Unfair revenue sharing: CCI orders fresh investigation against Google

The latest order comes on the basis of a complaint filed by the News Broadcasters & Digital Association

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has initiated another investigation into allegations against Google regarding “unfair revenue sharing terms” for news content, media networks have reported.

The News Broadcasters & Digital Association has alleged that its members are forced to provide their news content to Google in order to prioritise their weblinks in the Search Engine Result Page of Google.

Allegations have been raised by various news industry bodies like the Digital News Publishers Association, the Indian Newspaper Society and the News Broadcasters & Digital Association.

The complaints against Google allege that it has abused its dominant position in the digital advertising market.

The regulator body has now said that a consolidated investigation report will be released soon.

