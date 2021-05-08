Snap unveils original content slate, launches new creator marketplace

American camera company Snap has unveiled a new slate of Snap Originals debuting this year. The company has also launched a new Creator Marketplace, which it says will enable businesses to partner with their Creator community in a scaled and seamless way.



Snap said it has created over 128 Original series, and in the second half of last year, over 85% of the Gen Z population watched a Snap Original. "Our new slate is a reflection of our community - what they care about, and the stories and personalities they love. From shining a light on social issues and racial injustice to honest conversations on mental health to the impacts of climate change - our Shows speak to the issues most important to the Snapchat Generation," the company said.



The company noted that the Creator Marketplace integrates Creators directly into their advertising ecosystem for businesses to connect with Lens Creators, Lens Developers, Lens Partners, and eventually Snap Stars to help elevate their marketing presence on Snapchat.



At launch, the Creator Marketplace will give businesses an opportunity to leverage the expertise of AR Creators in Snap’s Lens Network to build compelling AR experiences. Eventually, the Creator Marketplace will also offer the ability to reach our entire community of Creators and Snap Stars and partner with them on advertising campaigns and brand activations.



For businesses, this is a new opportunity to leverage the creativity and expertise of Snap Creators – who know the Snapchat Generation best! – to drive ROI for Snapchat marketing activity. For Creators, it opens the door to greater partnership opportunities with all kinds of brands so that Creators can build their own business on Snapchat.



The Creator Marketplace will open later this month for all businesses to partner with a select group of AR Creators through 2021. In early 2022 it will expand to an open marketplace that includes all Snap Creators.



New Snap Originals include:



Unscripted



Off Thee Leash with Megan Thee Stallion - (Westbrook Media) - With multiple Grammys to her name, including Best New Artist, Megan Thee Stallion commands the charts, popular culture, and now Snapchat! In this new series, she’ll be joined by celebrity friends and their pets hosted in a way that only Megan can.



Charli VS. Dixie - (Westbrook Media) - In a larger than life competition series, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio go head-to-head in epic challenges that test their bravery, athleticism, and ingenuity while their squad of famous friends judge from the sidelines.



Coming Out - (44 Blue Productions) - Explore one of the biggest transitions in a person's life as they come out to the world with the support of one of the most-loved icons in the LGBTQ+ community, Manny MUA. We'll follow six young people as they gather the courage to reveal themselves to friends and family for the very first time.



Docuseries



Lago Vista - (GoodStory Entertainment) - In a docu-soap that redefines what it means to be an all-American teen, we follow seven high school seniors and recent grads through self-shot footage, as they navigate the wild, complicated, and unexpected moments of life and love in Lago Vista, Texas.



Twinning Out - (Bunim/Murray Productions) - Twins and internet superstars, Niki & Gabi DeMartino, risk their boyfriends, besties, and inseparable sisterhood to make some of the biggest decisions of their lives and launch their careers to the next level.



Meme Mom - (Maven) - With one of the fastest-growing accounts on Snapchat, NicoleTV is giving us an all-access look into her life. We'll laugh and cry as she has to grow up fast with a newborn baby, skyrocketing career, and live-in-mother all under one roof!



Endless Season 4 - (Bunim/Murray Productions) - While Summer and Dylan have gone their separate ways, we know that young love never grows old. With an all-new season and new cast, we follow rising creator superstars Gabby Morrison and Andre Swilley to find out if meeting online can actually lead to real love IRL.



Scripted



The Me and You Show - (Big Breakfast) - A first-of-its-kind personalized sketch comedy show starring you and your best friend. Using Snapchat's Cameo technology, you become the lead actor in funny scenes with one of your best friends on Snap.



Breakwater - (Retrofit Films) - A futuristic YA drama set in a world of climate refugees. In the dangerous coastal slums outside the Los Angeles Seawall, people dream of winning the visa lottery to the safe zone while Mai, a savvy 20-year-old fixer who grew up in the Breakwater, must race against an impending hurricane to complete a mission for survival.

