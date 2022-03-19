Tata Tea celebrates Holi by hosting party on metaverse

Tata Tea Premium made its metaverse debut by hosting a Holi party on the platform on March 18 and March 19. With this, the brand aims to deliver distinctive customer experiences by leveraging the growing power of digital storytelling and personalization.

As customers enter the platform, they can don their favourite avatars and enjoy the splash of colors by engaging in a host of Holi games. The party will also witness a festive performance by composer and lyricist duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon. The couple will bring alive the magic of Uttar Pradesh’s Lathmaar Holi and Delhi’s Rangwali Holi. According to media reports, this is part of the brand's hyper-local approach to celebrate regional pride and provide unique customer experiences.

People can join the Holi party in the virtual world using this link: https://events.yugverse.com/tataholi

Puneet Das, President - Packaged beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, said, “Offering novel and disruptive experiences to our customers will continue to remain a key priority for us. Tata Tea Premium, as a brand, has always aimed to engage with our customers through unique campaigns. Tata Tea Premium has launched special festive packs, capturing the excitement of Holi for some of its markets, like Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.”

Meanwhile, Utkarsh Shukla, founder & CEO of YUG Metaverse, added, "We, at YUG Metaverse, believe in celebrating and showcasing the pride of India. Holi is one of the biggest festivals in India. We are doing the world's first Holi on metaverse so that people can come and play Holi with their family and friends, in the manner which has never ever been experienced before." Commenting on the initiative, Vishal Jacob, chief digital officer, Wavemaker-GroupM, said that, at Wavemaker, a team has been set up to help brands navigate through the metaverse, as it provides for a far more engaging way for brands to connect with consumers. "Brands will now need to redefine the rules of engagement. For instance, engaging with avatars rather than people, and story-making rather than storytelling. This Holi celebration in the metaverse is a good example of that", he added.

