Verve Media bags digital mandate for real estate investment platform

Verve Media takes up the responsibility of enhancing PropReturns’ brand visibility through strategic digital efforts.

With a prime focus on revolutionising the real estate investment space, PropReturns is a platform using which customers can invest in the country’s real estate through data and analysis. It even provides supplementary services to develop an end-to-end and hassle-free property investment experience.

According to the mandate, Verve Media will steer a comprehensive SEO strategy for the real estate investment platform. Analytically improving keyword results, search visibility, link building strategy, and optimising the website to get more organic traffic would be their areas of focus.

Jayant Panwar, Co-founder at PropReturns said, “We are excited to get associated with VERVE Media and looking forward to their services in building the operating system for one of India’s largest asset class - Real Estate. Our vision is to make Real Estate investment as simple and accessible as investing in stocks. PropReturns is also being used by leading Wealth Management Firms and Real Estate funds to invest in Real Estate.”

Saad Merchant, Co-Founder, Verve Media, commented on this association, saying, “Real estate investment space is the best form of long-term investment. Simplifying it and making it transparent for the investor is highly necessary to ensure this sector grows in the right direction. PropReturns commits to this. We, at Verve, will ensure PropReturns reaches out to new and experienced investors using the best of SEO techniques.”

