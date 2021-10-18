Unacademy trolled for 'anti-Hindu' skit

Irate netizens also raked up an older controversy involving a test paper on the platform with a 'Hinduphobic' question

The online education technology platform Unacademy has sparked controversies yet again after a “Ramleela skit” performed at AIIMS, Delhi sponsored by the ed-tech company came under fire by right-wing groups including the RSS.

A video was tweeted by the RSS mouthpiece "Organizer" on October 17, alleging that a youth at Delhi AIIMS had insulted the Hindu epic Ramayana and Unacademy had supported the "mockery of Santan Dharma" by putting up the video of the performance on its platform.

The post went viral within hours and Twitter users started calling out Unacademy and initiated the trend Anti Hindu Unacademy. It's noteworthy that Unacademy founder Roman Saini is himself an AIIMS alumnus.

The skit with a modern spin of the Ramayana showed Shurpanakha singing Hindi film song "Tu cheez badi hai mast mast' to Lakshman and then later saying, "Tu janta nahi mera bhai kaun hai?" (Do you know who my brother is?) The laughter of the audience can be heard in the video of the skit circulating on social media.

Reports said the show was hosted by first-year MBBS student Soyeb Aftab and Unacademy sponsored the show.

Meanwhile, AIIMS students' body has apologised for the controversial Ramleela skit. The students' association said the skit performance was not meant to hurt anyone's sentiments and the association will ensure that no such activity takes place in future, news agency ANI reported.

The Unacademy had allegedly tweeted the videos but removed them after facing backlash on Twitter.

Question paper issue raised again

While the Ramleela skit issue attracted traction, some netizens also started criticising the online education platform for a question given in an assignment that allegedly had some anti-Hindu undertones.

The same issue was raised in May 2021 as well and the Ed Tech company was accused of being “Anti Hindu” at that time as well.

The controversial question read: “In a city named X, a group of Muslim people were carrying out their rally on the occasion of Eid. They were chanting their slogans and were celebrating their festivals. When they were passing through the streets of a Hindu dominated colony, the Hindus of the area started pelting stones at them and claimed that they outraged the religious feelings of Hindus. Is the claim correct?”

When the issue was raised in May, the company had issued an apology as well, “The test paper has been withdrawn from the platform with immediate effect. In addition, future test papers will be scrutinized and amended in accordance with our policies to ensure it is religion, community and race agnostic.”

