Sanjay Pugalia steps down as President, Quint Digital Media Ltd

Sanjay Pugalia has stepped down as President Quint Digital Media Ltd, the company confirmed this development in its BSE listing.

Prior to joining Quint, Pugalia was editor-in-chief of CNBC Awaaz. He has been a leader of several of the private, independent channels as India's media industry was developing 24-news channels beginning in the 1990s.

In more than 25 years as a journalist, Pugalia has worked in both print and broadcast journalism. He has worked with The Times Group, Business Standard, Aaj Tak, Zee News, Star News and CNBC Awaaz.

