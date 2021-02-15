Snapchat crosses 60 mn user base in India

Multi-media messaging app Snapchat's user base has crossed the 60 million mark in India, Snap Inc Managing Director (International Markets) Nana Murugesan told PTI in an interaction. Murugesan said that the company aims to continue building on the growth momentum across product development, partnerships, and the augmented reality experience.

Globally, Snapchat had 265 million daily active users in the December 2020 quarter with over 5 billion ‘snaps’ being created daily on an average by users on the platform.



“2020 was a really strong year for us and we are thrilled with the momentum we’re seeing. We reached more than 60 million users in India in Q4 20, with strengthening growth throughout the year, and see our community engaging across all parts of Snapchat — from chatting to Discover content, using our Camera and getting creative with Lens Studio,” Murugesan said.



According to Murugesan, augmented reality (AR) is revolutionising how people communicate, are entertained, learn and experience the world. "We see this evolution accelerating. For example, our community played with Diwali-themed Lenses more than 500 million times. This year, we’re excited to keep on building on the variety of experiences available on Snapchat for people in India. From exclusive content to games, product development, partnerships, and of course AR, we have lots in store."



He also revealed that Snap’s team in India focuses on developing culturally relevant products, community engagement, and partnerships. Citing examples, he said that more than 70 million people had watched Shows in India in 2020, while Diwali-themed Lenses were used more than 500 million times — more than eight times the engagement of Diwali Lenses in the previous year.



In terms of brand engagement, The ‘Smoke Flare Lens’ by OLC Vivek Thakur went viral in India and across Southeast Asia, garnering billions of views on Snapchat. OnePlus had created Lenses for Diwali, and their Lenses garnered over 80 million impressions and reached over 14 million Snapchatters in India.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)