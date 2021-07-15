Twitter releases first compliance report under IT Rules 2021

Twitter has released its first monthly compliance report under IT Rules 2021. In the report, the company disclosed that it has received 38 grievances which resulted in action against 133 URLs. The data was received via Twitter's Grievance Officer-India channel between May 26, 2021 and June 25, 2021 that included content on Twitter. This includes complaints received from individual users with accompanying court orders.

According to Twitter's 'India Transparency Report: User Grievances and Proactive Monitoring July 2021', the grievance was received on issues like Abuse/Harassment, Child Sexual Exploitation, Defamation, Hateful Conduct, Illegal Activities, Impersonation, IP-related Infringement, Misinformation / Synthetic and Manipulated Media, Promoting Suicide or Self-Harm, Terrorism / Violent Extremism, Sensitive Adult Content, and Privacy Infringement.

Additionally, Twitter processed 56 grievances which were appealing Twitter account suspensions. These were all resolved and the appropriate responses were sent. It overturned seven of the account suspensions based on the specifics of the situation, but the other accounts remain suspended.

Twitter has said that it has suspended 22,564 accounts over Child Sexual Exploitation, Non-Consensual Nudity, and similar content and promotion of terrorism. The platform suspended 18,385 for Child Sexual Exploitation, Non-Consensual Nudity, and similar content and 4,179 accounts for promotion of terrorism.

Twitter said that its India users can report grievances via the grievance mechanism by using the contact details available on the Grievance Officer-India page. Twitter does not require such reports to be registered with Twitter, or have a Twitter user ID in order to file a grievance. Separately, global users can report directly from the Tweet or account in question while logged into Twitter, or reports can be made via Twitter’s Help Center.

It further stated that each user complaint the company receives via the India Grievance channel is assessed under Twitter’s Terms of Service (TOS) and the Twitter Rules and any content that is determined to be in violation is actioned in line with its range of enforcement options.

"Where appropriate, we also assess whether the grievance meets local legal requirements for Twitter to action the reported content, based on a court order. Users generally have the option to appeal an enforcement action via our appeals process," the platform said in the report.

To process these grievances, Twitter has a dedicated team of trained individuals. These individuals take appropriate action after carefully reviewing the grievance, and any available context, in close detail. All of these team members are fluent in one or more of the languages spoken in India and participate in regular training on our tools and policies. Updates about significant current events or internal rules and policy changes are shared with all agents in real time, to give guidance and facilitate balanced and informed decision-making.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)