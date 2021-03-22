Taco Bell & Rannvijay Singha present #CravingMeetsGaming virtual gaming session

Taco Bell India, a Mexican-inspired restaurant brand along with youth icon and gaming enthusiast Rannvijay Singha celebrated the ultimate #CravingMeetsGaming experience through a virtual Game Session in the racing game Forza Horizon 4.

Talking about this experience, Rannvijay said, “I love watching and playing e-sports and was super excited when Taco Bell announced their epic collaboration with Xbox and reached out to me to battle it out with super fans. The #CravingMeetsGaming virtual gaming session was one of the most fun experiences I have ever engaged in – being able to see and speak to the other four players made it feel like we were sitting next to each other and gunning for the finish line. What made the virtual session even more exciting was the fact that we could indulge in our favorite menu items from Taco Bell while competing for the trophy!”

You can watch the epic #CravingMeetsGaming virtual Gaming Session here where four lucky Taco Bell fans, Brandon Verdes, Michelle Hoover, Dhaval Doshi and Savio Pereira got a chance to battle it out with Rannvijay in a game of Forza Horizon 4. The five of them proved that you don't have to be in the same room with your friends to have an epic game session. The group also added to the celebrations surrounding the ultimate #CravingMeetsGaming experience by indulging in a sumptuous meal from Taco Bell.

Taco Bell India presented Indian gamers the chance to win the newly launched Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s fastest, most powerful console to date through a contest in February this year. Customers simply had to download and register on the Taco Bell app, place an order through delivery (via the app or through food-delivery aggregators), takeaway, or dine-in, to become eligible for the weekly lucky draw, where Taco Bell gave out 60 Xbox Series X consoles in total plus a 6-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership to winners each week.

