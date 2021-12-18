PubMatic, Airtel Ads join hands to deliver cookieless advertising for programmatic buyers

Sell-side digital advertising platform PubMatic has partnered with Airtel Ads, an India-first advertising solution from Bharti Airtel, which makes Airtel Ads premium mobile app inventory and audiences available to PubMatic’s programmatic buying partners.

As the industry looks for sustainable solutions that don’t rely on third-party cookies, and major advertisers look for effective alternatives to the walled gardens, this partnership provides media buyers with a unique opportunity to access cookie-free audiences on Airtel Ads’ mobile app inventory.



Airtel Ads is a powerful brand engagement solution that supports advertisers in creating high engagement and high impact campaigns with customer cohorts of all sizes in a consent-based and privacy-safe manner. Airtel has over 354 million customers across its businesses, nearly 200 monthly average users (MAUs) across its digital app platforms Airtel Thanks, Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream. Research by Global Web Index indicates that Indians are spending, on average, as many as eight hours a day online, with 70 percent of that time spent on the open internet, including online content, over-the-top (OTT) and music streaming.



The Airtel Ads – PubMatic partnership celebrates their shared goal of creating a privacy compliant, fraud-free supply chain for advertisers and a better user experience for viewers. The partnership offers advertisers access to valuable audiences at scale programmatically, in cookie-free environments and ensures viewers using the Airtel platform receive communication of relevant brand offerings and not unwanted spam.



“Airtel Ads has seen phenomenal growth since its launch and today supports over 200+ brands in creating high engagement, high impact campaigns reaching the right audiences. We are excited to partner with PubMatic because they are at the forefront of programmatic, and consumer privacy and a fraud-free supply chain is at the heart of both our companies’ offerings,” said Vignesh Narayanan, Business Head, Airtel Ads.



“We are delighted to partner with Airtel as part of our belief in delivering solutions that support and enhance open advertising across all channels. We believe that apps like Airtel’s offer advertisers a chance to get closer to consumers – apps present an opportunity to engage with a loyal audience, at scale. PubMatic’s solutions help buyers reach their audiences on the open web with control, transparency and trust,” said Amit Yadav, Country Manager, South Asia, PubMatic.



According to eMarketer, Digital ad spend in India is set to grow to US$5.12 billion by 2025, from the current US$2.77 billion. Together, Airtel Ads and PubMatic are well positioned to capture a meaningful share of the growing market with their shared focus on quality, long-term sustainability and advertiser return on investment.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)