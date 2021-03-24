SITI Networks launches Android STB, mobile app SITI PlayTop Magic

Multi-system operator (MSO) SITI Networks, which has a digital customer base of 11.3 million, has launched a next-generation Android TV set-top box (STB) and mobile app SITI PlayTop Magic. The STB also comes pre-loaded with Amazon Prime Video.

The SITI PlayTop Magic STB would be available to the SITI Networks customers in phases. Initially, it will be available in India's eastern states.



The SITI PlayTop Magic is an Android TV-certified 4K HDR STB that enables customers to use all Android TV features along with their SITI Digital Cable TV using a single remote on their existing television. Customers will be able to access Google's Android TV Play Store for downloading apps and games of their choice.



The remote device, which will control both the SITI PlayTop Magic STB and the customer's TV, will be voice-enabled with Google Assistant built-in. Customers will also be able to cast from their mobile phones/tablets onto their TV screens using the SITI PlayTop Magic STB, which has Chromecast built-in.



The STB will also enable bringing customers closer with their loved ones by allowing Google Duo-based video calling directly from their living room's comfort using their TV. This next-generation Android TV Set-Top Box will also work with Google Home and bring home automation features. SITI PlayTop Magic STB will also enable customers to record linear TV using just a pen drive.



One of the SITI PlayTop Magic STB's unique features is that it can work with any ISP or even a mobile hotspot, with the latter ensuring that customers will be able to watch their favourite OTT shows and play games on their TV screen even through their mobile 4G connection.



SITI PlayTop Magic STB uses NAGRA's card-less content security solution and is built on Realtek's most advanced high-performance chip, making it most suitable for a superior entertainment experience.



The SITI PlayTop Magic App is available on Apple App Store and Android Play Store for mobile and tablet phones across India. To login to the app, SITI customers will need to authenticate their SITI Virtual Card Numbers and mobile numbers through an OTP.



The app enables a single subscription for multiple OTT apps apart from linear television channels in customers' palms. Customers using the SITI PlayTop Magic or the app will be able to recharge online or through their local cable operators.



The entire OTT solution was developed by Claysol Media Labs, which leverages Appear TV's next-generation transcoding and origin solution integrated with Amazon Web Service (AWS) cloud services features, CDN, and the latest content framework.



"The SITI Playtop Magic set-top boxes, manufactured in India, is a technological leap compared to the conventional set-top boxes and ushers in a new era of 'empowered viewing experience' for the customers by providing advanced features that make viewing television smart, informative, and entertaining. It is a proud moment for us to be the first to introduce this state-of-the-art STB in the country. It is a giant stride for the cable TV sector towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat," said Siti Networks JV company Indian Cable Net Company Limited (ICNCL) Director Suresh Sethiya.



"With SITI PlayTop Magic and Apps our customers now need not buy a Smart TV. Connecting the SITI PlayTop Magic STB will enable customers to get all Android TV features, including Voice Remote, Google Assistant, Google Home, Bluetooth remote, multiple apps bouquet and even calling their loved ones directly from the comfort of their living rooms through Google Duo," Sethiya said.



While launching the SITI PlayTop Magic Android Set-Top Box and iOS/Android Apps, Siti Networks CEO Anil Malhotra said, "SITI has been at the forefront of delighting our customers with the latest technology and SITI PlayTop Magic is another step in our commitment to bring superior entertainment experience to our customers."

