Roposo launches creator-led live entertainment commerce

Roposo today announced that it is launching a digital destination for ‘creator-led, live entertainment commerce’. Roposo’s new offering will enable consumers to shop for products in real time with some of their most loved creators, while taking part in entertaining, contemporary pop-culture, within a live, ‘virtual mall’ environment.

“The move gives Roposo the potential to not just redefine the way India shops, but also to power the country’s creator economy, through multiple entrepreneurial opportunities for thousands of creators, at a large scale,” the company said.

“Shoppers on the Roposo platform will now be able to discover products recommended by creators in highly entertaining, exciting, action-packed live streams, visit hundreds of creator-led pop stores, and get up close and personal with some of their favourite stars. While they will be spoilt for shopping choices in fashion & beauty, health & fitness, electronics, home décor, lifestyle, and more, they can simultaneously attend live events by some of Gen-Z's favourite creators. To offer users, creators and entertainers real-world authenticity and connectedness, Roposo will enable multiple features for social interactions on both sides of the screen in its live streams,” they said further.

“Our intent is to build the largest platform for creator-led live shopping in India, and take it to Southeast Asia and USA, in the coming quarters. There is a rising global demand for immersive shopping experiences that closely replicate the offline world, online. As we have seen in other markets, live streaming commerce, conducted by talented creators, is becoming a successful way to meet that demand. With Roposo’s popularity amongst creators, the scale and LIVE stack of Glance, and the e-commerce infrastructure of Shop101, we are well poised to take this new Roposo experience out in a big way,” said Piyush Shah, Co-founder of InMobi Group and President & COO of Glance.

“For its creators, Roposo will endeavour to integrate a wide range of monetisation levers on the platform. Besides creating live experiences, creators can also run their own multi-brand pop stores on Roposo, which empowers them with not just a potentially lucrative business model but also a way to establish their unique identity, at scale. With opportunities to go live on Glance lock screen as well, these creators can potentially have access to Glance’s massive user base of over 150 million in India alone. Going forward, creators can have the opportunity to monetise their expertise by conducting paid masterclasses, and through ticketed live shows such as music concerts, stand-up comedy, talk shows, fashion shows, and more,” the brand said.

“While we have several big celebrities, the real hero for Roposo will be creators; be it the young fashion designer from Mangalore who wants to live stream her collection on Roposo and sell nationwide on her own pop store, or the indie rapper from Punjab who wants to reach millions through a ticketed concert. We intend to be the platform of choice for enterprising creators, who are not only great entertainers, but are experts in their domain, have authentic connections with their audience, and are skilled at influencing buying decisions,” said Mansi Jain, Vice President & General Manager, Roposo.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)