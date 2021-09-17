Sanjay Pugalia steps down as President, Quint Digital Media Ltd

Prior to joining Quint, Pugalia was editor-in-chief of CNBC Awaaz.

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 17, 2021 12:34 AM
Sanjay Pugalia

Sanjay Pugalia has stepped down as President Quint Digital Media Ltd, the company confirmed this development in its BSE listing.

 Prior to joining Quint, Pugalia was editor-in-chief of CNBC Awaaz.  He has been a leader of several of the private, independent channels as India's media industry was developing 24-news channels beginning in the 1990s.

In more than 25 years as a journalist, Pugalia has worked in both print and broadcast journalism. He has worked with The Times Group, Business Standard, Aaj Tak, Zee News,  Star News  and CNBC Awaaz.

