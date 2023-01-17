Taboola enters a five-year partnership with Network18 Media
The partnership will help the network improve ad monetization and capitalize on traffic through the platform's suite of products
Taboola, a platform powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced an exclusive five-year partnership with Network18 Media and Investments Limited, one of the leading Indian media conglomerates.
This strategic partnership will empower Network18 Media and Investments Limited to harness the power of Taboola’s suite of publisher products to improve ad monetization, and engagement for its users, and capitalize on traffic.
Under the exclusive partnership, Network18 Media and Investments Limited will leverage Taboola Feed, a vertical-scrolling feed, to provide its 1.4 billion Indian users with a seamless flow of personalized content recommendations. With Taboola Videos, they will be able to personalize its online properties and help deliver a unique experience to its audience across languages such as Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Odia, and Bengali.
Taboola Newsroom, which is powered by Taboola’s predictive engine and a massive data set of over 500 million daily active users, will play a crucial role in providing actionable data insights to increase readership. Furthermore, Taboola’s Audience Exchange infrastructure will also help the Network18 Group to manage and optimize the flow of traffic across its networks of partner sites, such as News18, Moneycontrol, CNBCTV18, and Firstpost.
Puneet Singhvi, CEO, Digital and President - Corporate Strategy at Network18 Media and Investments Limited, said, “We are immensely excited to bring Taboola on board as our trusted partner to optimize our user engagement and success measurement. Moreover, as we are now not just focusing on the Indian market but also on the international one, we believe that Taboola’s best-in-class solutions will help in improving the quality of our traffic. Over the years, Taboola has solidified its market presence as a leading discovery and native advertising destination to drive significant engagement and revenue growth for its alliances. We are looking forward to meaningful synergies between our companies that will not only enable us to enhance our user engagement and monetization, but also in our growth journey."
Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola said, “Network18 Media has proven itself to have massive scale and trust in the India market. Their approach to adding Taboola in an end-to-end fashion, from Feed to help with discovery and recommendations, to Newsroom to help inform their coverage areas, is a great example of a publisher thinking holistically about growth. We look forward to a long relationship together.”
Taboola’s journey towards building new technologies helps various platforms from all domains to drive reader engagement and stimulate consumers’ interest by discovering the content of their choice.
Why first-party data will be the go-to strategy for advertisers in 2023
With walled gardens and regulatory changes reducing available third-party data signals and driving new privacy requirements, first-party data will be more valuable than ever for advertisers
By Shantanu David | Jan 16, 2023 9:06 AM | 7 min read
When Google announced its plans to kill the cookie last year, it was a moment of reckoning for advertisers given that they would no longer be able to depend on third-party data and vendors collecting the same in order to gain customer insights and target the most likely cohorts.
With data privacy expected to dominate conversations around tech in 2023, as India follows the lead of the European Union and other western markets in instituting rigorous constraints on how companies collect data and ending reliance on third-party data, agencies are focusing on creating specialized solutions, such as gathering first-party data, to deal with the same.
Technically Speaking
Amit Singh, Director - Planning, Carat India, says there are several challenges that brands must overcome to create a rich first-party database for improved contextual targeting. “Brands must be able to use the data to personalize the customer journey and improve targeting; this requires good analytical capabilities, the right technology, and data science teams to make use of their data effectively,” he says.
He adds that advertisers have several solutions to create tailor-made advertising for customers and receive better ROI on ad spend, even as concerns over privacy increase.
Some of these solutions include lookalike modelling (advertisers can use lookalike modelling to target users who are similar to their existing customers, without the need to collect additional personal information); privacy-compliant data sharing; pseudonymisation (in which advertisers can use techniques such as data hashing or tokenization to pseudonym personal identifiable information (PII) to enable data sharing while maintaining privacy; consent management; data governance; Collaboration with publishers; and transparent data-usage policies.
Shweta Bhalla, Media Director at Blink Digital, observes that currently, brands are collecting first-party data from multiple sources - user base info, web analytics, digital campaigns, consumer surveys - but usually all the data is fragmented and doesn't talk to each other.
“The biggest challenge I see is data integration at an organization level while addressing privacy and security concerns,” she says, noting that brands with their own DTC channels and app environments are collecting data on customers' behaviour and preferences, such as usage patterns, location data, and demographic information which can then be integrated with other first-party data to create a comprehensive view of the customer.
And of course, email and Whatsapp marketing are also being extensively used to increase consumer interaction moments and have been shown to drive higher ROI.
With walled gardens and regulatory changes reducing available third-party data signals and driving new privacy requirements, first-party deterministic data has never been more valuable for advertisers. Advertisers need to start developing their first-party data strategies into ‘always on’ tactics. Tejinder Gill, General Manager, The Trade Desk India, notes that the internet is shifting toward authentication as other available signals deprecate and brands not preparing and engaging today will start to feel left behind very soon.
“Every marketer faces two key challenges when it comes to building first-party data – ‘getting started’ and ‘taking the next step.’ To help understand the market opportunities and overcome challenges faced by brands, we created practical resources for marketers who can embark on their first-party data journey,” says Gill.
According to Shayakh Mirza, Vice President, Digital Planning, PHD Media, for brands, data management will be a vital challenge to overcome - especially where offline intervention is operationally high, and data collection remains either a challenge or is in silos.
“Smart investments in technology and unifying data sets with a trusted enterprise data source - accessible across the organization can help overcome these hurdles. The post-COVID era is a clear sign to these times, as we've seen numerous brands and advertisers leveraging technology to drive digital transformation and implement seamless data collection,” he says.
Team Effort
Mirza adds that having the right partner, technology, processes, and people with the capacity to handle and harness the true potential of first-party data will be the differentiating factor between effective and ineffective advertising for agencies and the brands they cater to.
The Trade Desk has also just announced the launch of Galileo, a new approach for advertiser first-party data activation. Advertisers are increasingly looking to activate their valuable customer data as safely as possible to optimize media buys across all digital media, while accurately measuring results and business outcomes.
“The tool includes a comprehensive self-assessment tool to appraise the readiness of a brand’s first-party data and determine the next steps for the organization; and a practical 8-step roadmap to guide marketers to kick-start their first-party data program – from defining objectives to acquiring and activating first-party data, and enhancing long term strategy,” elaborates Gill.
Chetan Asher, Co-founder and CEO, Tonic Worldwide, observes that creating a first-party database is like putting together a jigsaw puzzle. “Brands must find all the pieces from many different sources and then fit them together to get the full picture. Collecting data from different sources is just the first piece, and brands need to balance multiple pieces to create a robust first-party database.”
“Many major brands spend years building strong relationships with their loyal customers, generating unique and valuable insights regarding their target audiences. Galileo can enable brands to unlock that data in a privacy-conscious manner to find new customers that share similar characteristics. Galileo works in concert with new cross-channel identity solutions, including Unified ID 2.0,” says Gill.
Kavita Shenoy, CEO and Founder, Voiro, says that brands must focus on getting organized about collecting first-party data because it is not a trivial exercise because it requires all customer touchpoints to fold in data into an accessible location. A recent whitepaper was written by Voiro on 'Top 5 Trends To Drive Revenue in 2023' identified data privacy and consumer protection as one of the key marketing trends for the new year.
“Advertisers should partner with publishers that allow them to interact and collaborate with audiences without revealing each other’s underlying data set. Clean rooms will be the buzzword for the AdTech ecosystem over the next couple of years and will be an essential part of ad targeting as regulation becomes more stringent,” observes Shenoy.
“But data without quality and relevance is not going anywhere. Hence brands biggest challenge will be to constantly evaluate the data that they are collecting is qualitative and relevant for their target market. And in the absence of a clear roadmap of how to deploy and use this data, the process will be bigger,” says Asher, adding, “With robust first-party data, brands can design a full-funnel engagement communicating with consumers at every stage of their journey. First-party data allows one to have multiple opportunities that hyper-personalization offers. Hyper personalization can be an effective approach to maximize the effectiveness and achieve high ROI.”
All said and done, in conclusion, any sustainable first-party data strategy cannot be developed by simply circumventing the privacy conundrum with tech-based solutions. Mirza says that while there is no doubt that the need of the hour to invest in the right technical measures, a rigorous marketing strategy is one that places customer relationships at its core and has a strong human focus.
He asserts, “Brands that hold consumer sentiments at the heart of their strategy and are open to experimenting and learning with new ways of harnessing data and adapting to emerging ways of targeting are primed to win in a privacy-first world.”
e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards: Here is the list of big winners
The Award ceremony will be held on 20th January in New Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 15, 2023 3:51 PM | 3 min read
Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) today announced winners of the e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards 2023. The winners announced today will be given awards on 20th January at e4m DNPa Digital Conclave and Digital Impact Awards in New Delhi.e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards, recognise digital technology innovations that have improved citizens’ lives and promoted national-building. The e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards 2023 honours India's cutting-edge digital initiatives that deliver on-demand governance and services to citizens in various fields.
One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) of Ministry of Consumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution ,CoWIN App of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana of Department of Financial Services , GST of Department of Revenue Ministry of Finance , Himmat App of Delhi Police , CAMPA app of Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change , E Gov portal and Digi Locker of Ministry of Electronics & IT (MEITY) , DIKSHA platform under NCERT ,Ministry of Education and POSHAN Tracker App of Department and Women Development have bagged the coveted Digital Impact Awards instituted by DNPA , an apex association of digital arms of 17 top publishers from Print & Electronic Media of India.
DNPA is an umbrella organization for the digital wings of media businesses in India, having
initiated proactive action in recent years to restore equality and fairness for all news publishers. The association represents 17 media publishers, including Dainik Jagran, Dainik Bhaskar, Indian Express, Malayala Manorama, ETV, India Today Group, Times Group, Amar Ujala, Hindustan Times, Zee Media, ABP Network, Lokmat, NDTV, New Indian Express, Mathrubhumi, Hindu, and Network 18.
Awards were announced across 8 categories. They are as follows -
- Best Use of Digital Media for Human Resource Development & Education – DIKSHA (DIKSHA is a Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing)
- Best Use of Digital Media for Health – CoWIN App (Co-WIN application is the digital backbone for the vaccination drive in India).
- Best Use of Digital Media for Financial Reforms – Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana is a revolutionary Financial Inclusion Program)
- Best Use of Digital Media for Sustainability and Environment Protection – CAMPA- (e-green watch portal)
- Best Use of Digital Media to Promote Ease of Business – E-governance Portal .It is the national Portal of India which provides a single-window access to information and services that are electronically delivered from the Government.
- Best Use of Digital Media for Governance & Administrative Reforms –
6A) GST Portal- Goods & Services Tax
6B) Best Use of Digital Media for Governance & Administrative Reforms – One Nation One Ration Card Yojana
7 Best Use of Digital Media for Women & Child Welfare Reforms –
7A). Poshan Tracker App
7B). Himmat Plus Ap
8 Best Use of Digital Media for Ease of Living –Digilocker
The awardees were selected by an eminent jury led by Sunil Arora, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India & Secretary Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, GoI. The jury members included S Ravi, Former Chairman, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) & Managing Partner, Ravi Rajan & Company, Chairman, TFCI, Aruna Sharma, Former Secretary, Ministry of IT & Electronic, Government of India, Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW & exchange4media, Sanjay Dwivedi, Director General, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Ashish Bhasin, Co-Founder & Chairman, RD & X Network, Dr Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra.
Google: CCI order strikes a blow at efforts to accelerate digital adoption
In a blog post, Google has said Android takes accountability for apps on the Play Store and ensures that only apps that work in accordance with local laws get the benefit of the platform
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 14, 2023 9:20 AM | 5 min read
In the wake of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s recently declining Google's request for an interim stay on a ruling by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The antitrust watchdog has slapped penalties amounting to Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for unfair market practices.
The tech giant has released a blog post saying the CCI order “strikes a blow” on the country’s efforts to speed up digital acceleration.
“Google has partnered deeply with India in the last several years of its exciting digital transformation. However, at a time when only half of India’s population is connected, the directions in the CCI’s order strikes a blow at the ecosystem-wide efforts to accelerate digital adoption in the country.
Google is appealing these directions before Indian courts. While there has been a lot of reporting and debate on the subject, it is critical that our users and stakeholders understand the full import of what lies at stake.”
On how Android is a key part of the Indian mobile and internet growth-story, the blog says: “For a country like India, where the cost of adoption is the biggest barrier to digitisation, this has had profound implications. More users have incentivised more developers, and each of those developers achieve immediate scale by writing a single app for Android.”
“The number of annual app downloads in India reached a new high of 29 billion in 2022, making it the second biggest app market after China (Source: App Annie), offering developers in India and elsewhere, a strong platform to establish viable businesses on Play”
The post further points out, “the ordered remedies on Android” harms the consistent and predictable ecosystem that has benefitted users and developers for over 15 years.
“Devices built on incompatible ‘forks’ would prevent Google from securing those devices, as these versions will not support the security and user safety features that Google provides.
Lack of robust and consistent security upgrades will leave the users of those devices exposed to cybercrime, bugs, and malware - which is most troubling for the millions of new internet users who are especially vulnerable.
Predatory apps that expose users to financial fraud, data theft and a number of other dangers abound on the internet, both from India and other countries. While Google holds itself accountable for the apps on Play Store and scans for malware as well compliance with local laws, the same checks may not be in place for apps sideloaded from other sources.”
Unchecked proliferation of such apps on less secure devices can expose vast swathes of Indian users to risk of their data being exposed and pose threats for individual and national security.
More expensive smartphones:
Since incompatible Android forks will not support the security and user safety features that Google provides, security responsibilities for these devices will instead fall to the OEMs, who will need to invest extensively in creating consistent, all-year-round security upgrades themselves.
This will result in higher costs for the OEMs, and consequently, more expensive devices for Indian consumers.
Higher cost for app developers and user exclusion:
As a result of Android’s compatibility program, when developers write apps for Android, the apps can immediately access Android’s vast base of users. This allows even small developers to compete with large developers across the whole Android ecosystem, based on the merit and superiority of the product.
In a forked Android environment, small developers will be forced to prioritize which of the various incompatible Android ‘forks’ they write and maintain apps for, as their costs will increase with each additional version they support.
They will no longer have the level playing field they have today with Android, and larger developers, who can support a wider range of incompatible forks, will be able to dominate the market based on their scale, rather than the quality of their product.
This will be highly damaging not only for developers, but also consumers, who will be prevented from accessing important online services, simply because developers may be unable to make the investments necessary to develop apps for their device.
This is sobering for innovation in the Indian digital ecosystem, whose greatest success stories are of small disruptors creating a better product and winning the user.
Android enables more choice, not less
• The free Android operating system enables device manufacturers to build a wide range of devices at different price points that gives users unprecedented choice.
• Android leaves OEMs free to pre-install any other app and app stores and they all already do
• Users are free to install apps from sources beyond app stores (‘sideload’) - in such cases, Android displays alerts to ensure users act with awareness for their own safety.
• For developers, beyond providing a vast, vibrant platform to reach users, Android offers tools, predictability, timely security upgrades and multiple monetisation options.
• Consistent with the governments’ concern for matters of public and national safety, Android takes accountability for the apps on the Play Store and ensures that only apps that work in accordance with local laws, get the benefit of the platform.
• Android, today, offers the right balance of a consistent security bedrock through baseline compatibility, while device manufacturers have the choice to create bespoke and highly differentiated user experiences for their brands on top of that.
A crucial juncture for India
India is at a juncture where we must come together to bring down barriers to access and make safe and secure smartphones available to all, supported by a flourishing digital ecosystem.
Foundational disruptions at this stage could set us back years and undo the deep investments and effort made by OEMs, developers and the industry overall.
It is a crucial moment for India - and our hope is that we, along with all the stakeholders of this vibrant ecosystem, can continue to build on top of this foundation.
What net-savvy ChatSonic can do for marketers & content creators
ChatSonic promises to make creation of content, images, or videos simpler and that too with updated information
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jan 13, 2023 8:52 AM | 3 min read
The tech world has been abuzz about the newest AI conversational chatbot—ChatSonic that uses Google’s Knowledge Graph to provide factual and up-to-date information.
Developed by Writesonic, the AI-powered writing assistant ChatSonic is believed to have surpassed the limitations of Open AI’s ChatGPT that debuted November-end. ChatGPT was considered as the biggest tech innovation of 2022 although it feeds on information until 2021, making it obsolete for all topics after that date.
The icing on the cake is that ChatSonic, launched on December 12, can be used to create not just text-based content like full-length blog posts, press releases and ad copies but videos and arts as well. Founded in 2020 by Samanyou Garg, California-based company Writesonic is backed by Y-Combinator. In contrast, Open AI is backed by tech giant Microsoft.
ChatGPT and ChatSonic both are built on OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 architecture of large language models (LLMs) and hence are able to automate content creation work. Both the tools have got tremendous response from content creators and digital marketers who seek SEO-optimized content for their blog posts, technology experts say.
ChatGPT versus ChatSonic
*ChatGPT’s knowledge is limited till Q3 2021 while Chatsonic can provide reliable and accurate information in real-time by using Google’s Knowledge Graph.
*ChatSonic understands voice commands and answers back, just like Siri or Google Assistant.
*ChatSonic generates AI images by giving simple instructions, while ChatGPT creates AI-art forms after getting art as inputs.
*You can interact with specialists like an English translator, Math teacher, or comedian.
*ChatSonic remembers your last conversation and provides related information until you change the topic.
More threat to Google Search?
Many believe that if ChatGPT is allowed to connect to the internet, it could ultimately surpass Google Search. Does that mean Chatsonic could be the real Google Search killer?
Samanyou Garg, Founder of WriteSonic, denies the suggestion, “We are not really working on building a search engine like Google, as search is not our primary focus. Our goal at Writesonic is to provide powerful AI tools to simplify the content creation process, be it written content, images, or videos, and that is where we believe we can make a difference in the market.”
We want to provide users with content that is up-to-date and factually correct, whether that be blog posts, emails, social media posts, Facebook ads, eCommerce product descriptions, or things like image and video generation, Garg insists.
When asked about business projections for the chatbot, Garg says, “We already have 1 million+ users and by 2023, we are aiming to 5X that number. We believe that by the end of 2023, Writesonic will become a go-to platform for content creators and digital marketers.”
The company has ambitious plans to research and develop new features that solve different use cases like AI video generation, AI PowerPoint generation, and more, making it a comprehensive AI writing and content creation platform to help businesses maximize their publishing efforts.
Google’s alternative
It is noteworthy that Google has announced its own conversational bot-LaMDA-in 2021. So far, it has not delivered the product reportedly due to the challenges of inaccuracy posed by the model.
Meanwhile, rival Microsoft Corp. is betting big on ChatGPT and in discussions to invest as much as $10 billion more in OpenAI. Microsoft has previously invested about $1 billion in OpenAI. It’s also working to add ChatGPT to its Bing search engine, seeking an edge on Google's dominant search offering.
Perhaps we could see Google rolling out LaMDA very soon.
Court rejects plea seeking stay order on Netflix's 'Trial By Fire'
The series is based on Delhi’s Uphaar fire tragedy
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 6:19 PM | 2 min read
The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected a plea submitted by real estate businessman Sushil Ansal asking for an interim stay on the release of ‘Trial By Fire’, a Netflix series based on Delhi’s Uphaar fire tragedy. The series is scheduled to release on January 13, according to media reports.
Ansal had sought permanent injunction against the series and a restraint of further publication and circulation of the book, titled ‘Trial By Fire- The tragic tale of the Uphaar tragedy’. The book is written by Neelam Krishnamoorthy and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, who lost their two minor children in the incident in 1997.
“Undisputedly the work authored by defendants 4 and 5 was published way back in 2016. This is clearly evident from the various newspaper articles and media reports which have been placed for the perusal of the Court. The plaintiff chose, for reasons best known to him, not to initiate any injunctive action in respect of the said work when it came to be originally published on 19 September 2016. A slothful or sluggish plaintiff seeking an injunction of the nature which is sought in these proceedings cannot be allowed to claim such reliefs,” the court said.
“This material was always available in the public domain. Prior to the institution of the present proceedings, the plaintiff neither alleged nor asserted that his right to a fair trial was or had been prejudiced. This Court is thus of the prima facie opinion that the right of defendant Nos. 4 and 5 to narrate their tragic journey through police precincts and court halls far outweighs the asserted and yet unsubstantiated loss of reputation of the plaintiff,” the court reportedly said.
Here’s how Indian brands are celebrating RRR’s big win
RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu’ won Best Original Song at the 80th Golden Globes Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 2:37 PM | 3 min read
On January 10, SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ made history as the song from the movie ‘Naatu Naatu’ became the first song Asian Song to receive the Best Original Song at the 80th Golden Globes Awards.
The song was nominated among works by artists like Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Alexandre Desplat, and Lady Gaga. Brands didn’t want to miss out on the epic moment and took the opportunity to congratulate the makers and be a part of the success.
While Netizens are going gaga about the award on the internet lauding the team with numerous tweets and posts, Prime Minister Modi also congratulated the team on Twitter expressing his pride over the win.
A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud. https://t.co/zYRLCCeGdE— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2023
View this post on Instagram
Brands also jumped on the bandwagon. Here are some of instances:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Speaking on the how the Indian cinema had made it to the world in 2022, a spokesperson from Netflix said, “We had three of the biggest blockbusters from Netflix India - RRR (Hindi) (viewed for over 73 million hours), At 15 weeks, RRR (Hindi) was the longest-ever trending Indian film on the global Top 10 for non-English films. Gangubai Kathiawadi (viewed for over 50 million hours), and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (viewed for over 21 million hours) that found audiences around the world. ”
Talking about regional films helping advertisers, Ajay Mehta, Founder, (iTV) Interactive Television, and MD, Kinetic India, said, “Regional Films especially South films are a big opportunity for brands as they are bringing record audiences to the theatres. KGF 2 crossed more than 1000 Crores at the box office, RRR close to 1000 Crores, and other films such as PS1 and Kantara have done extremely well. On the back of this, the Indian Box office is looking very healthy and in collections, 2022 will be one of the best of all times.”
“This trend is too big for advertisers to ignore, and they have been smart enough to invest in these movies. KGF 2 and RRR attracted more advertisers on a national basis than some of the biggest Bollywood Blockbusters of the past. Having tasted success with these large event films, advertisers are now keen to explore even some of the slightly smaller films coming out of the South and are tracking them closely,” he added.
Game for it: Why young esports content creators are the new stars for brands
On National Youth Day, e4m explores why a career in game streaming and content creation, whether in gaming or just in general entertainment, is not only viable, but very lucrative
By Shantanu David | Jan 12, 2023 9:11 AM | 7 min read
Earlier this week, when Loco was screening an esports tournament, the Indian gaming streaming platform had more users on it than Twitch, the world’s de facto gamer streaming platform. It signifies the rapid growth of streaming and content creation in the country, not just as a means of entertainment, but as a career for thousands, nay, hundreds of thousands of aspiring young Indians, armed with just a phone and a personality (and possibly a PC).
This National Youth Day, e4m explores why a career in streaming and creating content, whether in gaming or just in general entertainment, is not only viable, but very lucrative.
Behind the Scenes
Vaibhav Odhekar, Co-founder and COO at POKKT, notes that with the inclination of enterprises engaging in the gaming industry, it must not come as a surprise that the number of streamers and gamers has gradually increased.
“Industry innovations have also created bundles of opportunities for gamers, making them economically independent in an entirely new way. This is a billion-dollar industry and is expected to snowball in the coming years,” he says, adding, “Brands can blend their campaigns in between such streams or content keeping in mind that the flow is not disrupted. As the audience for such forms of entertainment is quite patient, it helps the brand to engage with the viewer efficiently. Choosing the right creator is crucial for leading a successful campaign.”
Raghav Bagai, Co-founder of Sociowash, agrees that integrating streamers and creators into advertising campaigns can be a great way to reach a highly engaging audience. “As we know in India, Influencer marketing is a Rs 1275 crore industry, with a CAGR of 25% it is projected to grow and reach Rs 2800 crore in the next 5 years. Streamers and creators can create sponsored content for brands, promoting their products or services within their streams or videos. This can be done through product placement, brand mentions, or even dedicated sponsored videos, further fuelling the social commerce hype in India.”
Divyansh Gala, Group Head - Outreach, SoCheers, says it is nothing short of fantastical that today becoming a gaming streamer or gaming content creator is a viable career option. “This is especially fascinating for a generation who grew up amidst the mind-blowing evolution of video games, who has an immense fondness for them and who would never have imagined that they could make a living by playing games. This is a major allure for people towards this vocation.”
The pandemic also had a crucial role in amplifying the growth of the gamer tribe and the larger gaming industry as well. “There are many gaming and entertainment streamers, both national and international, who found popularity on the back of the pandemic gaming sensation - 'Among Us'. We even saw established comedians like Tanmay Bhat and CarryMinati leverage the gaming angle as they saw the potential of developing their "brand" as wholesome entertainers,” adds Gala.
Suraj Nambiar, National Media Head, Tonic Worldwide, points out that many streamers and creators have built large and dedicated audiences, and as a result, they have become valuable partners for advertisers looking to reach those audiences. “For example, streamers and creators often work with brands to create sponsored content, in which they feature a product or service in their streams or video, or create in-game experiences that incorporate the brands’ messaging. Streamers also use affiliate marketing and referral links for extra income.”
In order to monetize their image and deals, Indian creators can work with brands to create sponsored content; they can also sell branded merchandise, or look into affiliate marketing, where they get a commission for promoting other company’s products.
Preety Singh, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Boomlet Media, says that to integrate content with brand campaigns, content creators will need to innovate and keep creativity at the center while keeping in mind the core theme of the entire campaign of the brands for better brand engagement with their target audience.
“Although creative and innovative content plays a crucial role in building an image and gaining a large number of followers, in the present scenario, when the number of influencers belonging to a particular niche is in the range of thousands/ lakhs, influencers can be associated with influencer marketing agencies for getting better deals,” she adds.
“Overall, working with streamers and creators can be a great way to add value to your brand. It's worth noting that as a creator or streamer, it's important to be transparent with your audience when it comes to sponsored content or partnerships, as well as to only promote products or services that align with your values and you truly believe in,” asserts Bagai.
Fun and Games
Firasat Durrani, co-founder, Loco, as an interesting analogy. “In earlier times, before the advent of the internet, the only opportunities for live, interactive entertainment would be going to a circus or a fair, where you could actually engage with performers and performances in real time, laughs, gaffes, and all. And that circus or fair would employ a large cross-section of people, not just performers, but management, support staff and others.”
A similar thing is happening in the streaming and content creation industry, the carnival of the internet era, as influencer channels employ a host of professionals apart from performers, including but not limited to camera operators, sound engineers, video editors, social media managers, and more. It’s an entire industry, and even a camera-shy kid can be a part of the industry in a technical capacity.
As Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and CCO, White Rivers Media, points out, videos, especially short form, are one of the most rampant forms of content at present. “YouTube’s creative ecosystem is a popular and highly lucrative platform for budding content creators. It has alone contributed over Rs 10,000 crore to the Indian GDP and has supported more than 750,000 full-time equivalent jobs in India. YouTube has also announced its new monetization possibilities with short-form content. Instagram Reel content creators are also on the rise. Other social media and short video platforms that dominate the vernacular segments include, ShareChat, Moj, MX TakaTak, and Chingari.”
Durrani notes that while YouTube continues to rule the roost, its ubiquity powered by its parent Google, Indian platforms are steadily gaining traction. “We have the means to scale up, and are seeing seven figure audience numbers. So the market is there. It’s our job to foster that community, help it evolve from within, as well as attract more players, viewers and everyone in between.”
Singh says, “From an Indian perspective, the most popular platforms include YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Rooter, and Loco. India has the highest number of YouTube users worldwide, close to almost 450 million. While other platforms are also gaining popularity and a large viewership, the creators can opt to be available on multiple platforms.” Not to mention formats.
Navdeep Sharma, Co-founder, ReelStar says that indeed, streamers and creators are redefining what it means to be a professional. “eSports streamers and content creators are the rising stars of online content creators, joining the ranks of traditional media outlets like newspapers and magazines. The fact that these types of channels are growing so rapidly suggests something about our society: that we're increasingly interested in seeing and experiencing things first-hand rather than reading about them or watching them on television.”
“Social Media and eSports platforms, these days, have become a place where people can connect over shared interests and experiences. It’s not hard to see that these platforms comprise an extremely diverse community: where there are streamers of all ages, genders, nationalities, races, sexual orientations and more can come together to share their passions and experiences. From streamers and content creators to viewers, social media platforms and esports are helping people connect in meaningful ways,” says Sharma.
Gala agrees, saying, with millions of regular people dabbling in online games ranging from 'Minecraft' to 'Ludo King', and everything in between, this audience is actively seeking out gaming content online. So, gaming content creators are in a perfect position to interact with a highly engaged audience in a comparatively new way, and the brands recognise this advantage.
As Kothari concludes, “The creator economy contributes to more than simply platforms. In addition to fostering a community, it brings together businesses and consumers and enables them to focus on a wide range of audiences from all sectors.”
So parents, guardians, teachers, let the children play.
