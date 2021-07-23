Sonam Bajwa to headline video-led campaign for Jeevansathi.com

Matrimony site Jeevansathi.com has roped in Sonam Bajwa, a popular Punjabi actress and model for its #FixYourMatchYourWay social and digital media campaign.

The video-led digital media campaign is designed to appeal to the Punjabi speaking audience across North-India, who are looking for the perfect life partner. Sonam is highly popular in these regions and her influence within the community can help Jeevansathi to become the preferred brand of choice.

Through the video, the key message that Sonam conveys to her followers is that the features on Jeevansathi.com’s mobile application can help people make informed decisions while finding their ideal counterpart and initiating conversations with them within the app itself.

Commenting on the influencer campaign, Sumeet Singh, Chief Marketing Officer at Info Edge, said, “We are delighted to be associating with Sonam Bajwa for our digital branding campaign. Sonam is a household name in Punjab and Delhi, her growing popularity is a testament to the stellar work she has been doing in the Punjabi film industry. Finding the perfect match is everyone’s dream and as is conveyed through her video, we at Jeevansathi.com understand your preferences and help you find your perfect life partner. Like she says, logon now and find your perfect Jeevansathi.”

Commenting on the campaign, Sonam Bajwa said, “Jeevansaathi beautifully combines contemporary lifestyle with traditional Indian ethos. The platform makes matchmaking much more convenient for families while catering to the needs of my generation. It is important for Punjabis to find people with similar values & family backgrounds, and Jeevansathi’s filters help you find your perfect match.”

In recent times, the brand has focused on influencer marketing and video campaigns with multiple celebrities to enhance its position in the market. Recently, Jeevansathi also collaborated with Parmish Verma - a celebrated name in the Punjabi movies and music industry, to inform viewers that it is incredibly easy for anyone to find their perfect soulmate on Jeevansathi.com.

