Snap Inc expands its India team to build on market growth

On the back of posting its first-ever quarterly net profit in Q4 2021, social media company Snap Inc. has intensified focus on the India region. Snap's localization and expansion efforts in India have proven to be impactful having reached a milestone 100M Snapchatters last year. 2022 started with Gaurav Jain joining the Snap team as head of APAC Business Expansion to lead partner and direct sales teams. Jain is responsible for driving revenue growth by offering innovative solutions to some of Snap's most strategic brands, agencies, & sales partners.

Jain will be working closely with Aishwarya Rao and Vikash Pandey Global Business Expansion Leads along with Sachit Prakash, Global Business Expansion Associate. Collectively, they will be responsible for working with the largest advertisers in India, Snap partner - Httpool and bringing best-in-class solutions to advertisers.



Snap has been focussed on making Augmented Reality more accessible, useful and practical than ever before. To further boost these efforts, Hardik Shah, Snap's first Official Lens Creator in India joins Snap to lead AR Indian developer relations. In his role, Shah will help democratize the ability to use and create AR through the Snap Lens Network of creators in India which has seen a growth of 200% since September 2020.



Forging local partnerships, celebrating Indian cultural moments and delivering cohesive content experiences have been instrumental to Snap's growth story. Snap's efforts to maintain its cultural relevance will be led by Market Development Manager, Satyajit Swain in East and South India markets.



Spotlight, a community-driven entertainment video platform within Snapchat is helping a new generation of creators make their way to center stage, with their passions and talents on full display. Since Snap launched Spotlight, Snapchatters in India have been creating hilarious, engaging, informative, and joyful stories. To further grow Spotlight submissions, Ragini Verma, has joined the team to head the growth of Spotlight in the region.



As part of his career progression, Durgesh Kaushik will soon be moving on from his role as Director of India & South Asia Market Development. He played an integral role in setting up the local office in 2019 and driving strategic expansion and growth efforts over the years.



"Snap's localization and engagement efforts in India over the past years have been well received across our community, advertising partners and creators. Durgesh helped build this foundation and we are excited to continue our growth momentum with our new Indian colleagues Gaurav, Aishwarya, Vikash, Sachit, Hardik and Satyajit." Lakshya Malu- Interim - Market Development Lead.

