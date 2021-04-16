Quint Digital reports revenue of Rs 6.56 crore in Q4

The company, which owns The Quint, Hindi Quint, and Fit, has posted a net profit of Rs 45 lakh in Q4 and Rs 1.7 crore in 9M FY21

Quint Digital Media has reported revenue of Rs 6.56 crore for the quarter ended 31st March 2021. The company's total revenue for the fiscal has touched Rs 18.03 crore.

The company, which owns The Quint, Hindi Quint, and Fit, has posted a net profit of Rs 45 lakh in Q4 and Rs 1.7 crore in FY21.

The company had acquired these digital properties on July 1, 2020. Accordingly, it has been operating them for nine months of FY 20-21.

The company said that its EBITDA margin stood at 24.5% for Q4 while the revenue increased 5.3% over Q3.

Quint Digital's programmatic and partner revenues have contributed 25% of the overall revenue during the fiscal under review.

The company said that its audience footprint across the websites and various digital platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Snapchat, is also strong and diversified.

In addition, the digital properties had nearly 14.8 Mn subscribers/followers across various platforms at the end of FY 20-21.

The management is confident that its digital properties have entered a phase of sustained profitable growth.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)