Voltas' new DVC talks about corrective action to save planet

Voltas Limited has introduced a new digital video commercial (DVC)- “#GenerationRestoration". Launched on the occasion of World Environment Day, this DVC is an effort to urge masses to be conscious of their environmental impact and take corrective action to save our planet.

Conceptualised by Voltas and Ogilvy, the “GenerationRestoration" video is inspired by the harmony that exists between man and nature. It sheds light on how ‘#StarGazing’ becomes just ‘#Gazing’ in the absence of stars due to pollution, ‘#BirdWatching’ becomes ‘#Watching’ as birds get endangered, ‘#LakeView’ becomes ‘#View’ due to the water bodies being dried up and ‘#UrbanGreenary becomes merely #Urban in the near future.

The video ends with a message urging society to do everything in its power to keep nature from fading away by being a part of “#GenerationRestoration and opting for energy-efficient products for a greener tomorrow.

