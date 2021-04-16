Quint Digital reports revenue of Rs 6.56 crore in Q4

The company, which owns The Quint, Hindi Quint, and Fit, has posted a net profit of Rs 45 lakh in Q4 and Rs 1.7 crore in 9M FY21

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 16, 2021 11:43 AM
quint

Quint Digital Media has reported revenue of Rs 6.56 crore for the quarter ended 31st March 2021. The company's total revenue for the fiscal has touched Rs 18.03 crore.

The company, which owns The Quint, Hindi Quint, and Fit, has posted a net profit of Rs 45 lakh in Q4 and Rs 1.7 crore in FY21.

The company had acquired these digital properties on July 1, 2020. Accordingly, it has been operating them for nine months of FY 20-21.

The company said that its EBITDA margin stood at 24.5% for Q4 while the revenue increased 5.3% over Q3.

Quint Digital's programmatic and partner revenues have contributed 25% of the overall revenue during the fiscal under review.

The company said that its audience footprint across the websites and various digital platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Snapchat, is also strong and diversified.

In addition, the digital properties had nearly 14.8 Mn subscribers/followers across various platforms at the end of FY 20-21.

The management is confident that its digital properties have entered a phase of sustained profitable growth.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Quint Digital Q4 revenue Fit Internet advertising internet advertising India digital digital news digital ad Ad campaign campaign digital advertising digital ad campaign digital campaign digital India digital media
Show comments
You May Also Like
kidszee

Magikbee's video app KiddZtube rebrands as KidsBeeTV
4 seconds ago

ClanConnect.ai

Instagram best for influencer campaigns according to 50% of CMOs: ClanConnect.ai
1 hour ago

Cruising Legends

MX Player to showcase 'Cruising Legends: Dawn Patrol'
1 hour ago