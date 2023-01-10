'Providing IPL content for free could have a negative impact on TV advertising'
A report by Elara Capital claims streaming free IPL would also have a negative impact on India’s OTT market, as ARPU may drop down further or remain stable
Hours after exchange4media publsihed a story about Sports18 deciding to air IPL free on the Jio app, Elara Capital has come out with a report claiming that providing IPL content-free could have a negative impact on TV advertising and on TV medium consumption.
In the report Senior Vice President Karan Taurani has shared, “As per media reports (exchange4media.com) Jio Cinema will offer free IPL content on its app. Providing IPL content-free could have a negative impact on TV advertising and on TV medium consumption, given 1) digital is a better platform for this content as it is available free vs TV where it is subscription-based and 2) it will attract a larger audience vs Hotstar in the past, which charged a subscription fee for its platform. On the other hand, advantages of the TV medium remain 1) its mass viewership and reach, 2) cheaper cable average revenue per user (ARPU) as 95% of the market uses bundles & does not subscribe a la carte, 3) largescale advertisers, such as FMCG, autos and telecom, which allocate sizeable budgets for mass campaigning on TV, and 4) sports is viewed in large groups on TV, which too augurs well. The Smart TV proposition may be a threat for linear TV only in the medium term, as penetration of the former is low at 10%; this can scale up with the rise in broadband penetration,” stated the Elara Diet Report.
“In our view, it will be difficult for Viacom18-Jio Cinema to recover even 30-40% of its content acquisition cost via the digital route, if the content is free at least in the near term (over the next two years); however, in the medium to long term, due to 1) the change in consumption habits on digital media and 2) growing Smart TV penetration, there is the possibility of their digital ad revenue scaling up, but it may still continue to be much lower as compared to TV medium ad revenue (IPL),” claims Taurani.
“Providing free IPL also would have a negative impact on India’s over the top (OTT) market, as ARPU may drop down further or remain stable in a market where most OTT platforms are already available at cheap prices vs global averages (for e.g., Netflix and Amazon have the lowest pricing in India). The domestic OTT market was already having a tough time, given fragmentation and high content cost. Lower visibility on ARPU would add to its concerns."
"Further, from Jio’s standpoint, this would push Jio Cinema’s subscriber base toward new records, as they may start to compete with the likes of YouTube India, which has a monthly average user (MAU) base of 520mn, the largest in India. It would further help Jio Cinema to cross-sell its other content offerings and assist with mobile subscriber retention. This, in turn, can help Jio Cinema compete with social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram as well as YouTube, which has an 80% share in India’s video advertising segment, apart from mere broadcaster OTT platforms, which have a smaller share. The surge in advertising video on demand (AVOD) user base also augurs well for programmatic advertisers, such as Affle India, as there is a potential for higher conversions on homegrown OTT apps with a larger user base, rather than YouTube and social media apps owned by global giants,” explained Taurani
How Web3 can weave a fascinating future for marketers
Web3 can build solutions that prioritise user privacy & security while improving the overall user experience, say industry players
By Shantanu David | Jan 9, 2023 8:42 AM | 5 min read
While some might say the official jury is still out on the actual applications of Web3, essentially a new version of the internet itself, tech evangelists, brands, agencies that represent them and the more informed of the consumers that purchase their products, are seemingly all in.
And as Mitesh Kothari, Co-Founder and CCO, White Rivers Media, affirms: “It is more interactive, connected and secure than ever!”
Beyond the Web
Kothari believes that web3 can be a great tool for business development. “Slowly and gradually, with the advancements in tech, the man-machine relationship is maturing from master-servant to partner. With the help of cutting-edge technologies like machine learning and big data, websites and apps will be able to process information intelligently and human-like in this stage of the internet's evolution,” he says.
For Samir Asher, Co-founder & COO, Tonic Worldwide, Web3 is the stuff of science fiction made real. “It's a digital realm where artificial intelligence and machine learning join forces with blockchain to create a smarter, more secure, and more responsive internet.”
Kruthika Ravindran, Associate Director - Key Accounts, TheSmallBigIdea, points out that Web3 can be used at every single stage of the marketing cycle – “Right from understanding the audience, to improving the products, services and experiences, to managing all the data and so on and so forth. With fully immersive multimedia environments, the possibilities of Web3 are endless.”
Kothari further enthuses, “Coming to advertising, building community is everything. Artists have started leveraging NFTs and Digital Collectibles to lure their fan base. Furthermore, advertisers can take experiential advertising a notch above with in-game ad modelling and show their ads in 3D. It will be fascinating to observe how marketers come up with creative ideas to take advantage of the opportunity in the Web3 era.”
As part of its Digital 3.0 initiative, White Rivers Media has been engaging with some of the top Indian business houses to help them understand the digital transformations their organizations would have to undergo to move from Web 2.0 to Digital 3.0.
Siddharth Bhansali, Founder, Noesis.tech and CTO, Zoo Media, believes that Web3 is expected to dominate the conversation in the tech industry because it has the potential to fundamentally change the way the internet works by replacing centralized systems with decentralized ones. “This could have a wide range of applications, from enabling more secure and private online communication to enabling more transparent and democratic decision-making processes.”
“While a lot of Web3 and its adoption is debatable, what's important is that it's opening new questions and providing new examples of how our relationship with the internet is changing. Web3 may or may not be the next "platform" moment, but it's a sign that big change has started to take place both at the technology layer that powers the internet as well as the perception layer that influences what people think they can use the internet for,” adds Bhansali.
One potential way to utilize Web3 technologies in advertising and marketing would be to focus on building solutions that prioritize user privacy and security, while also improving the overall user experience. This could involve developing decentralized platforms that offer more control and transparency to users, as well as using decentralized identity solutions to enable more personalized and targeted advertising in a more privacy-friendly manner.
Consumers First
Amer Ahmad, Director of Technology, Blink Digital, believes the key principles of Web3 - decentralisation, transparency and giving power back to the users are key factors at play. “While we are still at a very early stage in terms of Web 3 adoption, brands, which are realising that they must meaningfully engage with their customers and build communities, will most definitely have a first-mover advantage. More so, these brands can use the Web3 channels as new and sustainable revenue streams.”
“The two most common aspects are the metaverse and NFTs. But they’ve been used mostly as PR-led activations, as opposed to long-term deployments. The Web3 space is so versatile that the technology can be used across industries, from community building to democratizing ad inventory acquisition. My personal opinion is that we will see sustainable, long-term brand-led use cases around Web3 technologies in 2023, as opposed to PR-led activations,” he notes.
Krutin Shah, Co-founder and COO, Phyvital Inc, agrees that Web3 has shown promise to increase the efficiency of transactions while creating trust / transparency. Additionally, most of the major VCs and tech companies are starting to invest heavily into Web3 to create the next set of products. This is the key why Web3 will continue to dominate trends in 2023.
“We are starting to see Web3 to have alternative ways to advertise or market to Gen Z and younger folks. Globally, younger folks are not on Facebook or traditional sites, they are adapting web3 community tools, which is where we will have to market / advertise to them,” says Shah.
Web 3 technologies are also making it possible to connect a vast array of devices through the Internet of Things (IoT), creating new opportunities for innovation and collaboration, explained Asher. “And with the power of cloud computing, Web3 is able to handle vast amounts of data and provide insights and predictions in real-time.”
And by providing more customised, precise, and engaging experiences for customers, observes Asher, Web 3 technologies have the potential to make a significant impact on the advertising and marketing industry. In advertising and marketing, Web3 has a variety of specific applications: tailored content; interactive experiences; improved targeting; and smart content.
In a nutshell, as Asher says: “Users are transported to a brand's product or concept, fully experiencing it in a way that feels more realistic and exciting than any traditional ad could ever hope to achieve. And with the added element of interactivity, customers can truly engage with the brand on a deeper level, forging a connection that goes beyond just a fleeting advertisement.”
Pepper to launch content marketing platform
The platform will help businesses streamline their content process, improve organic traffic and reduce customer acquisition cost
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 7, 2023 11:25 AM | 1 min read
Content-mediation company Pepper will be soon launching a content marketing platform (CPM), the waitlist for which has already begun. Founder and CEO of Pepper Anirudh Singla announced the launch of the service on his social media pages.
The new CMP, wrote Singla, will help businesses streamline their content process, improving organic traffic and reducing customer acquisition cost. The platform will also aid in calculating content marketing ROI.
The CPM will serve as a collaborative space by bringing content, data and teams together.
Singla wrote: "Like Salesforce pioneered CRM as a category over 20 years back, we feel CMP (Content Marketing Platform) will become the most critical software stack for any business in the next 10 years! With every company becoming a content company, I am excited to announce that Pepper Content is soon launching one of the world’s foremost Content Marketing Platform!"
The company has also launched a waitlist for the soon-to-be-launched platform. The first 500 beta users to register will get personalised onboarding.
"A lot will change this year in the content space, and Pepper Content will play a revolutionary part in changing how marketing organisations think about content! Apply for access now!" wrote the CEO.
Google to move SC after NCLAT refuses to stay CCI order: Report
On Wednesday, NCLAT quashed Google's request to put an interim stay on CCI’s penalty amounting to Rs 1,337.76 crore and also asked it pay up 10% of the penalty
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 6, 2023 10:36 AM | 1 min read
After the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) declined Google's request for an interim stay on a ruling by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) that penalised the tech giant, a news report says that it is now preparing to approach the Supreme Court for the same.
The antitrust watchdog had slapped penalties amounting to Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for unfair market practices back in October.
Not only did NCLAT decline to grant any immediate stay on the CCI penalty, but it also ordered the search giant to deposit 10 per cent of the penalty imposed by the CCI.
Metaverse to reality: Will Meta platforms bounce back in 2023?
Amid massive loss in market value, layoffs and high-level exits, Meta now has to deal with a €390m penalty imposed by a UK court for illegal use of data for targeted ads
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jan 6, 2023 8:59 AM | 5 min read
On 4th of January, when an Indian Tribunal rejected Google’s plea and ordered it to pay Rs 1,300 crore as the penalty imposed by the anti-trust regulator for anti-competitive practices, a British court imposed a €390m (about 350 pounds) fine on Meta platforms for illegal use of users’ data in targeted ads.
“Facebook and Instagram cannot ‘force consent’ by saying consumers have to accept how their data is used, or leave the platform,” said the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), asking the company to change its data usage policy within three months. As Facebook and Instagram have European headquarters in Ireland, the DPC assumes the role of EU data regulator.
Clearly, it wasn't a good start to 2023 for the Mark Zuckerberg-led company, which owns both platforms, especially when it is struggling on many other fronts.
Although the company performed very well in India in FY22 clocking over Rs 16,000 crore through its ad business, a 75% jump compared to the previous year, 2022 was particularly a bad year or perhaps the worst for Meta platforms globally.
The US-based tech giant lost 60 per cent of its share value in a year following macroeconomic headwinds and a massive dent to its ad business (mainly due to Apple's privacy policy), and investors’ dwindling confidence in its metaverse ambitions.
To manage the finances, the company announced in November that it would lay off roughly 13% of its workforce or more than 11,000 employees. Around the same time, top Meta executives like Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, legendary developer John Carmack, Meta India head Ajit Mohan, Policy chief Rajiv Aggarwal and WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose parted ways with the company.
These developments also sparked a debate in the media and advertising fraternity – will Meta will be able to better its prospects in 2023, especially under the current global economic scenario and waning investor confidence in the company's metaverse ambitions?
After all, Facebook alone has close to three billion users, including 400 million users in India. Almost all major brands in India spend a significant chunk of their digital advertising budget on Facebook and Instagram.
Besides, micro, small and medium enterprises, especially the ones which switched to online marketing during the pandemic years, are largely dependent on Meta for advertising.
Paras Mehta, Chief Business Officer, Matterkind, an IPG Reprise company, says, “I think Meta has a great potential to bounce back provided they get authentic and true to themselves, and they enhance their audience offering solutions. However, I don't think there will be a substantial increase in their market share this year.”
However, some media experts say FB ad formats are expected to experience the slowest growth due to saturation, lack of innovation and the growth of eCommerce platforms.
Industry observers also blame Meta’s obsession for the metaverse as one of the prime reasons for its current situation. “Reality Labs, Meta’s metaverse segment, saw $3.7bn in losses in Q2 alone. The company is still committed to its metaverse pivot rather than improving its core business through innovations,” a senior digital media expert said.
She further said, “Zuckerberg wants to ramp up WhatsApp payments. However, it has been quite challenging due to a highly competitive market dominated by Google Pay and Paytm.”
Anil Solanki, a media expert, noted that Meta’s platforms will struggle until the economy recovers and advertisement revenue channels open back up. However, it will bounce back riding on the metaverse only.
“The social media giant is spending billions of dollars to develop the metaverse and making itself future-ready. The year 2023 might be a lean year for the company but it is expected to bounce back,” Solanki opines.
Regulatory challenges ahead
The past couple of years has been challenging for Meta as an increasing number of countries started examining anti-competitive practices and illegal use of consumers’ data by the tech giants.
Indian antitrust regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) is also probing into WhatsApp's privacy policy for 2021. WhatsApp is owned by Meta Platforms.
The European Commission and the US Federal Trade Commission are also probing Meta after allegations of antitrust and privacy issues.
“What could harm the giant the most is the US Journalism Competition and Preservation Bill. If passed, it might have to share a large share of its ad revenue with digital news publishers. This could be a big setback for the company whose market share is shrinking in the US due to the phenomenal growth of TikTok and ecommerce platforms,” a senior media expert said.
Meta has threatened to remove news content altogether from its US platform to bypass the Bill. However, experts say it is unlikely to do so to safeguard its long-term interests not only in the US, but across the world.
Observers said, “To avoid potential business loss, Meta negotiated a deal on the same issue with the Australian government last year.”
e4m has reached out to Meta to understand its business projections for India and the stand on ongoing legal cases. Their response is awaited.
India’s use of voice search twice the global average: Are advertisers listening?
Media and marketing experts tell us how brands can best crack the algorithm for voice searches in India, as well as optimize video searches
By Shantanu David | Jan 6, 2023 8:48 AM | 5 min read
There’s a reason that Google has become an active verb, being the default search engine, and probably, home page for most. According to reports, Google had a clear monopoly on the mobile search engine market across India with a share of 99.74 per cent as of November 2022. And according to the company itself, the number of Indians using voice search queries is twice the global average, while India has the highest number of Google Lens every month around the world.
India’s penchant for voice (and video) search is pretty self-explanatory. India has one of the highest numbers of internet users in the world (soon to be highest). With the democratization of the internet, most new users are coming from tier 2 and 3 and or were previously not abled because of socio-economic constraints, which are largely falling away, as both data and devices become cheaper.
And where there is an audience, there are brands advertising to them. e4m spoke to media and marketing experts on how brands can best crack the algorithm for voice searches in India, as well as optimize video searches.
Loud and Clear
According to Vivek Kumar Anand, Director – Business and Innovation, DViO Digital, there are two important reasons brands should take advantage of the voice search strategy.
“The first is the share of voice. When you optimize your website for the voice, you get to position zero in the Google results irrespective of if someone is searching using voice or text, which automatically gives you a better impression share and share of voice. Also, the position zero ranking +helps brands position themselves as a thought leader for that category.”
“Another reason is the search behaviour of many uneducated/semi-educated audiences and Gen Z. We are seeing a trend where semi-educated audiences with limitations in writing and reading abilities are leveraging Google search using voice and generally relying on the position zero result Google narrates to them based on their search result,” says Anand.
“Hence, it becomes even more critical for the brand to be present there with authentic results if your target audience consists of this set of audiences. Another set of audience is Gen Z, where they are searching, texting, and doing everything on voice, making for an excellent case to have a focused strategy for voice in terms of future growth point of view,” he adds.
“Voice and video have become a go-to mechanism to consume the internet because of either convenience and accessibility or joy,” says Nakul Dutt, National Strategy Director, FoxyMoron, Zoo Media, adding, “Voice as an example has been growing by more than 200% YoY. It is reflective of the behavioral change and representation of a new India and a new way of consuming the internet. Voice search is fundamentally not different from normal text search; however this lack of difference is the most important differentiating point.”
“When users search by voice, they often use a more conversational tone. They are more likely to use ‘phrases’ than just keywords. Hence the first step is to think beyond just keywords, which is the foundation of any advertiser's search strategy,” he adds.
Therefore, according to Dutt, it is important to shift from a keyword-based content approach for your website and SEO to a query-based content strategy. “Featured snippets, which take priority and are read out during the voice search, are the most important real estate. For an advertiser to acquire this real estate, website content becomes the most important aspect. When users search by voice, they often use a more conversational tone, and so advertisers must consider the tone as well as lingual phrasing nuances,” he says.
Vox Populi
Swati Kardak, Group Account Manager - Media Planning and Buying, SoCheers, observes that considering that India is a multilingual country, voice search makes it easier for searching content due to sheer accessibility of native language support.
“For instance, Alexa is already available in Hindi and English, and Google Assistant in over nine Indian languages. Hence, the application of the right combination of targeting keywords, in the given languages, will become critical when communicating with the audience. There will also be a need to constantly optimize content to increase brand visibility and be on top of the searches,” she says.
For instance, Starbucks’ voice-activated ordering system and KFC’s Voice-Based Chatbot to explain menu items and offers are examples of simplifying the user experience, directly attracting many more customers. Therefore, simply understanding how people are using voice search and catering to them with innovative and effective content can be a game changer for brands.
Vikas Kumar, Founder and CEO, Digital ROI, says, “Brands can take advantage of Voice Search from Local SEO perspective. Google devices return results based on the Local SERP features, and local businesses that align their content with natural search queries will receive better visibility. In fact Gen Z users increasingly prefer voice search and prefer to learn from video content. That's why you might have noticed brands are now creating more reels/video content to reach out to their targeted customers.”
“Brands offering personalized voice ads will give a streamlined experience for the audio advertising industry and capture the user’s intent. Moreover, I believe that the impact of voice search will draw actionable insights on what the users are searching for. As a result, personalizing brand messaging and brand experience will encourage user engagement and help brands build trust,” concludes Kardak.
Canadian restaurant chain ropes in Gozoop Group for India debut
The account for was won following a multi-agency pitch
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 3:56 PM | 2 min read
Gozoop Group has won the digital mandate for Tim Hortons, a Canadian multinational coffeehouse and restaurant chain established in 1964, which recently entered New Delhi and Chandigarh, India.
“Tim Hortons, Canada's largest restaurant chain, is currently present in several countries like the UK, China, UAE, to name a few. Recently Tim Hortons launched in India, with seven outlets in Delhi NCR (DLF Cyber City Gurugram, Select Citywalk Saket, Green Park, Vegas Mall Dwarka, SkymarkOne Noida, Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura and Punjabi Bagh) and two outlets in Chandigarh (Nexus Elante Mall & Sector 35) and is further expanding its horizons to establish a pan India presence,” read a press release.
As part of the mandate, GOZOOP Group will build the brand’s presence in India by leveraging the international stature of the brand as well as creating a unique and distinct brand positioning in the mind of the Indian consumers. The integrated marketing group is responsible for developing creative communication and design aesthetics for the brand across digital platforms. With a customer first approach, the group will also monitor and manage the online presence and reputation of Tim Hortons.
On partnering with Gozoop Group, Navin Gurnaney, CEO, Tim Hortons India shares “Carrying on our Canadian legacy, we want people all over the world to encounter the classic Tim Hortons experience and taste. It gives us immense pleasure to enter India, with our first 7 outlets located in the bustling region of Delhi NCR and 2 in Chandigarh. We are glad to have associated with Gozoo Group as our agency. Partnering with them will help us build an online presence and connect with our customers in a more meaningful way. Looking forward to working with the enthusiastic folks at Gozoop.”
“The amazing chemistry that Tim Hortons and Gozoop share has helped ensure a successful launch and post launch that continues to gain momentum with the opening of every new outlet. The long queues that persist at Tim Hortons outlets even to this day are a testimony to the excitement and buzz around the brand,” shares Samrat Bedi, CEO (India), GOZOOP Group.
