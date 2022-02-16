Sociapa bags digital mandate for Bonn and Americana biscuits

Marketing agency Sociapa will now be taking care of the digital activities for Americana, the FMCG brand Bonn Group’s product line for biscuits, and Bonn’s biscuits. Currently, Bonn and Americana have wide variety in biscuit category including cream, cracker, cookies and others.

Founder of Sociapa, Dheeraj Raj says, “We have been taking care of the social and the creative mandate for Bonn’s La Americana and now are super thrilled to have been given this opportunity to be working with Bonn’s other brands as well. We are certain that we will be successful in making the brand reach its target groups through effective communication and campaigns. Sociapa is the company that you can trust to help you promote your brand to the next level. We create real brand experiences that include and inspire audiences in every touch point using a full spectrum of creative skills with a cost-effective approach. With a passionate team, we strive to up the game by offering the best strategies including Brand Communication and Campaigns for the brands.”

Sociapa’s services are primarily categorized into 3 Sections: (i) Digital Marketing – Social Media Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Website Development, Creative Designing, Email Marketing, SEO, Product Launch, Performance Marketing; (ii) Creative Marketing – Packaging Designing, Logo Designing, Product Shoot (iii) Video Production – Product Detailer Videos, Video Campaigns, Corporate shoots.

Some of the biggest accomplishments include, launching the Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor as a brand face for Mint ChocOn and continuing with maintaining buzz around the same by collaborating with big known faces like Aparshakti Khurana, Juhi Godambe, Apoorva Arora, Shibani Bedi, Vishnu Kaushal and many more. Another big successful influencer campaign they did was for a leading FMCG brand Apis, that included known faces like Chef Ranveer Brar, Shivesh Bhatia, comedian Zakir Khan and the list is long. Ramadan campaign for Apis was noticeably acknowledged by a great number of social media influencers and known faces from Bollywood.

Adding to the list, their recent association with Milind Soman as the brand ambassador and the Unity Run campaign for the Brand Apis was a huge success. Along with it, the agency was also appreciated for its creative vision in a few named newspapers.

With the perfect blend of social media marketing, content marketing, website designing, video ads advertising, SEO and Influencer campaigns, Sociapa stands up strong in the sphere.

