Rise of live commerce: Advertisers log into new channel of marketing
Live commerce is gaining popularity as it amalgamates live streaming's potency with online shopping's convenience for a more dynamic buying experience, say experts
It’s becoming an all too familiar sight on various commerce platforms: brands from various categories coming together with influencers in what amount to infotainment, with influencers displaying the brand’s wares to an increasing audience of viewers, who will hopefully become shoppers.
“As reported by Redseer, Indian live commerce market is expected to reach a GMV of USD 4 to 5 Bn by 2025, of which Fashion will contribute 60%-70% and the rest being split between beauty, personal care and others. In India, live commerce accounts for less than 0.5% of total commerce sales compared to 15% in China,” says Anshul Garg, Managing Partner and Head, Publicis Commerce India.
That means there’s enormous potential for the Indian market to grow its live ecommerce segment. According to Garg, there are various players in the Indian live commerce ecosystem ranging from Indian short video apps such as Josh, Moj, Roposo etc to social media giants such as Instagram Reels.
Ritika Taneja, Head of E-Commerce, GroupM India, observes that live e-commerce streams have surged in popularity, particularly in India. “With increased digitalization and high-speed internet access, consumers lean towards online shopping through live streaming platforms. Live commerce amalgamates live streaming's potency with online shopping's convenience for a more dynamic buying experience. Notably, Flipkart has an interactive format seamlessly integrated from the homepage to the product page, along with a dedicated homepage for brand leverage.”
Shashank Rathore, Vice President, E-commerce, Interactive Avenues (the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India), says the substantial expansion of the retail media sector, currently ranking as the fourth-largest within the digital advertising landscape with an estimated value of approximately 452 million USD (approximately 3600 crore INR), serves as compelling evidence of its trajectory towards rapid growth.
“This sector witnessed more than a twofold increase in size during the period spanning from 2019 to 2022, surpassing expenditures in radio, out-of-home advertising, and cinema, as per the findings of a recent Dentsu AdEx report. The ascending trajectory of the broader e-commerce industry in India, anticipated to achieve sales of approximately 100 billion USD by 2024, along with the imperative to target not only audiences in the "planning to buy" stage but also those actively engaged in "buying," underscores the increasing significance of retail media.”
Social commerce start-ups such as Trell, Bulbul, 2Mall, and Simsim as well as marketplace live commerce such as Amazon Live, Flipkart Live, Myntra Live, Nykaa Live have already made their mark while standalone brands launching their own live commerce service by partnering with tech providers such as Firework, Bringing.Live, Restream.io, GoSwirl.live, and others.
“As of my most recent update, live e-commerce broadcasts were experiencing a surge in popularity within the Indian market, underpinned by the availability of diverse platforms that facilitated these broadcasts. These platforms served as conduits for brands, influencers, and sellers to engage with their target audiences via live streaming, affording them the opportunity to present and market products to a broad spectrum of viewers,” says Rathore, while noting, it is incumbent upon us to acknowledge that the dynamic landscape of live e-commerce in India may have witnessed transformations since the aforementioned period.
Kartik Khanna, Co-Founder, The Starter Labs (Zoo Media), says that additionally, e-commerce brands increasingly involve their regular customers in user-generated content campaigns. "This strategy fosters a sense of community and builds trust among potential customers. As for other brand segments, we're witnessing a broader trend of various industries entering this influencer engagement space. Live streaming for e-commerce has experienced a surge. In China, for instance, Alibaba's Taobao Live reported over 400% growth in merchants using live streaming to sell products.”
This is the success that advertisers and agencies are looking to replicate in India. Garg and Taneja say that the most popular way for brands to do this is to work with influencers, who themselves are finding social commerce a lucrative addition to their activities. Watch this space for more on that.
Khanna adds that ecommerce brands incorporating user-generated content into their strategies have found success, with 79% of consumers stating that UGC highly influences purchasing decisions. Social media platforms are becoming shopping destinations as well, as around 55% of online shoppers purchase directly through a social media platform.
“There are also a lot of consumer complaints being handled or resolved directly on social media platforms itself by ecommerce brands which is good to see. And quirky interactions between brand and its consumers on a lot of campaigns, a trend set by Swiggy and Zomato and now followed by others too,” says Priyanka Dey, Head of Business & Strategy, Ideas Farm.
She adds, “It’s a micro advertising approach between usage of influencers and direct consumers which is fast gaining traction. We also see other non-traditional categories enter this space as well. Things like fabrics, paints, home improvement hardware etc are now entering this space. It’s now freshly opening its doors to b2b2c categories which was previously very restricted to brick-and- mortar stores.”
How artificial intelligence is making a real difference to contextual advertising
In this second part of our piece on contextual advertising, experts explain how AI is helping marketers in precise targeting while respecting user privacy in a cookieless world
By Shantanu David | Sep 7, 2023 8:33 AM | 5 min read
Let’s say you are considering buying a car. Now typically you may start off with certain features that you want in the car and you start searching for those features. Then you start looking for reviews of cars that are good in those specific features. But when you do that, you come across something new. Maybe you come across a new feature that you'd not even thought of and then suddenly you start researching it.
This is the example Preetham Venkky, Chief Digital Officer at DDB Mudra Group, gives when he talks about the startling way the advent of AI and Machine Learning into the advertising ecosystem has given a new lease of life to contextual advertising, especially in a cookieless future, as discussed in yesterday’s companion piece.
“What happens is that in behaviour targeting, you have the ability to look at what are the previous few actions. But now in a cookieless world, you don't have that. In contextual advertising, the issue is that you have to deliver specific to what you are looking for. So, the advertising that I create, all the content that I create as a brand has to be very, very specific to that for it to be successful. And that doesn't scale.”
Just imagine a brand creating content or advertising for every piece of a feature of any product or brand. It could be from the lens of culture, consumer, the product itself, the brand itself. That becomes extremely complicated because you can't scale that beyond a particular point in time. “Now, thanks to GPT, you have the ability to do that, which is why it's just contextualization at scale, where you don't have to be limited only to the standard 16 buckets, you could actually bring it up to 1600 buckets if you want. This is possible, only largely because in the last few months we've had GPT and AI having the ability to create content at scale and on the fly while creating the parameters or the framework or the limits of that framework by using prompts.”
“But that is not to say that behaviour did not meet that level of granularity but people were just happy to use that shorthand for a while. But contextual means granularity for it to succeed, because everyone is very clear that without that level of granularity, the content that you create as a brand seems to be native to the content the user is consuming. If it is not native to them it looks extremely jarring. Just imagine you want to watch the trailer for a movie. And what you get is the mileage of the car.”
Whereas if you were to bring in AI and then you were able to connect the two, then that makes a lot more sense. So that's exactly why contextual advertising, because of AI to a large extent, has had a palpable resurgence.
Indeed, Oindrila Roy, Managing Director, Publicis Worldwide India, sees advanced NLP and AI being pressed into service of the ad industry for more sophisticated ad targeting. “These technologies will scan through the nuancing, sentiment and intent of a certain content to make it more relevant for a brand to be seen in that environment. This will eventually enable more precise targeting while respecting user privacy.”
“The other place where I see contextual ads playing a significant role are environments that serve real-time content,” she notes, adding that dynamic contextual ads will leverage the changing content or user behaviour to serve relevant ads.
Initially, relying on basic keyword matching, contextual advertising has since evolved through the integration of advanced algorithms and machine learning. Karan Anand, SVP – Strategy, Interactive Avenues (the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India), says “This evolution considers user demographics and behaviour, expanding into richer media and video formats. Today, it's gaining even more relevance with the advent of Programmatic advertising, which introduces automation and retargeting while addressing privacy concerns and ad-blocking challenges. Importantly, it respects user privacy by targeting ads based on content, aligning with privacy regulations, and enhancing the overall user experience by reducing disruption and increasing engagement.”
Venkky points out that cookies were already doing content segmentation. But what they were doing is they were limiting content segmentation. “But now with AI what happens is within those topic categories I can be very specific, that means I can actually read what the content is about on a webpage. And I can craft my advertising at scale to deliver what content is getting delivered. And that can only be done with AI. So that's why they are now saying that with AI, you're able to have the ability to amplify the efficiency and the results that you can get from contextual advertising. That's exactly why and I would argue that it will actually probably be better than behavioral targeting if we get it right.”
Pointing out that techniques include analysing the keywords, topics, and sentiment of the content, as well as considering the user's current session behavior, Rohan Chincholi, Managing Partner – Digital, Havas Media India, says, “Machine learning and AI play a crucial role in understanding the context and selecting relevant ads. As third-party cookies face obsolescence, advertisers are recalibrating their strategies, and one prominent solution is a return to contextual advertising.”
However, this isn't the sole answer. Alternatives include Identity Resolution (e.g., with ID5), Hashed Emails (HEMs), leveraging First-party Data, embracing Cohort-based or FLOC Solutions, and harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
“In this evolving landscape, we are anticipating shifts and challenges in the precision of targeting, frequency control, Look-A-Like audience creation, measurement practices, and the dynamic creative optimization (DCO) of ad campaigns,” says Chincholi.
Stay tuned for more on that.
From silos to success: How CDPs are transforming marketing
Despite being a repository of diverse customer data, CDPs come with a caveat from experts who say that they should be deployed only after careful consideration of factors
By Sohini Ganguly | Sep 6, 2023 9:14 AM | 6 min read
Imagine a marketing department in a stylish office tower. Meet Sarah, a seasoned marketer with an ambitious goal: to revolutionise her company's customer engagement game using the latest tech wizardry, known as Customer Data Platforms (CDPs).
Sarah is armed with dreams of personalization, customer insights, and skyrocketing sales. But little does she know, she's about to embark on an adventure filled with twists and turns.
Her journey begins with the discovery of CDPs, known as the holy grail of marketing, promising to unite all the scattered pieces of customer data. In her quest to harness the power of CDPs, she stumbles upon the realm of data silos. These silos are like unbreakable walls, guarding important nuggets of customer information.
Quite a journey, isn’t it?
Sarah represents a majority of marketers in today’s world, who are grappling with data integration complexities. A recent Wavemaker report explained that data can just be numbers, but making stories out of that data is what makes it insightful.
This is exactly what a CDP does.
The Challenges
Experts, however, agree that data silos are a long-existing obstacle that marketers face on their journey to creating insightful stories.
Vyshak Venugopalan, Director, Solutions Consulting at Adobe feels that indeed, the implementation of CDPs for cross-channel campaigns is a complex and nuanced task.
“Marketers often find themselves needing support with respect to data quality and integration. In response, CDPs ought to proactively tackle these concerns by prioritising data accuracy and achieving smooth integration with pre-existing systems, all while fostering collaborative engagement with IT teams and maintaining customer trust and privacy. A truly open and extensible CDP is what will help in overcoming these challenges for the marketers,” he said.
Now, let’s get Sarah back in the picture.
Just as she was figuring her way out of silos, a new subplot emerged – the evolving landscape of data privacy. She must now navigate the delicate balance between personalised marketing and respecting customer boundaries, as regulators cast watchful eyes on the marketing realm.
The recently passed Digital Personal Data Protection Bill has just acted like a cherry on top. The Bill that has brought a massive transformation in India’s data privacy landscape, has also hit marketers with equal intensity.
Mukesh Vij, Founder of Hashtag Orange says that obtaining consent from customers and complying with proper data governance practices has become crucial in steering clear of any legal challenges. “I see many businesses struggling to proactively offer more time and energy in ensuring overall compliance with regulations that call for ethical customer data use,” he shared.
Vij further recommends not looking at this as a challenge but as an opportunity to build trust.
Unified Consumer Personas using CDPs
Take for example, a D2C brand that needs to know in detail about where its shoppers are shopping, how many times they are searching for the brand, whether are they on the marketplace or the brand’s website etc. But the brand wants unified i.e., individual shopper details, amongst a massive pool of consumer data.
Enter CDP. By now you can figure they are maybe not all about challenges.
According to a recent Adobe study, 96% of Indian business leaders have integrated CDPs into their strategies, 57% established deeper direct customer relationships, 46% witnessed an upswing in customer loyalty, and 43% reported increased transaction volumes and values.
At its core, a CDP serves as a repository for accumulating and unifying diverse customer data from a multitude of sources.
This reservoir of information forms the bedrock for crafting a comprehensive and unified customer profile.
In the realm of cross-channel marketing, this unified profile takes centre stage, ushering in an era of hyper-personalised, relevant, and seamless communication.
Marketing expert Prasun Kumar shares that by capturing consumer behaviour, preferences, engagement triggers & buying patterns, CDPs contribute immensely in creating multiple consumer personas allowing marketers to run effective programs for acquisition, retention & revenue maximisation.
“Personalisation has proven to be a potent lever for acquisition and that has been enabled due to unified personas. The same goes for meeting consumer expectations around cross-channel seamlessness, real-time and on-demand fulfilments and overall better experiences. Unified personas help in reducing marketing wastage via improved targeting, cross channel optimisations on cost as well as performance, solving attribution issues leading to better ROI,” he further explained.
Karan Kumar, Group Chief Marketing and Growth Officer, ART Fertility Clinics added that a unified customer profile also ensures message consistency across all channels, creating trust amongst customers. “This unified view streamlines targeting, reduces unnecessary spending, and provides richer customer insights for more strategic marketing decisions,” he said.
Enter AI/ML (ofcourse!)
Now, in an AI led world, it is also fair for one to wonder whether or not integrating the buzzwords ‘Artificial Intelligence’ and ‘Machine Learning’ with CDPs would make the above mentioned tasks even more seamless.
When coupled with CDPs, these technologies have ushered in a new era of cross-channel marketing optimization.
“Highly accurate customer propensity AI/ML models can help businesses to better segment and target their customers and also help them understand the reasoning or influential factors behind a certain customer or channel behaviour,” said Venugopalan.
For instance, a leading software company using Adobe’s Real Time CDP saw an overall performance of 3.85X lift in conversions when they used AI/ML generated segments based on propensity to convert followed by highly targeted email with different CTA’s.
Vij mentions that with AI/ML in play, marketers can harness the intel to analyse customer behaviour across channels and touchpoints while providing a better understanding of their journeys.
“Marketers can use these insights to anticipate customer needs, identify potential churn, and proactively engage customers with personalised offers or recommendations,” Prasun mentioned.
Karan added that AI-driven automation in CDPs allows for the automatic delivery of personalised content across multiple channels based on customer preferences.
Experts advise
With a multitude of CDPs available in the market, each offering a unique array of features and capabilities, selecting the right one for your specific business needs has become a strategic imperative. The process of choosing the optimal CDP involves a careful consideration of factors, that the experts further elaborate.
Vij mentions that in addition to CDP, businesses can use data analysis tools to identify the latest data trends and modify their operations to tap into the relevance of marketing angles.
Prasun advised that before implementing any CDP, marketers must clearly identify & articulate the need & opportunities that the platform needs to serve or tap. Clearly defining objectives and goals, clarity on the kind of data needed to collect, integrate, and analyse is critical.
Why a cookieless world marks the return of contextual advertising
With context gaining more importance in light of India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act, contextual advertising stands to gain even more prominence, according to experts
By Shantanu David | Sep 6, 2023 8:48 AM | 5 min read
Contextual advertising was all the rage a few years ago but has somewhat taken a backseat more recently. However, it’s making a steady return, buffeted by the winds of change of new technologies and an evolving business landscape. The reasons for this are twofold, which we will cover in two articles, and being a contrarian will start with how contextual advertising is helping the advertising ecosystem get future-ready for a world without cookies.
As a quick refresher, contextual advertising more or less means showing consumers ads in context to what they were browsing for, taking into account keywords they were typing, sites they were visiting, etc.
And with the imminent crumbling of the cookie, advertisers won’t have access to any trail left behind by us Hansels and Gretels still navigating the murky depths of the web.
Preetham Venkky, Chief Digital Officer at DDB Mudra Group, points to the good old days when you created content in order to drive users down the funnel across the behaviour pattern. “Obviously, going cookieless means that you're not able to track the data anymore and you're not able to see what the users’ behaviour has been in the recent past. This means that then you go up the funnel a little bit; behaviour is at the bottom, and you just go one step up. And so now the bottom of that conversion transaction becomes contextual content. Now contextual was kind of out of flavour, because it doesn't scale beyond a particular point in time.”
That has now changed with the emergence of new technologies, like AI and ML (more on that in the next article). From the early days of Google, we have seen keyword-based contextual advertising. Every time you hit the search bar, an ad for a relevant product or service pops up and that’s keyword-based contextual ads. We have seen how keyword-based search ads have evolved to reach their current sophistication.
Oindrila Roy, Managing Director, Publicis Worldwide India, says, “As the world of cookies evolved, personalisation started playing a key role. It taps into user browsing behaviour, interactions with other ads and user preferences. Personally, I think Instagram has really cracked this one with finesse. And I say that because I see ads for clothes only in colours and fabrics I like to wear.”
“Over the years, contextual advertising has become a lot more advanced. A lot of credit for that goes to technologies such as AI and NLP that have enabled semantic-based contextual advertising. This has moved advertisers to tap into environments that not only have seemingly relevant content but also take into account the context for greater relevance,” she says.
Basically, instead of a website for childcare, even a blog or an article that addresses soon-to-be moms or new moms becomes a relevant environment for baby products.
Nupur Shah - VP and Digital Lead, West and South, PHD India agrees the landscape of digital advertising is seeing a shift with the slow demise of third-party cookies. “This shift takes us back to the early days of digital marketing and marks the comeback of contextual targeting. After all, with the plug being pulled on cookies, if a brand does not have its own first-party data, we have to resort to the next best thing to target in-market consumers. And the next best thing is using contextual advertising to understand the context in which consumers engage with content in order to deliver ads that align seamlessly with their interests and needs.”
As lawmakers become more stringent about privacy laws, a cookieless future is standing at our doorstep. As Roy notes, “On August 11th, 2023, India’s GDPR equivalent, the DPDP (Digital Personal Data Protection) act received the presidential nod. So, I guess, its implementation is now just a matter of time. With the implementation of DPDP, consent will become even more critical for tracking online behaviour, further restricting the use of third-party cookies which are used to track browsing behaviour to serve relevant ads. In this scenario, contextual advertising will gain even more prominence as context is bound to gain more importance.”
Karan Anand, SVP – Strategy, Interactive Avenues (the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India), believes that contextual advertising will also play a pivotal role due to its privacy-conscious approach, as instead of relying on user data, it centres on the context of content, ensuring relevant targeting while staying compliant with privacy regulations. "Advancements in natural language processing further enhance ad personalization, making ads more contextually relevant. Google's topic-based approach, which leverages a user's browsing history to determine interests and display relevant messaging, aligns with this contextuality."
Anand observes that the applications of contextual advertising will expand across various digital channels, including content-rich websites, social media, e-commerce platforms, and mobile apps, all while respecting user privacy. "It seamlessly adapts to the content and context of different digital environments, from news sites to video platforms, and even emerging technologies like AR and VR. This adaptability positions it as a vital strategy in the ever-evolving digital advertising landscape."
As the industry shifts away from third-party cookies and retargeting campaigns, it's clear that these methods will lose a lot of their effectiveness.
“This means we need to come up with new strategies, and this is where contextual advertising comes in. It works because it's based on the environment in which the ad is placed, not just the user's data. This means it's not just more respectful of the user's privacy, but it's also a better way to reach an audience that's becoming more and more conscious of their online privacy,” says Keerthi Kumar.R, Business Head- South, FoxyMoron (Zoo Media)
He adds, “In the future, I think we'll see a lot more contextual advertising on content-heavy platforms like news, blogs, forums, and streaming services. It's all about making the interaction with the user smoother and less intrusive. In an era where consumer attention is split and trust is low, contextual advertising could be the new gold standard.”
Big Move: News publishers block OpenAI’s web crawler to protect content
Times of India, Hindustan Times, Dainik Bhaskar and The Hindu have safeguarded their websites from OpenAI's web crawler GPTBot, many others to follow suit this week
By Kanchan Srivastava | Sep 6, 2023 8:33 AM | 5 min read
India’s leading news publishers have started blocking OpenAI’s web scanning tool to stop it from accessing their content to power ChatGPT, e4m has learnt.
ChatGPT is a generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) application developed by Microsoft-backed OpenAI. Over the last three weeks, The Times of India, Hindustan Times, Dainik Bhaskar and The Hindu have blocked access to OpenAI's web crawler ‘GPTBot’ in order to safeguard their content, top officials in all the three newspapers confirmed the development to e4m. Some others are planning to follow the suit this week only.
The move comes days after leading international publications CNN, NY Times, The Guardian, ABC and Reuters took similar measures to thwart GPTbot, a web crawler launched by OpenAI on August 8.
When asked about it, Sujata Gupta, Secretary General, Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) expressed concern over the challenges posed by web crawlers and automated bots accessing and potentially using content without permission.
“Some of our members have already taken steps to block access to OpenAI's web crawler, GPTBot, in order to safeguard their content. Others are in the process of implementing similar measures or are actively evaluating their options,” said Gupta.
She added, “Most of the publishers are also considering updating their Terms of Service to restrict any use of their content without prior consent for the development of any artificial intelligence (AI) systems or similar programs or models, a move similar to the one taken by a lot of global news publishers already, with some planning to do it as soon as this week itself.”
OpenAI, which does not disclose the data that helped build the model behind ChatGPT, announced in August that it will enable website operators to block its web crawler from accessing their content, although the move does not allow material to be removed from existing training datasets.
According to plagiarism tracker Originality.ai, over 10 percent of news websites across the globe have blocked the web crawler of OpenAI within weeks of its launch.
Revenue loss
Apart from content piracy, ChatGPT is also being blamed for causing a drop in referral traffic to news websites through Google Search as people are shifting to AI-chatbots for their queries, alleged digital publishers.
Online news publishers’ revenue has been on a decline for the last few months due to a range of reasons such as a drop in news consumption, decline in sales of mobile phones. Generative AI has led to further blow to their revenues as users have almost stopped clicking any news links, news industry leaders say.
News or other websites earn revenue if users visit their sites and click on ads displayed on their webpages.
“Even Google has brought AI in search now. About 90 percent of news consumers anyway don’t click news links. They just read the headings thrown up by Google Search. With AI addition in Google Search, referral traffic to our websites would completely stop. We would be left with no digital revenue. How will we invest in journalists and news production then?” rues a publisher.
All Generative AI-tools being blocked
A top digital publisher added, “Not just OpenAI, all generative AI tools which are working on ‘Large language models’ (LLMs)are being blocked so that they can’t access our content to further develop their generative AI models.”
Large language models are fed vast amounts of text in order to be taught how to generate plausible sentences.
Generative AI firms are accused of lifting unlicensed content from news websites to create their LLMs. All these firms have become larger than life within a few months.
For instance, OpenAI, which launched ChatGPT in November 2022 only, is valued at $30 billion, according to international media reports although the tech firm has not reported any revenue figures so far.
Publishers across the world feel that OpenAi may earn huge revenue in the coming days by feeding ChatGPT with their content but without sharing a single penny with news publishers who spend huge sums of money to produce the content. They also feel that journalism itself is in danger due to the advent of ChatGPT and other generative AI-tools.
Digital Competition Bill gives hope
The digital publishers now pin hope on the upcoming legislation on Digital Competition that seeks to regulate the tech companies.
The government of India set up a committee in February this year, following a report by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance in December 2022 on anti-competitive practices by big tech companies. It had mooted a digital competition bill to check such practices. Industry insiders and experts feel the report will have far-reaching implications.
Gupta stated, “Our primary goal is to strike a balance that respects copyright protection, fosters innovation, and maintains a free flow of credible news to the citizens of the country. We are hopeful that upcoming bills of the Government of India on Digital Governance and Competition matters would also factor these recent changes in the domain of technology that would have ramifications on both revenue and copyright matters. A win-win situation needs to exist.”
FanCode gets exclusive digital rights for Rugby World Cup 2023
The tournament will take place from 8 September to 28 October
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 3:52 PM | 2 min read
FanCode will exclusively livestream the upcoming Rugby World Cup 2023 in India. Rugby World Cup 2023 will take place from 8 September - 28 October with matches played in nine venues across 10 host cities. The tournament will be the 10th men’s Rugby World Cup and the second to be hosted by France after a memorable event in 2007.
The World Cup will take place in a year when the sport celebrates 200 years, with the invention being dated back to 1823 after William Webb Ellis was credited with inventing the game by showing “a fine disregard for the rules” in catching the ball and running with it. In his honour, the trophy that’s awarded to the winner is called the Webb Ellis Cup.
Paris, Bordeaux, Marseille, Lille, Lyon, Saint-Etienne, Saint-Denis, Nice, Nantes and Toulouse are the ten host cities. The 20 teams taking part in this year’s edition are hosts France, Argentina, Australia, Chile, England, Fiji, Georgia, Japan, Ireland, Italy, Namibia, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, Scotland, South Africa, Spain, Tonga, Samoa, Uruguay, Wales. In total, 48 matches will be played across 51 days.
Rugby fans can watch all the action on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, OTT Play, WatchO and www.fancode.com.
The defending champions are South Africa, who won their third title in 2019. They are the most successful team in the history of the tournament along with New Zealand. Both have three titles each. This World Cup promises to be one of the most closely competed with Australia, France, England and other teams all amongst strong contenders.
Speaking about it Yannick Colaco, co-founder, FanCode, said “Rugby is a sport that ignites passion and excitement among fans worldwide, and we are committed to ensuring that Indian sports fans can witness every tackle, try, and triumph at the Rugby World Cup.”
FanCode has been the home of international rugby in India and previously broadcast the Rugby Sevens.
Recently, FanCode had also tied up with Rugby India to develop the rugby ecosystem in India. FanCode livestreamed the men’s, women’s national championships at junior and senior level.
FanCode will be offering tour passes at affordable prices for fans apart from monthly and yearly subscriptions.
Quint revenue up 31% in FY23
The company has posted 32% growth in net profit from Rs 482.67 lakh in FY22 to Rs 637.62 lakh in FY23
By Aditi Gupta | Sep 4, 2023 4:57 PM | 3 min read
The Quint Digital Media has reported a total revenue of Rs 80.62 crore for FY23, up by 31% compared to the previous year’s consolidated revenues of Rs 61.55 crore.
In Q4FY23, the divestment of a 49% stake in BQ Prime was successfully completed, resulting in cash proceeds of Rs 47.83 crore.
“This divestment was carried out as part of an investment agreement with the renowned Adani group, which had initiated investment discussions in the previous year. As a result of this arrangement, the Company diluted its 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Limited in favour of AMG Media Networks Limited, a significant milestone in its pursuit of synergistic partnerships and growth-oriented collaborations,” said the company’s report.
As per the report, the company’s cash flows also soared to over Rs 156 crore for FY2023 and it posted a healthy 32.10% growth in net profit from Rs 482.67 lakh in FY22 to Rs 637.62 lakh in FY23. PAT Margins stood at a healthy 15.53%.
The report also mentioned that the average monthly page views for Quint Digital Media, which has a net worth of Rs 167.4 crore, were 21.8 million while 42.64 million were average monthly impressions with 75 % male and 25% female audience.
Impressions refer to the number of times a specific ad is served to a user. Pageviews refer to the number of times a user views a page.
“In FY 2022-23, your company generated Rs 4,104.52 lakhs in revenue with a net margin of 15.53%. Your Company’s business is profitable despite the absence of legacy content available to conventional media companies. In addition, Your Company has a net worth of Rs 16,743.48 lakhs, a zero net-debt position, a sound balance sheet, and a wide range of revenue streams. The transaction for the sale of a 49% stake in BQPRIME has been closed in FY 2022-23,” said The Quint’s Founder/Director Raghav Bahl.
Depreciation and amortization expense of the company grew from Rs 8.9 crore to Rs 11.7 crore. Total expenses grew YoY from Rs 82.9 crores to Rs 105.5 crores in FY23.
The company’s expenses on content subscription and royalty went up from Rs 2.7 crores to Rs 4.2 crores. Its marketing and advertising expenses went up from Rs 9 crore in FY22 to Rs 11.3 crores in FY23.
Subscription charges for the company went up from Rs 5.7 crore to Rs 6.5 crores.
According to the company’s annual report for FY2023, Quintype, the SAAS-based media-tech company, experienced a 150% surge in revenues, reaching Rs 22.49 Crores in FY23 (compared to Rs 9.01 Crores in FY22).
In Q4 FY23 alone, revenues soared to Rs 7.34 Crores, showing a staggering 200% increase over Q4FY22’s Rs 2.40 Crores. Quintype also reduced its losses by an impressive 57% on a full-year basis.
Breaking bot: Is AI taking newsrooms to the future?
Experts believe that AI anchors are a cost-effective solution for media houses, but the replacement of human news presenters is still far away
By Nilanjana Basu | Sep 4, 2023 8:46 AM | 6 min read
Artificial intelligence has made its way into many industries, and media channels are definitely not falling behind in this race. If you have noticed an uncanny valley quality in certain news anchors in some news channels over the past few months, it is because they are not human, but GenAI-based news bots who are now becoming a national phenomenon.
Journalism is a tricky space when it comes to the use of generative AI technology, given the discrepancies in accuracy that can lead to false or outdated information. But news channels in India have finally begun to master this phenomenon, which is not only expected to raise their affinity towards the technology but could also help their bottom line in the coming years.
The phenomenon in the country began with India Today group’s first AI news presenter Sana for their Hindi channel, Aaj Tak, in March, then national media group ABP News also introduced their AI anchor AIRA for its Telegu news channel ABP Desam. Even regional media houses are not falling behind. Recently, Odisha TV also introduced the country’s first regional language AI anchor Lisa, followed by Kannada channel Power TV introducing its AI news anchor Soundarya.
Talking about this new addition to media channels, Vijay Jung Thapa, Chief Digital Officer of ABP Network said, “AI anchors have increasingly become one of the new age additions to the newsrooms across the globe and India has been among the early adopters of this trend. From English, Hindi to other vernacular languages the AI Anchors are becoming popular across news publishers from reading automated bulletins to assisting in technologies like Text to Speech. ABP Network continued the trend of being the first platform to adopt this in vernacular language markets. The digital arm of ABP Network - ABPLIVE, launched the first AI anchor in the Telugu news market AIRA on the occasion of its 2nd anniversary on 29 July 2023.
AIRA, the first AI anchor in Telugu news space by ABP Desam has been regularly doing Sports bulletins and receiving accolades for the topical coverage and style of showcasing critical match & stats analysis. Due to the adaptive learning ability as the AI model trains, the perfection in content delivery is gradually seeing great traction from the viewers.”
The tech behind AI anchors
exchange4media spoke to Justbaat, a company that specializes in making these AI anchors for a number of news channels across the world.
Shaurya Nigam, CEO of Justbaat, explains how Justbaat’s technology is helping build AI bots for news channels in India. “So, Justbaat is a video creation company. We enable video creation using generative AI. There are two parts of the solution. One is where we create a brand identity for the company that we work with, which is the AI anchor or the AI brand mascot and that brand mascot once made is deployed on the platform. Using the platform, more content can be created around that AI anchor or without that AI anchor, around video, or around display banners. It could be repurposed for reading news, brand endorsements, weather astrology, product descriptions, etc. The entire technology is intelligent enough to create the script, use the script and then make it video-ready.”
Jusbaat now has eight paid clients in the Indian media ecosystem. “The response has been phenomenal. The concept of having an AI to communicate with the end-user has literally become a rage. Lisa, for example, who is the AI anchor for OTV, has 15,000 followers on Instagram already. And this is like within two weeks of a launch.” he added.
Justbaat charges $1 per minute for every AI anchor, with an initial investment of about Rs 10 lakh. Speaking about the price, Nigam says, “The pricing is higher because the entire ecosystem around AI is expensive today. The kind of machine that you use to produce video is a Graphic Processing Unit or a GPU; it's not a simple computer. Then there is a cost for research and innovation as well at this stage because the market is still warming up towards AI. But eventually, these costs will come down. Hence, more and more companies will come into the ecosystem and will get warmed up to it. Eventually, the cost to adopt or own this technology will also reduce."
Cost-effective but not an alternative
Karan Taurani of Elara Capital believes that although AI anchors will save money for the media channels but in the long run, it cannot replace humans. “I think money-wise, it will be very cost-effective. It is a much more low-cost model than some of your key anchors. But, scaling this up is a challenge. Getting people hooked on these anchors is a challenge because human touch is more important over here. So, the future of AI is there, but I don't see it coming in the form of anchors. It might be in the form of different kinds of capabilities around the way news is showcased, or any kind of investment around the digital platform or digital video consumption side or maybe interactive news as well, in terms of Web 3.0 using AR VR.
"Anchors are the ones who drive the entire viewership. They've added recall in terms of branding and they've added recall in terms of customer ease in so many years. So, it's never going to be easy for AI-based languages to completely replace them.”
On the other hand, Nigam believes that AI anchors can bring good ROI for news channels. “One, it is making the entire process more efficient. You need a lesser number of people to do what it took earlier, hence it is increasing the ROI. Second, because it is increasing the ROI, it is also initiating more content creation. Using AI, due to the ease of creating a video where you don't need a studio, the client who was producing 50 videos is now getting 150 or 200 videos a day.”
Speaking on the numerous possibilities of AI in the newsroom, Thapa of ABP says, “Experiments with AI anchors have infinite possibilities and can be scaled exponentially surrounding News and publishing. Along with AI anchors, the Artificial Intelligence technology is also being used for content summariser, image generation, content genre classification among many other projects, the content and product innovation teams are working on.”
