UP govt hosts Women’ Day event on Yug Metaverse

The event, involving female artists, had Colgate as the brand partner

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 9, 2022 6:54 PM
women's Day

The Uttar Pradesh government recently hosted a Women’s Day event on Yug Metaverse. The event was organized by the Forest Department of the state government.

At the event organized by the department’s Obra Division of Sonbhadra district five tribal women artists from the district created art on the topic- ‘opportunities for women leveraging technology and natural resources’.

Colgate was the brand partner for the event.

The information about the event was shared by Prakhar Misra, Divisional Forest Officer, Obra, Sonbhadra at Government of Uttar Pradesh, through a tweet.

"We at UP Forest department, Obra Division, District Sonbhadra are proud to have hosted World's first of its kind Womens day event on the Metaverse YUG YUG Metaverse , as we bring to the global stage and the Metaverse, 5 talented Tribal women artists from UP Sonbhadra, where they created art on topic of Opportunities for Women leveraging Technology and Natural Resources.

We thank the Team at YUG Metaverse for this and also thank Colgate, who have come on-board as brand partners in helping fuel the optimistic spirit of these amazing talented Tribal women from UP," the tweet read.

 

 

 

 

 

 

