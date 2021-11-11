Quint Digital Q2 revenue surges 85% to Rs 9.6 crore

India's leading digital media company Quint Digital Media's revenue has surged by 85% to Rs 9.6 crore for the quarter ended 30th September as against Rs 5.2 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Total income has shot up by 94% to Rs 10.1 crore from Rs 5.2 crore a year ago.

Total expenses rose 71% to Rs 7.7 crore from Rs 4.5 crore. Employee benefit expense stood at Rs 2.4 crore, a 33% increase compared to Rs 1.8 crore in the previous fiscal. Net profit expanded 80% to Rs 1.8 crore from Rs 1 crore. EBITDA jumped over four times to Rs 4.50 crore compared to Rs 1.03 crore in Q2 FY21.



The digital properties had nearly 16.03 million subscribers/followers across various platforms at the end of Q2.



In the video space, as per Facebook Leader-board, The Quint is the only new-age digital media portal that is rubbing shoulders with traditional and legacy media players. The Quint has also secured a higher video interaction rate on Facebook as compared to leading players within a short span of 6 years.



The Quint also featured at the 18th position on Feedspots list of 100 Top Indian News Websites. In due recognition of its position and content, The Quint also bagged two very prestigious awards at the IMA South Indian Marketing Awards, 2021 — Gold in the branded content category & Silver in the branded content and podcast category.

