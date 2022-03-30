Poker Sports League partners with VOOT as official streaming partner for PSL Season 4

Poker Sports League Season 4 powered by FairPlay News has roped in video on-demand and OTT streaming service VOOT as its official streaming partner yet again for this season. This year’s league is in a Phygital format, and the streaming began from 29th March 2022. Through this association, the viewers will get to enjoy the live streaming of the entire league on VOOT.

Announcing the partnership, Pranav Bagai, CEO and Founder said, “We are thrilled to partner again this year with VOOT for our upcoming season. As our majority of the audience are tech savvy and shifting towards OTT platforms to consume various modes of entertainment, partnering with VOOT for streaming was a prudent option. Through this association we endeavor to provide our users with the finest experience of poker possible.”

This season, a special focus was given to upcoming qualifiers along with key pro- players, with high investment biddings and significant retainers which made this season more exciting. The season’s selection ceremony saw six teams representing six different Indian provinces, namely Delhi Czars, Deccan Aces, Goan Nuts, Gujarat Falcons, Mumbai Anchors, and Kolkata Kings. A total of 36 qualifiers, 12 proplayers are going to be a part of this season. In addition to these it has 6 spots for women and 6 for substitutes.

Bagai further added, “Given the substantial shift in content consumption to digital platforms in India, and the dynamicity of the Indian online poker industry, we decided to reach a wider audience and encourage them to play in every season. Our partnership with VOOT will screen an exclusive behind-the scenes reality show "Poker Mantra" in addition to the live streaming of the league.

PSL Season 4 has kickstarted from March 29th and will go on till April 13th with 6-7 matches every week all streaming virtually on Voot. Deltin Royale and Adda 52 have been announced as the venue partners and online partners respectively. The season finale will be hosted live on-ground from April 20th -24th 2022, first time ever since the pandemic.

Commenting on the association, Chanpreet Arora, Head - AVOD (Voot), Viacom18 Digital Ventures said, “At Voot, we strive to ink partnerships that add value to our platform, and we are thrilled to once again partner with Poker Sports League. Through this partnership, Voot’s appeal to the young audiences will create a strong fan base for Poker in India and will provide us with an opportunity to captivate poker enthusiasts and provide them with a rewarding experience.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)