thoughts on the future of digital advertising & digital transformation through data
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 3:54 PM | 3 min read
At the exchange4media Real Time Programmatic Summit, industry experts and brand custodians shared their thoughts on the future of digital advertising & digital transformation through data. The experts threw light on where the industry was leading.
The session was chaired by Shashidhar Sharma- Head Programmatic Practice, GroupM Nexus. The panelist included, Reethika Nair, Head e-commerce & Digital marketing, Dr Reddys; Varadharajan Ragunathan-Head - Monetization & customer engagement at Big Basket; Soumya Pattanayak, MarTech Head, BlinkX; Tishya Relia, Digital & DTC Lead, Kerastase India; Deepak Sharma, President & CDO, Kotak Mahindra Bank; Lalatendu Das - Chief Executive Officer, Performics India and Priya Bhatia, Business Development, OpenX.
The conversation discussed the challenges faced by the programmatic industry. Speaking on the same, Bhatia said, “We were waiting for the day programmatic will really evolve and that's the case with some of the mature markets like the US and that’s not happening with the APAC market, especially India. It needs to evolve and how it can be used in an efficient way. Where you are achieving your objectives as a marketer in the best possible way.”
On a similar note, Sharma said, “I think we are seeing a transition, especially, as organizations are massively investing in the CDP because one of the biggest challenges when you go for programmatic was about the consumers, their profile on the basis of which you can provide the content to them. I think the CDP part has been solved. But for the large business, it is still a challenge.”
Adding to that Das said, “I see there are three innovations that have taken place in programmatic. First is - the inventory has increased, like CTV, DOOH, etc. Second is - the contextual targeting, there are a lot of third-party data providers to identify the TG. Lastly, its the personalisation, it gives a great way. There are still attribution and fraudulent problems. But there are a lot of positive steps that have been taken.”
On the other hand, Nair, said, “Why are we thinking that Google and Meta are not programmatic? Technically they do play on real time. The ecosystem is changing, Google is probably going to take audience data. There are programmatic challenges too and we need to give specific TG who you think is relevant. These are the transitions we are seeing from moving from media planning, getting sharper at finding the right TG.”
As for Pattanayak, “Google and Meta are moving in the direction of programmatic with the channels they are bringing in. If you see in the recent times, the way AI and tech have been used by but they have limited assets. Data is very important for all of us.”
While Raghunath said, “How do you speak to someone without poking them. The right level of contextuality from what I’ve seen so far is to talk to you at the level of a cohort which you’d like to be associated with, which broadly is not controversial and doesn’t indicate strong views about you. The problem is people think that data cut is the way you want to communicate. The data cut means nothing to the customer, he is interested in the psychographic characters of the cohort he belongs to.”
The panellists concluded that programmatic is the future in order to generate a better ROI and marketers should take note of that in order to level up their business.
‘Programmatic is the answer to a lot of problems in the world of advertising’
At the e4m Real Time Programmatic conference, industry leaders spoke about how programmatic can be a one-stop solution for brands to maximize creativity and output
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 3:43 PM | 3 min read
With the media revolution, programmatic advertising has also changed over the years. Brands now have a bunch of media choices, different cost levels and more. At the Real-time Programmatic Conference held in Bombay, industry leaders talked about how consumer insights, and data-driven and personalized ad campaigns can be leveraged through programmatic for maximum ROI.
In the session titled ‘Revolutionizing Programmatic Advertising: Crafting Loved Brands Through Premium, Branded Network and Emotion-Driven Engagement,’ the discussion was chaired by Dimpy Yadav, GM, Xaxis India, and consisted of Deepa Krishnan, Chief Marketing Officer, Starbucks, Aatika Ansari, Head of Media & Digital, Pernod Ricard, Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, AngelOne, Pankaj Jain, Director, PWC and Mehernosh Pithawalla, Sr. Vice President and Head of Brand and Strategic Insights, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.
From challenges like duplication for advertisers to the challenge of third-party advertisers, all of it was discussed by the panel who discussed what is the best way for brands to navigate them in a programmatic world.
Prabhakar Tiwari during the discussion said programmatic was the answer to a lot of problems in the world of advertising, especially in a fintech category like AngelOne. From choosing which channel to focus on, to looking at reach, to campaign optimization, programmatic is the solution for it all.
Aatika Ansari spoke about the difference between the pre- and post-pandemic programmatic world. “I think it's important to differentiate the technology from the consumer habit. I think, pre pandemic we saw programmatic being really loosely used across only digital. Everything was programmatic. Suddenly throughout the process of the pandemic, you have programmatic television in the form of connected television, you have programmatic outdoor and many more such things or even maybe programmatic radio, on the verge of coming out. So, the whole thing was following the consumer and the customization it needs.”
Speaking about blending programmatic with creative for a better output, Deepa Krishnan says, “I unfortunately feel that today with programmatic, we are again becoming a push economy in advertising. Advertising was always supposed to be a pull economy where you're creating pull amongst your consumers with fantastic insights, which fantastic creative. So let programmatic not be the easy way out for you to forget some of the basics and fundamentals of advertising. So really to sum it up when we look at advertising or programmatic, we start by looking at who's the consumer we want to target. Why do we want to target that consumer? What's the business problem? Very sharply defining who that consumer is. And then, of course, this becomes a very powerful tool to get to the more of them."
Aatika further mentions a more wholesome way to use programmatic by the brands. “So programmatic is not just a technology that helps you customize. It's also to understand that technology into your creative, into the medium, and what's the reaction you're getting out of that medium. Preparing for that entire plan, knowing what are the kind of metrics you're going to track across each of them and then comparing them and using them for your next campaign saying, Okay, again, if I have to create a similar campaign, these would be the content pieces, these would be the mix that I would use programmatically or not programmatically, and this is the outcome. So, I think it helps you plan in a certain way, get your outcomes to a certain place. So I would actually think programmatic is a larger tech and ultimately, all consumer consuming mediums sort of come under it.”
PepsiCo India joins ONDC network
The beverage company said that the move will help maximize consumer's choice in sourcing PepsiCo's products
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 1:42 PM | 1 min read
PepsiCo India has announced that it has joined Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) Network. This partnership will enable discoverability of the company’s expansive product portfolio by buyers and help in extending customer outreach through the diverse array of ONDC-affiliated seller applications.
Speaking on the partnership, Ahmed ElSheikh, President, PepsiCo India, said, “ONDC's creation as a centralized solution for diverse consumer needs is a notable step by the Indian Government to reshape the national e-commerce industry. At PepsiCo India, the focus is to maximize choices on how consumers want to source our products. We are always looking to innovate our go-to-market models. The integration with ONDC marks a pivotal step in this journey as it not only helps us to leverage latest technology platform solutions that will make us faster and flexible in our speed to market but also helps us to solidify our commitment to elevating consumer experiences.”
T Koshy, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, ONDC, said, “As ONDC Network aims to create a transparent ecommerce ecosystem creating equal opportunities for all, we are happy to see PepsiCo India on board. PepsiCo India can now reach a wider customer base, while offering expanded choices for buyers on the network.”
‘5G is not here to watch videos but to do some heavy lifting on computing’
At e4m TechManch, experts talk about ‘unleashing the power of holograms’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 4:33 PM | 3 min read
Unleashing the power of holograms, the 5G era is ushering in a new wave of transformative marketing experiences. Brands can now create immersive and life-like holographic presentations, engaging customers in unprecedented ways with the high-speed connectivity of 5G. A fireside chat on the topic ‘Unleashing the power of Holograms’ at the recently held Techmanch Conference in Mumbai delved deeper into the field. The session chair of the fireside chat was Niraj Ruparel, Head of Mobile & Emerging Tech, GroupM. Ruparel was in conversation with Sunita Bangard, Group Head- Consumer Insights and Brand Development, Aditya Birla Group; Nasyam Parveez, Founder, Immersionx Technologies; and Amit Doshi, CMO, Britannia Industries Limited, virtually who appeared as a hologram on the stage.
Ruparel opened the chat by setting the context for the conversation about holograms and holobox. “5G is not here to watch videos, 5G is here to do some heavy lifting on computing. It is going to be a transformational highway that the government and the telecom operators are laying down for India, and on that highway, you need super sci-fi solutions,” said Ruparel
Sharing her thoughts on how technology like 5G can be used for Aditya Birla Group that has a plethora of brands, Bangard said “Something that comes in my head as a real use case would be in our fashion category. We have a whole host of designers with us like Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani, Masaba Gupta and Shantanu & Nikhil, and I can think of certain money-can’t-buy experiences where people would like to have a one-on-one consultation with these designers.”
Next up, from the Bangalore studio of WPP, Ruparel got Amit Doshi of Britannia on stage virtually through the holobox. Doshi talked about how 5G would transform India, saying, “Look at how 5G is making data and AI - which is already so potent and pervasive - more effective. What does this really mean at the grassroots level?... you can beat the dimension of distance and the dimension of time. If there are experiences that brands need to create on the fly and in a short duration of time, this could be really effective. Also, with something like this, a brand representative can be at so many places at the same time.”
Nasyam Parveez, founder of this technology, then joined the conversation and shed some light on how traditional hologram has been the foundation of the holobox. He said, “Traditionally, holograms have been used in very confined spaces for more than a century. However, there was a challenge with holograms because they had to be done in closed environments, in the dark. Also, it used to take 48 hours just to set up these holograms in place and it was very expensive. But today, we have this product which is very portable, can go anywhere, can be set up in 15-20 minutes. We want it to go more into masses - in terms of retail stores, town halls, conferences and as virtual assistants in public spaces.”
The holographic beam box is enabled with 5G and hence there is low latency which makes it possible to stream anyone, he said.
Ruparel further talked about another product innovation coming up on this front which is a browser-enabled hologram and gave a live demo of the browser-enabled hologram at the conference where the audience could scan a QR code and experience a live hologram of Ruparel talk to them through their mobile phones.
Click to watch the full session - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CALhru1vBI4
