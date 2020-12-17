Tonic Worldwide bags social media mandate for Warner Music India

The agency will also help Warner Music India with digital strategy and execution to strengthen brand recall and build a strong community of digital followers

Following a competitive multi-agency pitch, Tonic Worldwide, a digital-first creative agency, bagged the social media mandate for Warner Music India. This follows Warner Music Group’s expansion plans in the country as detailed earlier this year. The account will be handled from the Tonic Worldwide's Mumbai office.

The agency will also help Warner Music India with digital strategy and execution to strengthen brand recall and build a strong community of digital followers.

Speaking on the new win, Unmisha Bhatt, Chief Strategy Officer, Tonic Worldwide, said, “It is a pleasure to be associated with a global music brand like Warner Music. India is a country of music lovers and streaming services witnessing unprecedented growth. Our strategic and creative strengths, together with the team's passion helped us win the mandate for this iconic brand. It is an exciting opportunity, and we are looking forward to creating a strong and engaging consumer base for them on digital platforms.”