Vikatan launches India's first digital daily series - 'Vallamai Tharayo'

OTT sites are rewriting the rule that serials are not only broadcast on television. In particular, this lockdown period has trended ways to reach people in many new dimensions, such as web series and live digital release films. Vikatan, who is always considering such changes and adapting accordingly, has taken a new initiative in this regard.

'Vallamai Thaaraayo' is a phrase borrowed from the Immortal Mahakavi Bharathi's century-old lyric that seeks divine intervention for inner strength. The show is about the journey of Abhirami narrated between her ages of 11 and 31, who never had a mind of her own, had to give up on her ambitions to meet her family expectations but with a hope to her gain inner strength.

Thiruselvam, who is the popular director of the Tamil language soap opera ‘Kolangal’, writes the story and screenplay for the web series titled 'VallamaiTharayo' and directed by Chidambaram Manivannan, the director of the 'Emergency' Tamil web series.

During the late 1990s, Vikatan Group diversified into TV content production through Vikatan Televistas. Ever since its launch, Vikatan Televistas has produced chart-busting serials in the Tamil Television space such as Kolangal (1533 episodes / over 5 years), Thendral (1300 plus episodes), ThirumadhiSelvam (1300 plus episodes), while Naayagi, is registering 11.1 TRP (Source: BARC/U+R/W47-50/2019/TN &Pondy/2+AB) and Run is 4.8 TRP (Source: BARC/U+R/W47-50/2019/TN &Pondy/2+AB).

Commenting on the new launch, Srinivasan B, MD- Vikatan Groups, said, “It is thrilling that Vikatan is associating with YouTube and Motion Content Group to create India's first-ever Digital Daily Soap. Working with Motion Content Team has been exhilarating and they threw us a challenge to integrate brands into the show seamlessly. We took on the challenge working on client integrations in the show that weaves across the storyline ensuring maximum 'bang for the buck' for client investments.

Talking about the partnership, Sudip Sanyal, Head - Motion Content Group India said, “We are committed to serving our viewers and we identified an overlap in audiences viewing preferences from TV to YouTube. By partnering with Vikatan we wanted to close this void and bring to our audience the one of a kind digital soap. We are very excited about the collaboration and aim to continue to keep up with our commitment to delivering fresh and diverse content to our audience.”