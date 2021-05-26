Tamil Nadugovt seeks ban on Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man S2

The Tamil Nadu government has sought a country-wide ban on Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man season 2 which is set to release on 4th June. The second season of The Family Man has been accused of portraying Tamil rebels in Sri Lanka in a bad light.



In a letter to I&B minister Prakash Javadekar, Tamil Nadu Information Technology Minister T. Mano Thangaraj has alleged that the show depicts Eelam Tamils in a highly objectionable manner. The minister also said that the show’s trailer is aimed at ‘distorting and discrediting’ the historic struggle of Eelam Tamils in Sri Lanka. In the trailer, Samantha Akkineni’s character, Rajji, is seen in a military uniform with a voiceover hinting at collusion between ISI and the Eelam Tamil rebels.



“The sacrifices of their long drawn out democratic battle has been intentionally undermined and it could not, by any stretch of imagination considered merely as a serial with any value for Tamil Culture. Moreover, a serial which is loaded with insults and insinuations against the glorious Tamil culture could never be considered as the one having any broadcasting value," the letter reads.



There have been calls for banning the show from other quarters as well. Earlier, Naam Thamizhar Katchi Chief Coordinator Seeman and Rajya Sabha member and MDMK leader Vaiko had also called for a ban on the show. Vaiko had also written to Javadekar.



The show’s creators Raj and DK had issued a statement requesting fans not to make assumptions based on the trailer and said they are mindful of Tamil sentiments.



“Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people," the statement reads.



"We have put in years of hard work into this show, and we have taken great pains to bring to our audiences a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story – much like we did in Season 1 of the show. We request everyone to wait and watch the show when it releases. We know you’ll appreciate it once you watch it."

