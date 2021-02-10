US-based newspaper sues Google, FB over digital ad monopoly

The newspaper has also accused the tech giants of signing a secret pact that gives them dominance over the digital advertising market

A US-based newspaper has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Alphabet and Facebook for monopolising the digital advertising market, which has had an adverse effect on newspaper revenue.

The lawsuit filed by HD Media argues that the digital monopoly of the tech giants should be broken since it “strangles a primary source of revenue for newspapers across the country.”

The complaint also says that the tech giants have violated antitrust laws in US by signing a secret pact called “Jedi Blue”, which gives them dominance over the digital ad market.

HD Media has filed the lawsuit in the United States District Court for Southern District of West Virginia.

Google spokesperson Peter Schottenfels has refuted the allegations, calling them “mischaracterisations about our Open Bidding agreement with Facebook.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)