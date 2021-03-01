Triller forges strategic content partnership with Brut India

Through the alliance, Brut India’s video content will now be available for Triller users

Triller, an AI-powered short video app, announces a strategic content partnership with Brut India. Brut is a global media brand that presents a novel wave of relevant social conversation to the youth of our country. Through the alliance, Brut India’s video content will now be available on Triller, for users to consume its infotainment news across diverse topics like politics, international news, Bollywood, sports, pop culture, science, women, nature, business and technology, amongst other areas of relevance.

This effort is a result of Triller’s commitment to constantly innovate, with always-on listening and learning from user preferences, to provide upgraded features to the end user - that simplify, enhance and enrich the over-all platform experience. The collaboration with Brut India synergistically combines the technical prowess and glocal approach of Triller with the gripping content style of the news platform, enabling the Millennial and Gen-Z audiences, to attain pertinent information in an interactive, snackable manner.

Speaking on the partnership, Raj Mishra, Head of Triller India, opined, “In our endeavor to make quality content accessible to users from across the country, we announce a content partnership with a leading digital publisher, Brut India. We aim to curate compelling content to achieve mutual objectives of content localization and diversity”

Sruthi Gottipati, Editor-in-Chief, Brut India, said “We’re very excited to collaborate with Triller and engage new audiences on their platform. Brut has quickly become India's most-watched and fastest-growing publisher and it makes sense for us to connect with Gen Z and Millennials on every touchpoint"

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)