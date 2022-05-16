Verve Media bags social media mandate for Spring Bio Solution

Verve Media has won the social media duties for Spring Bio Solution, a client solution company that assists in the procurement of innovator samples and reference listed drugs. As part of the mandate, Verve Media will focus on social media management, digital creative designing and brand recognition for Spring Bio Solution Ltd/Clinical Symbio.

The agency will be responsible for amplifying Spring Bio Solution’s LinkedIn presence focusing on innovative content, company updates and industry trends. This entails shaping the brand's digital journey keeping in mind the science behind each content piece and aligning it with the brand's end objective. The agency will also keep a close eye on the brand's direct competitors while tapping into creative digital strategies and campaigns.

Talking about the win, Vinay Singh Sangwan, Co-Founder of Verve Media, commented, "We're excited to drive a digital transformation for "Spring Bio Solution”. Marketing for pharmaceutical brands comes with its own set of challenges. However, we're sure that our energetic team with their digital marketing expertise will empower the brand to strengthen its hold in the market.

Commenting on this association, Salim Shaikh, the Director of the company says, "Spring Bio Solution is on a growth path and we are excited to embark on the digital journey for the brand. We are hoping to leverage the benefits of digital in a category that has not yet embraced the medium as widely as consumer brands. We have been in business for close to a decade now and as a global aspirant, it is imperative for us to demonstrate our expertise and thought leadership status and we look forward to working with the Verve team to create impactful communication."

