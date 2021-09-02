Twitter rolls out 'Super Follows' to help users monetise content through subscription

Twitter has rolled out a new 'Super Follows' function to some users in the US who can now share an extra level of content and conversation with followers who engage the most with them. This will enable them to earn subscription revenue from followers who will have to pay content creators to access them.

"With Super Follows, people can monetise bonus or behind-the-scenes content on Twitter, and in exchange, these subscribers get special access to even more of their favourite authentic Twitter content and conversations," wrote Esther Crawford, Staff Product Manager, Twitter on their blog.

Through the function, creators can set monthly subscriptions of $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 a month to give their Super Followers extra special access to their unfiltered thoughts, early previews and subscriber-only conversations. Payments are processed through payout provider Stripe.

"Creating Super Follows content is for anyone who brings their unique perspectives and personalities to Twitter to drive the public conversation, including activists, journalists, musicians, content curators, writers, gamers, astrology enthusiasts, skincare and beauty experts, comedians, fantasy sports experts, and more. Every day their Tweets, Spaces, Direct Messages, photos and videos resonate with their audience and create vibrant conversations on Twitter," Crawford said.

Users can now earn up to 97% of revenue through their Super Follows subscription after third party in-app purchase fees. Until they reach $50,000 in lifetime earnings across all Twitter monetisation products. "After $50,000 in lifetime earnings, they can earn up to 80% of revenue after third party in-app purchase fees," said Twitter.

As of now, only select iOS users in the US and Canada can avail of the Super Follows function. Twitter will be rolling it out to more users globally in the next few weeks.

