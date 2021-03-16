TTT partners with Cornetto for Butterflies season 2

This partnership saw TTT, Cornetto and the Mindshare Content+ team coming together to create the new season

Storytelling company TTT, with a reach of 20 million+ per week, launches Season 2 of their much-loved web show, Butterflies. Butterflies 2 is bigger, better and full of the flutter of first love and is powered by Cornetto - to launch their newest lip-smacking variant ‘Chokissimo’. Under its premier films banner, Terribly Tiny Talkies, the latest season weaves the new Cornetto variant seamlessly into the narrative. This partnership saw TTT, Cornetto and the Mindshare Content+ team coming together to create a memorable season.

“Butterflies 2 by TTT is a season of sparkling stories. Our partnership with Cornetto facilitated by Mindshare has helped us tell three exceptional stories of young love. Butterflies is TTT’s flagship IP because it captures the universal emotion of young love. It is joyous and makes for memorable watching, especially in these times”, said Anuj Gosalia, Founder & CEO, TTT.

Created by Sharanya Rajgopal, we’ve pulled out all stops to make this season bigger. Directed by Keyur Shah, this season features a top team of writers, cast and crew. TTT’s films are celebrated across India and the world and we love that a brand like Cornetto can seamlessly fit into and power these stories.

Eventually, it’s the audience that feels the butterflies and it’s a win-win-win for all of us, and the love from over 3 million viewers is both humbling and overwhelming. In 2021, we scale up and work with brands in a more significant way. Can't wait for our community of 4 million+ to see what we have in store for them.” Gosalia, added.

Butterflies 2 tells the stories of 6 people over 3 episodes. Episode 1 is the story of Kartik and Radhika (Shantanu Maheswari and Rashmi Agdekar) set in a verdant campus, exploring how best friends find it hard to confess love to each other. Episode 2 featuring Ishaan and Fiza (Amol Parasher and Mukti Mohan) is laced with chemistry and flirtation as they meet for the first time after months of talking over screens. The last episode features a reunion of childhood sweethearts, Sharan and Mansi (Darsheel Safary and Virti Vaghani) as they spend an afternoon together after 6 years.

Just like its initial season, season two is already proving to be a success with each of the episodes crossing the 2 Million milestone within a couple of days of its release.

Himanshu Kanwar, General Manager, Ice Creams at Unilever, India, said, 'For 25 years, Kwality Wall’s Cornetto has been celebrating young, innocent love in India. We are glad to partner with TTT to bring alive these wonderful stories of young love for the launch of our new product, Cornetto Chokissimo. The films have come out beautifully and I’m sure our viewers will enjoy them.’

Watch the web's most loved miniseries, here.

Ep 1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zhQgKlFj_NY

Ep 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDaj7bTrbnk&t=1s



Ep 3 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mE9WCcCSiOk

TTT, has been the frontrunner for original and premium content in India. Having worked with 200+ global brands, TTT continues to pave the wave for modern-day storytelling with every new release.

