Twitter too slow in India, blue check service to be relaunched on Nov 29, says Elon Musk

The Twitter owner also said that all unpaid blue checkmarks will be removed in a few months

Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a tweet apologised for Twitter being "very slow in India, Indonesia and "many other countries", referring to the platform's loading speed.



"Btw, I’d like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!" he wrote.



He also addressed firing the ex-Twitter employee who corrected him about the RPCs: "I was told ~1200 RPCs independently by several engineers at Twitter, which matches # of microservices. The ex-employee is wrong. Same app in US takes ~2 secs to refresh (too long), but ~20 secs in India, due to bad batching/verbose comms. Actually useful data transferred is low."



In another tweet, Musk also announced the re-launch of the $8 'blue check' service, which had to be paused due to imposters impersonating brands and celebs. "Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid," he tweeted earlier today.

He also added that all the unpaid blue checkmarks will be removed in a few months.

Musk had projected the paid service, which includes the "verified" blue check, as a potential way to generate revenue for the platform in the light of advertiser exodus. Scores of advertisers left the platform in droves for the fear of bad optics. Musk's "free speech" proposition had spooked big brands who were afraid that their ads may appear alongside misinformation or hate speech.

The beleaguered platform has also seen the exits of top-level executives in the wake of the mass layoffs at Twitter.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)