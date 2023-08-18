Times Internet hands out pink slips to 200 employees
Only 5% of workforce has been reduced, says the company
In a major layoff, India’s leading media conglomerate Times Group has handed over pink slips to over 200 employees, sources privy to the development told e4m. All of them have been working with the Times Internet, the digital arm of Bennett Coleman and Co Ltd. (BBCL).
“While about 100 people have already been given marching orders, another 100 will be asked to leave soon. All these staffers belong to various levels and are part of various departments,” the sources said.
The rank and department-wise data could not be immediately obtained.
When asked about it, a Times Internet spokesperson said “five percent of the workforce” is being trimmed to “streamline the operations”.
“Streamlining our operations will result in reducing about 5% of our workforce, each of whom has made important contributions. All affected employees are receiving full severance irrespective of tenure or contract with the company. Whilst it is difficult to part with talented colleagues and friends, this one-time exercise is also the right and necessary decision towards building a strong and sustainable business,” the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson didn’t share the exact number of sacked employees though.
QDML rebrands itself as Quint Digital Ltd, revenues up over 15%
The company has also entered into a joint venture to foray into the area of Artificial Intelligence
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 1:59 PM | 1 min read
Quint Digital Media Limited (QDML) has rebranded itself as a pure-play digital company — to be renamed Quint Digital Limited, in order to resonate better with the vision, strategy, and digital focus of the Group. In line with the digital vision, the company has entered into a joint venture to foray into the area of Artificial Intelligence.
The Group has entered into an MoU with AMG Media to divest the remaining 51% stake in Quintillion Business Media Limited. The transaction with AMG Media is restricted only to Quintillion Business Media Limited and does not involve any transaction with QDML, that is, there is no investment in The Quint or Quintype (owned by QDML) by AMG Media.
The company approved raising up to Rs 250 crore through a QIP — fund will be deployed on the inorganic growth strategy of the digital and media tech operations of the group.
The Quint’s standalone revenues for Q1 FY24 has grown by 23% to Rs 13.20 crore as compared to Q1 FY23 revenues of Rs 10.72 crore.
InMobi acquires consent management platform Quantcast Choice
This will help publishers align with the global privacy regulations
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 12:07 PM | 2 min read
InMobi has announced the acquisition of Quantcast Choice, a consent management platform (CMP) designed to help publishers seamlessly align with the rapidly changing global privacy regulations. This strategic acquisition reinforces InMobi's commitment to bolstering its privacy management platform for mobile app and web publishers, empowering them to navigate the dynamic and intricate privacy landscape.
As privacy regulations like General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) evolved, CMPs have become critical for publishers to ensure compliance and maintain ad revenue. The lack of a proven CMP often results in lost opportunities for publishers, as many of the leading demand partners require the use of a CMP that supports the latest privacy standards maintained by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB).
Quantcast Choice supports more than 500 Google-Certified, 800 IAB-approved vendors, and non-certified vendors specific to publishers’ needs. This inclusive approach helps publishers increase monetization, higher fill rates, and sometimes up to a 35% boost in eCPMs in certain regions. As part of the acquisition, InMobi will uphold the platform's free availability for existing customers and remains committed to extending this promise to both existing and new customers.
“InMobi has always been at the forefront of building solutions that help brands and publishers alike navigate the complex global privacy landscape. This acquisition allows us to bring the power of a proven world-class CMP into the in-app ecosystem where the challenges remain enormous and unresolved," says Kunal Nagpal, Chief Business Officer, InMobi Advertising. “Quantcast Choice is a gold standard for thousands of Web publishers; we are excited to build and extend its benefits to the 40,000 mobile apps that currently work with InMobi.”
“Quantcast Choice was born of our commitment to protecting consumer privacy and we’re proud of helping so many businesses meet the needs of an evolving regulatory landscape,” says Peter Day, Chief Technology Officer, Quantcast. “InMobi understands the needs of publishers and we’re delighted that this market-leading CMP will continue to be available as a free solution. We remain committed to our customers and have formed a close partnership with InMobi to ensure a seamless transition.”
JioCinema to live-stream World Athletics Championships Budapest ’23
The tournament is scheduled to be held from August 19 to 27
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 11:34 AM | 1 min read
Viacom18 has announced the acquisition of exclusive digital rights to live-stream World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 on JioCinema. From August 19 to 27, the world’s best athletes will come together in Budapest aiming for the ultimate glory.
The Indian contingent will include 28 athletes with Olympic champion and 2022 World Championships silver medallist Neeraj Chopra being the focal point. On the back of winning a silver at the Asian Athletics Championships, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will also be one to watch out for.
Out of the 28 athletes, 15 will be competing at the Worlds for the first time ever. At 19, former World U20 Athletics Championships silver medallist Shaili Singh is the youngest member of the contingent.
“Securing the rights of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 is a testament to our commitment to offering top-tier global sporting properties to our viewers on their preferred platform with no barriers to access,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Strategy, Partnerships & Acquisitions Hursh Shrivastava. “We are excited to offer fans a compelling presentation that includes exclusive peeks into the journey of India’s best athletes to the Championships alongside the drama and thrill of live action.”
Data Protection Law: Time to revisit ad strategies?
Industry experts say the heaviest impact of the law will be on the publishers and exchanges, at least in the short term
By Shantanu David | Aug 16, 2023 8:26 AM | 5 min read
Out of the four new bills signed into law by President Droupadi Murmu on August 12, none has garnered more scrutiny and commentary than the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, now a supposedly tough act that all digital players in the country have to follow.
While the law is stated to safeguard the interests (literally and figuratively) of the ‘digital nagrik’, as defined by the central government, as they navigate the digital ecosystem and its many layers, walled gardens and the great outside, it also means the introduction of a raft of rights and duties for so called ‘Data Fiduciaries’ (persons, companies and government entities who process data), ‘Data Principals’ (the person to whom the data relates), and financial penalties for breach of rights, duties and obligations.
Given that the entire digital advertising ecosystem depends on consumer data, exchange4media asked industry experts how this will impact publishers, local and international advertisers, and of course, media exchanges
What It Means
Vivek Das, CEO, FoxyMoron (Zoo Media), observes that India’s Data Protection Bill has defined the role of Data Fiduciaries who will be responsible for ensuring 100% compliance and also raising complaints to the Data Protection Board in case of violation.
“The key point to note here is that while there is no provision of ‘right to be forgotten’, there is a clear requirement for deletion of data once the purpose has been met. However, in case of large-scale and long-term data users like social media platforms, this is a loophole as they can continue to store the data in perpetuity especially because the consumer doesn’t have the right to be forgotten,” he says.
This will especially be true for local platforms whose business is entirely in India. However, global platforms have to also comply with GDPR (the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, the gold standard of data regulation) which requires them to provide users with a mechanism to ask for deletion of their data completely.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media, believes the bill could also necessitate a re-evaluation of targeted advertising strategies due to potential restrictions on data processing for profiling and targeting. “Advertisers must align their initiatives with the bill's provisions to ensure responsible data handling, customer trust, and privacy-centric branding. While data management is facilitated through consent and compliance measures, challenges may arise around AI-generated content and potential fraudulent activities,” adds Kothari.
Vivek Kumar Anand, Chief Business Officer, DViO Digital, points out that many countries already had similar bills in place, meaning it shouldn't be challenging for Indian companies or those operating in the Indian market to navigate through this and implement the best practices that are already established.
“The responsibility lies with both - the entity collecting the data and the entity using the data in any capacity. A simple yet crucial keyword to ensure the safety of all parties is consent. Most reputable media exchanges already have data privacy measures in place, while those that do not will now need to appoint data security personnel or establish a dedicated department/team for compliance,” he notes.
Das says the law should also be able to address the failure of the DND regulation that was brought in to control the menace of unsolicited telemarketing activities. “However, it all depends on proper enforcement of the regulation which is a fundamental challenge in India across the law enforcement system,” he says.
As far as the global/international publishers and media exchanges are concerned, it should not be too difficult for them to become compliant. The same cannot be said for local publishers (or local brands for that matter).
Das says “In that sense, the bill forces compliance thus making them ready for global markets. The responsibility and accountability are greater for media exchanges, which in essence are data fiduciaries. In the short term, it will increase both Capex and Opex as they will need to invest in appropriate data management systems, and also refresh user consent periodically.”
Advertisers will also need to adopt a set of stringent practices that demands checks and balances from publishers and exchanges so that they buy audiences without the fear of being persecuted under the law.
Deep Impact
Das says the heaviest impact of the law will be on the publishers and exchanges, “at least in the short term as stated earlier. Despite increase in costs, they will not be able to pass the entire increment to advertisers especially in the current media market conditions. While it is great from the lens of ethical use of data, it will have a severe downside for smaller local publishers.”
“Marketers would likely need to obtain explicit and informed consent from individuals for data processing, enhancing transparency and understanding of data usage. Additionally, if provisions for cross-border data transfers are included, compliance with specific requirements might affect international partnerships and data storage practices,” observes Kothari.
As for advertisers, according to Anand, heavily impacted sectors will be the likes of telecom, banking, insurance, payment gateways, and e-commerce websites, which handle substantial amounts of personal data daily.
“They will now have to verify the presence of consent for all collected first-party data. If not obtained, they must initiate this process to ensure protection against data misuse,” he says, adding, “Data localization will play a pivotal role, leading to an increased demand for local data centre service providers such as Sify Technologies, Tata Communications, AdaniConneX, and others.”
Kothari adds collaborative efforts are vital for successful navigation of the bill's complexities, saying, “Ultimately, investing in data fortification is crucial for safeguarding privacy and fostering innovation in India's evolving digital landscape.”
Rhea Bakshi’s award-winning docu 'India’s Treasures' to premiere on JioTV and JioTV+
The documentary will premiere on 15th August
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 6:34 PM | 3 min read
The 17-year-old economics student Rhea Bakshi’s first documentary “India’s Treasures”, which was recently awarded with the New York International Film Awards’ finalist laurel, will premiere on OTT platforms JioTV as their 15th August Independence Day special.
Delighted to have her documentary premiere on Jio Platforms, the prestigious and largest Indian digital streaming platform, Rhea Bakshi said, “I am thrilled beyond words that millions of JioTV and JioTV+ subscribers will be able to watch my documentary India’s Treasures and witness the impact and contribution of the talented and self-employed Indian artisans in nation building, especially of women artisans. I am ecstatic that viewers will gain in-depth insight into irreplaceable value of Indian centuries-old craftsmanship, its significance for India’s cultural, societal and economic growth and it being one of the core pillars of India’s sustainable and inclusive economic growth.”
“I would continue to work towards our respected Prime Minister's Narendra Modi’s mission of inclusive economic growth and hope that this documentary generates due recognition and awareness for the millions of Indian artisans and inspire their next generation to preserve and enrich this distinct Indian tradition,” Rhea added.
The director and creator Rhea Bakshi, an ardent admirer of the traditional handmade silver jewellery, documents the diverse jewellery-making styles, unique to varied Indian geographies. It showcases how the sector is empowering the disadvantaged women facing cultural and economic barriers through skill-building and transforming their lives. Viewers will discover the duality of globalisation, mass-manufacturing and e-commerce platforms on this noble art form and the promise it holds for the next generation. Rhea also discusses microcredit facility and how artisans can leverage small bank loans to re-establish their lives. It delves into the artisans’ predicament with e-commerce, viewed as the future.
The handicraft sector in India plays a vital role in driving the country’s economy, employing over 7 million artisans and impacting the livelihoods of over 200 million people. The documentary emphasizes the need to celebrate these artisans and preserve their unique skills - the true treasures of India's heritage - underscoring the power of sustainable development where everyone can contribute and earn with fair and equal access to resources and opportunities. The film was produced by 24 Frames Films Limited and can also be watched on YouTube.
Directed and presented by Rhea Bakshi, "India’s Treasures" travels through the magical Rajasthan, Jharkhand and narrow lanes of old Delhi to embrace artisans’ lives and showcase their pride, fears, sacrifice and passion. The documentary was recently recognised with the finalist laurel New York International Film Awards jury in best student film category.
Krafton India joins hands with JioCinema to live stream Battlegrounds Mobile India series
With over 2000 teams participating, the series will be streamed on JioCinema starting August 17
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 11:26 AM | 2 min read
KRAFTON India, makers of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), have partnered with JioCinema.
Gaming fans can enjoy the live stream starting with the final round of The Grind from August 17-20, followed by Round 1 of BGIS 2023 streaming August 31 onwards. The Grand Finals of the tournament will be streamed from October 12 to 14 on JioCinema. The matches will be streamed from 1pm to 6pm according to the schedule.
Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON India expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating "We are thrilled to collaborate with JioCinema to bring the BGIS 2023 to our passionate fans in a way that has never been done before. JioCinema is a pioneer in bringing enthralling content to its viewers and we are confident that it is the perfect platform for BGIS to deliver an unforgettable tournament, elevating the Esports experience for millions of viewers. With this partnership, we hope to transform the consumption of Esports in the country and inspire the next generation of Esports champions.”
He further added, “Through BGIS we are committed towards providing a competitive platform for amateurs as well as professional gamers to showcase their talent and nurture their skills.”
Speaking about the addition of Esports in their portfolio, Hursh Shrivastava, Head of Strategy, Partnerships & Acquisitions, Viacom18 Sports said, "Esports has evolved beyond its niche origins and emerged as a mainstream experience, with a consistent surge in popularity. We are excited to deliver exhilarating experience to a broader audience across the country with BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2023. JioCinema remains steadfast to deliver diverse and engaging content to our viewers, and our partnership with KRAFTON India for BGIS 2023 exemplifies our commitment to staying ahead of the curve.”
'Boundaries have blurred when it comes to creative ideas for a brand campaign'
At the e4m TechManch 2023, panellists deliberated on ‘The need for intelligent creative’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 12, 2023 8:46 AM | 4 min read
When it comes to coming up with a creative idea, the boundaries between a brand and other agencies have blurred, said creative advertising experts at the e4m TechManch 2023, the two-day event held in Mumbai.
During a session on ‘The need for intelligent creative’, Manesh Swamy, Chief Creative Officer and SVP creative, LS Digital, said anyone can come up with creative ideas for a campaign.
“When it comes to who comes up with the creative ideas, the boundaries have blurred. These days media agencies come up with ideas too. You get ideas from PR agencies. We have to look at what the clients want and think whether it can be solved from a digital point of view,” he said.
Talking about the importance of data in creating a campaign, Hemant Shringy, CCO, BBDO India, the man behind Ariel’s ‘Share the load’ campaign, said data gives not just facts and figures but also speaks the sentiment.
“For a conversation which is so emotionally and culturally led, you can make a hypothesis of it but you need numbers to make the conviction stronger. We came across an article at one point in time that women spend 5.5 hours in a day on household chores and men spend 19 minutes. That data in a way led us to this conversation.
“With such a campaign, data is not just about facts. It also tells you the sentiment. You realise from comments the tone people have. Each year the tone changes. With each passing year and a new piece of information through data, you know where the sentiment is going and how you match up to it,” he said.
During the session, moderated by e4m Associate Editor Neeta Nair, experts were also asked how they think that creative agencies can fight the monster of social media outrage.
Keigen Pinto, CCO, FCB Ulka, said that the time has come for marketers to be less paranoid and be able to stick to their stance and brave the outrage.
“Is outrage resulting in pulling out campaigns instantly? I think more often than not. It is time to manage outrage and not be outraged by social media outrage. A brand sticking to its stance and defending with dignity and articulation can get double love for it. I request marketers to just be braver and more courageous because we are polished and have the power of digital agencies managing us being our verbal stylists and managing our journeys,” Pinto said.
Ram Jayaraman, Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lintas was of the view that agencies should be able to own up if it’s a mistake, do damage control of it and move on.
“Sometimes outrage can be a strategy to get eyeballs but a sweet sorry always helps because you never really know what offends people nowadays. As long as you are honest about an idea and the people you are serving, an apology should work in case you have crossed the boundary,” said Jayaraman.
During the power-packed session, experts also discussed where a creative agency’s job ends and how much they have to be involved in populating the videos in the age of performance marketing,
Pinto explained how one step can beat the typical ideas that agencies stick to, by giving the example of his campaign #twobinslifewins which was tweeted by Ratan Tata and became viral.
“Sometimes we create something that may be powerful or not and you send it over to the media guys who may not be a part of the nerve and the tears of the idea. We spent two days on the campaign and we thought we were getting it right until we felt that it was typical.
“The film was about manual scavengers. It was very powerful and we had an intuitive feeling that we might have got the media plan wrong. So we junked all ideas and just got Mr Ratan Tata to tweet it. It exploded and went viral,” he said.
Speaking on the same, Swamy said, “If your core is right, you automatically will get the audience.”
Asked about RoI for agencies and how investments help, Amaresh Godbole, CEO, Digital Technology Business, Publicis Groupe India, said it depends on the objective and what role you are playing.
“If you are taking end-to-end ownership of the campaign, then you could measure it and uplift in sales and promote additional metrics but if you are playing a niche role, then you can measure only niche metrics.
“The more ownership the client gives to a particular partner to take end-to-end views, the more you’ll be able to deliver RoI in terms of end metrics like business conversion and sales,” he said.
