TeenPatti paying user base grew 800% in 2020: Octro

Indian mobile gaming company Octro has revealed that its game TeenPatti witnessed 800% growth in paying users in 2020. Octro TeenPatti has held on to its leadership position, since its debut. Octro has been creating made-in-India leisure options for the world at large, thereby gaining a strong foothold within the Indian gaming industry with a projected user base of more than 700 million gamers in India by 2022.



First released in 2013, the game played with virtual money is enjoyed by a group of three to six people who use a 52-card pack without jokers. The game also comes in variations like 6 Patti, TeenPatti Battle, 3-2-1, Private Table, etc. Private table feature on Octro TeenPatti was most loved in the past few months as it allowed players to connect with their family & friends in leisure hours while dealing with constraints posed by social distancing in COVID times.



Commenting on the exponential growth witnessed in 2020, Octro CEO Saurabh Aggarwal said, "At the intersection of sports and entertainment, Octro, with games like TeenPatti, has created a scalable leisure option for Indians and has taken casual gaming to the next level. We deeply appreciate this player's love showered on our games and are thankful to these players. This motivates us to aim higher and we at Octro are committed to create more such leisure options that have the potential to be loved not only in India but globally. We are committed to redefine entertainment!"



Aggarwal further added, "In 2021, we do hope that the Indian government creates a favourable regulatory regime for foreign investment to come into India both for online gaming and Real Money gaming. This will result in significant employment opportunities, Made in India games and tax contribution to exchequer."



Real money games and skill-based gaming are emerging frontiers in India for not only social connect and scalable leisure option but also for the potential to create a lot of shareholders in a value chain that comprises a new set of gamers, immersive metaverse, gaming tournaments with prize money and hence, viable career option. With a predictable and growth led regulatory regime by policymakers, the sector will ensure huge foreign investments in this sector and tax revenues to exchequer.



Globally, the eSports and video gaming market have already outpaced their contemporaries in the film and music businesses with what is expected to be a $300 billion annual industry by 2025 according to industry sources. India with nearly 400+ e-gaming start-ups is a crucial market and one that has great potential for growth and development.

