Twitter reveals miscalculation in its user count

The error was introduced three years ago, the microblogging site has said

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 29, 2022 11:23 AM  | 1 min read
Twitter

Twitter has said there has been a miscalculation in the calculation of its Average Monetisable Daily Active Users metric due to an error that was introduced three years ago, media networks have reported.

According to Twitter, in 2019 a feature was launched allowing users to link multiple accounts so that they could switch easily. But this resulted in all linked accounts being counted as mDAU.

The microblogging site made the admission during the release of its Q1 report. Twitter has reported $128 million operating loss for the quarter. 

This comes close on the heels of Elon Musk acquiring Twitter for $44 billion.

