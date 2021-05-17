Sochcast Media acquires PNG Podcasts Network to expand original content library

This move by Sochcast will enable creators to listen, create, publish and monetize their content via single window

Sochcast Media, a homegrown immersive audio platform and podcast content creation company announces the acquisition of Bangalore-based podcasting network PNG Podcasts. The audio content creation group has 1200 minutes of content across about 100 episodes of 10+ shows across Motivational, Devotional, Entertainment and Lifestyle genres in Hindi, English and Kannada.

This comes as a strategic move by Sochcast towards building an extensive library of original sochcasts to be distributed through its full stack audio suite that enables creators to listen, create, publish and monetize their content via a single window.

Earlier this year, Sochcast acquired Podcash - audio content monetising marketplace which connects creators to advertisers to find their podcast-brand fit and for creators to experience immersive audio content while making podcasting a sustainable business.

The addition of PNG’s original shows to Sochcast’s content catalogue of over 14000 minutes of original programming, is an asset to give our partnering brands a bouquet of content all in one place" said Garima Surana, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Sochcast.

“We are excited about our exclusive partnership with Sochcast. Our joint vision of empowering Indian content creation is what makes this partnership exciting. We are still in the early chapters of the audio industry story, but it is absolutely clear that the potential is significant. With this new exclusive partnership with Sochcast, we look forward to creating more impactful shows with content creators with a focus on regional languages.”, said Ganesh Sharma, Founder, PNG Podcasts.

Anil Srivatsa, CEO and Co-Founder, Sochcast said that “Sochcast is a creator centric company and we invite audio creators to join our growing family with a vision to empower independent content creators reach more listeners and monetize their creations by assisting them in giving production services so they focus on creation and leave the rest to us.”

“India’s non-music audio category is growing at a rapid rate of 34.5% CAGR, it is time for like-minded entrepreneurs to come together to build products and services with a creator's first approach to enable the supply of independent content before the walled-gardens emerge, there is no single platform that can serve all the needs of creators and listeners and at Sochcast, we strive to amplify your soch on a single platform.'' said Ronit Roy, Co-Founder, Sochcast.

Sochcast, launched in August 2020, by Anil Srivatsa and Harvinderjit Bhatia, the Co-founders of Radiowalla - India’s no.1 In-store audio network, provides listeners with unique content across genres - Lifestyle, Education, Wellness, Society & Culture, Stories, Poetry and Self-help in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati and Sanskrit. You can publish your soch on www.sochcast.com and the mobile app is available to download on android phones via Google Play.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)