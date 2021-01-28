Twitter gets a brand makeover, iconic bird logo stays

We felt the brand expression we launched 5 years ago didn’t fully reflect the complexity, fluidity, and power of the conversations today, said CMO Leslie Berland

Updated: Jan 28, 2021 9:13 AM
Twitter has refreshed its brand identity. The announcement was made by CMO Leslie Berland in a series of tweets. The iconic bird logo will remain.

“We felt the brand expression we launched 5 years ago didn’t fully reflect the complexity, fluidity, and power of the conversations today. So the team embarked on a unique challenge: to build a creative system for an iconic brand that’s complex and imperfect, by design,” she tweeted. 

Berland said that the new branding includes textures, pixels, movement, and memes. Additionally, it also revealed a new typography named Chirp, which Berland describes as "flexible and expressive, bold, agile and fun"

“The conversations on Twitter are messy and complex, intense and inspiring, hilarious and ridiculous, weird and ugly, shocking and beautiful, disturbing and moving. They’re raw and they’re real," she said.

