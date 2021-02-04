SonyLIV introduces WWE Network pack, curated specially for WWE fans

Fans will be able to select classic matches featuring WWE legends such as The Undertaker, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Warrior and The Rock

WWE Network on Sony LIV will super-serve the huge, passionate WWE fanbase in India with live Pay-Per-Views including WrestleMania and SummerSlam, plus in-ring content and original programming with commentary in English featuring the biggest and most-loved WWE Superstars including WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, The New Day, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, Natalya, Asuka, Ricochet, Finn Bálor and many more.

Fans will also be able to select classic matches featuring WWE Legends such as The Undertaker, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Warrior and The Rock.

Accessing the incredible content couldn’t be easier. SonyLIV has introduced the WWE Network pack, curated specially for fans of WWE. This pack will open the users to more than 10,000 hours of content comprising exclusive videos from the WWE archives including previous episodes of Raw, SmackDown, NXT and WWE pay-per-view events.

Amogh Dusad – Head, Programming and New Initiatives, Digital Business, "We are excited to bring the entire portfolio of WWE action exclusively only on SonyLIV and make it a one-stop destination for all fans. There is a loyal fanbase for WWE in India and emerging as the sole platform to host archive matches and the latest action will give us a chance to expand our user base.”

