Pepper to launch content marketing platform
The platform will help businesses streamline their content process, improve organic traffic and reduce customer acquisition cost
Content-mediation company Pepper will be soon launching a content marketing platform (CPM), the waitlist for which has already begun. Founder and CEO of Pepper Anirudh Singla announced the launch of the service on his social media pages.
The new CMP, wrote Singla, will help businesses streamline their content process, improving organic traffic and reducing customer acquisition cost. The platform will also aid in calculating content marketing ROI.
The CPM will serve as a collaborative space by bringing content, data and teams together.
Singla wrote: "Like Salesforce pioneered CRM as a category over 20 years back, we feel CMP (Content Marketing Platform) will become the most critical software stack for any business in the next 10 years! With every company becoming a content company, I am excited to announce that Pepper Content is soon launching one of the world’s foremost Content Marketing Platform!"
The company has also launched a waitlist for the soon-to-be-launched platform. The first 500 beta users to register will get personalised onboarding.
"A lot will change this year in the content space, and Pepper Content will play a revolutionary part in changing how marketing organisations think about content! Apply for access now!" wrote the CEO.
Canadian restaurant chain ropes in Gozoop Group for India debut
The account for was won following a multi-agency pitch
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 3:56 PM | 2 min read
Gozoop Group has won the digital mandate for Tim Hortons, a Canadian multinational coffeehouse and restaurant chain established in 1964, which recently entered New Delhi and Chandigarh, India.
“Tim Hortons, Canada's largest restaurant chain, is currently present in several countries like the UK, China, UAE, to name a few. Recently Tim Hortons launched in India, with seven outlets in Delhi NCR (DLF Cyber City Gurugram, Select Citywalk Saket, Green Park, Vegas Mall Dwarka, SkymarkOne Noida, Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura and Punjabi Bagh) and two outlets in Chandigarh (Nexus Elante Mall & Sector 35) and is further expanding its horizons to establish a pan India presence,” read a press release.
As part of the mandate, GOZOOP Group will build the brand’s presence in India by leveraging the international stature of the brand as well as creating a unique and distinct brand positioning in the mind of the Indian consumers. The integrated marketing group is responsible for developing creative communication and design aesthetics for the brand across digital platforms. With a customer first approach, the group will also monitor and manage the online presence and reputation of Tim Hortons.
On partnering with Gozoop Group, Navin Gurnaney, CEO, Tim Hortons India shares “Carrying on our Canadian legacy, we want people all over the world to encounter the classic Tim Hortons experience and taste. It gives us immense pleasure to enter India, with our first 7 outlets located in the bustling region of Delhi NCR and 2 in Chandigarh. We are glad to have associated with Gozoo Group as our agency. Partnering with them will help us build an online presence and connect with our customers in a more meaningful way. Looking forward to working with the enthusiastic folks at Gozoop.”
“The amazing chemistry that Tim Hortons and Gozoop share has helped ensure a successful launch and post launch that continues to gain momentum with the opening of every new outlet. The long queues that persist at Tim Hortons outlets even to this day are a testimony to the excitement and buzz around the brand,” shares Samrat Bedi, CEO (India), GOZOOP Group.
Personalised ads privacy: Meta fined over $400 mn for breach of EU laws
The Irish privacy regulator has said Meta’s data processing operations must comply with the laws in three months
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 9:56 AM | 1 min read
Meta has been fined over $400 million for breaching privacy rules regarding personalised ads in the European Union.
The Irish privacy regulator has said that Mark Zuckerberg's company should pay two fines and that Meta should ensure that its data processing operations comply with the laws within three months.
Meta has said that it will appeal the ruling and that it does not mean there is a ban on personalised advertising.
Digital ad overdose: Are marketers waking up to reality?
Standing out in a cluttered world of online advertising is a major challenge for brands in 2023
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jan 5, 2023 9:19 AM | 6 min read
“Today’s consumers are facing advertising overload. The average American is bombarded with anywhere between 3K and 10k messages per day. There is an estimate that the average consumer spends over 7 hours looking at a screen each day — a trend that is exacerbated by the holiday shopping season. Given this reality, can we expect them to notice our marketing messages, associate them with the appropriate brands, and ultimately make their brand choices based on these messages?”, Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Mastercard, posed this question on LinkedIn on January 1.
The post generated curiosity among his followers. After all, a global market leader has raised the issue which is giving marketers around the world a sleepless night: How to stand out in a world of increasing advertisement overload, especially on personal devices?
Indian smartphone users spend approximately 7.3 hours on screen every day, according to a recent report by Redseer Strategy Consultants. Amid heaps of social media messages, what annoys them the most is the overdose of promotional content pushed by the brands on their laptop, mobile or smart TV, which they view as an intrusion in their privacy.
Marketers are at the cusp of an era where digital advertising is on exponential rise, but consumers are increasingly using ad blockers and skip ad and ad-free versions to keep ads at bay. Targeted advertising, that is supposed to serve relevant ads to potential consumers only, still has limited scope.
“So far, only high-end advertisers, roughly 15 per cent, have been able to use targeted advertising effectively,” brand strategist and angel investor Lloyd Mathias noted.
Indian advertising has evolved over the course of the last 70 years, reflecting the change that the country’s economy as well as society has undergone. In terms of revenue, it is believed to have crossed Rs 1 lakh crore in 2022, of which digital advertising’s share is nearly 45 per cent, as per GroupM’s This Year Next Year report.
This reflects the challenges ahead of the CMOs.
How much is too much?
Among the biggest digital offenders are pop-up ads that redirect you to a site you don’t want to visit, autoplaying video ads and those interstitials, which occupy the entire screen of the news, sports, entertainment and other websites.
Besides, direct messages on mobile phones add to users’ woes. Over 95% of mobile users got spam SMS regardless of their DND list registration, a 2022 survey conducted by LocalCircles revealed. Such messages have started coming through Whatsapp as well, the study found.
How can you tell if you’ve got too many ads above-the-fold? Marketers have been flummoxed with this question for years. Various Artificial-Intelligence (AI) tools are available these days which claim to calculate optimal frequency of ad delivery. Their effectiveness is often not up to the mark.
According to Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Sales and Marketing), Maruti Suzuki, for sharper and hyperlocal targeting, brands need to have robust first party databases along with AI tools. While the customer data platform (CDP) helps identifying your target audience, AI-tools help serve the relevant creatives to the cohorts based on their interests, geography etc.”
“At Maruti, we use SVOC (Single View of Customer) that creates more personalized marketing and sales experiences,” Srivastava insists.
Innovative methods
Rajamannar notes that marketers need to think outside the box and figure out how they can show up in unobtrusive ways where consumers actually are. Doing that effectively requires connecting with consumers in entirely new, game-changing ways, integrating organic touch points into many aspects of daily life.
Airbnb, for instance, devised a unique digital marketing strategy to boost tourism during the pandemic which revolved around user generated content. Photos clicked by customers during their stay at airbnb properties were shared by the company’s official Instagram page.
Maruti, which spends close to Rs 700 crore annually in advertising, uses “Roadblock” and “Social Media Takeover” marketing to win the brand game, Srivastava says.
Roadblock and takeover are used for ads that take over a page, or block other advertisers from showing on a page. Social media takeover is a fun influencer marketing strategy in which an individual, commoner or influencer takes over the brand's social media page to post user generated content.
In-content integration
In-content integrations into the stories is a great way to be unobtrusive yet have impact, feels Manish M Nagori, Head, Branded Content and Large Accounts Publishing, Saregama India.
Nagori says, “Intelligent in-content placement is a huge win-win for the brand because they not only get an impression but also rub-off of the celebrity in the content piece. If one does a CPV analysis for an in-content integration piece, it will always be higher than paid space. This is because the impressions of in-content integration or placement are in perpetuity and will rest within the content till the time the content is available to consume anywhere publicly. The numbers get even better when the content-integration is in Music because of the immense repeat value of music videos.”
Nagori cited the examples of Heineken integration in James Bond since Skyfall, Zomato’s placement in Jalebi Baby music video, Rupa’s ingenious brand integration in Lal Singh Chaddha, Coke Studio all seasons, Carvaan Lounge by Amazon Prime Music and more recently Colorbar’s integration as the “Cherry Wali Lipstick” in the Resham Ka Rumal music video.
Shradha Agarwal, CEO & Co-founder, Grapes, emphasizes on data points, “Going heavy on data is a great way of identifying the different cohorts and enables ad personalization to suit the specific traits of the group. It is a game changer in optimizing the ad to keep the messaging relevant to the demands of the consumer,” Agarwal says.
She explains how his team leveraged data insights to identify various consumer cohorts, and also recognized the highest affinity genres across the digital world for a Myntra Roadster campaign #LogOnToTheRoads. “The team also used data tools to identify the hashtags and the most commonly used keywords by Gen Z to convey our messaging more effectively,” she explained.
Awareness & training
Marketers need to keep the pace with the emerging trends, ad agencies have realized. Training sessions are being arranged for them.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-Founder and CCO, White Rivers Media, says, “We have been engaging with some of the top advertisers to help them understand the digital transformations their organizations would have to undergo to move from Web 2.0 to 3.0. We have also leveraged partnerships with platforms like Meta, Google, Twitter, and Quora to arrange expert-led training sessions for leaders across different industries. Such specialized awareness and expertise are the need of the hour to cement all gaps that may exist in putting together the most beneficial strategies for our clients.”
However, sticking to one's roots is crucial in modern times, as it's easy to get overwhelmed and lost amidst newly emerging trends, technology and formats, Kothari noted.
Twitter to expand political advertising scope
The company has said it will align its advertising policy with that of TV and other media outlets
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 4, 2023 2:53 PM | 1 min read
Twitter has said it will allow more types of political ads on its platform.
As per the company, it has relaxed its advertising policy for 'cause-based' ads in the US and was aligning its advertising policy in line with TV and other media outlets.
In 2019, Twitter had announced a ban on all political ads. Hence, Tuesday's move is being seen as a departure by the platform.
In a recent move, Twitter owner Elon Musk said the platform has rolled out a "view count" feature, which will show how many times a tweet has been viewed. This move could be of particular interest to brands and marketers who want an accurate method to measure the ROI of sponsored tweets or ads.
Google's plea to stay CCI ruling on Android rejected
NCLAT directs search giant to deposit 10 per cent of the Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty imposed by CCI
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 4, 2023 1:27 PM | 2 min read
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday declined Google's request for an interim stay on a ruling by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) that ordered the tech giant to change its approach to its Android platform, according to media reports. The tribunal has also directed the search giant to deposit 10 per cent of the Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty imposed by the CCI.
The CCI had fined Google in October last year for exploiting its dominant position in online search and the Android app store, and asked it to change curbs on smartphone makers related to pre-installing apps. The NCLAT direction came over a petition filed by Google challenging this CCI order. In its peition, Google had alleged that CCI verdict was a "copy-paste job".
"CCI lifted the judgement of EU and copy pasted without examining the facts in Indian context," Google had contended.
The NCLAT declined to grant any immediate stay on the CCI penalty and said it would pass any order after hearing out other parties. The tribunal issued notices to CCI and directed to list the matter on February 13 for hearing.
"We are of opinion that at the moment given the voluminous nature of the appeal, there is no need to pass any interim order," the two-member tribunal panel said, according to media reports.
Appearing on behalf of Google, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi reportedly said the CCI's decision will force the company to change its business model and harm consumer interest. The tribunal did not, however, agree with this argument.
When virtual turns into a big reality: MarTech trends to watch out for in 2023
From AI, ML AR and VR to metaverse, there’s a bunch of tools that are becoming hot topics for the new year, say experts
By Nilanjana Basu | Jan 4, 2023 8:37 AM | 6 min read
The way the world is evolving towards everything tech, more and more brands are increasingly adopting marketing technology or MarTech tools to reach out to their customers. MarTech has seen a boom in the last few years. From the increased usage of artificial intelligence to a growing dependence on clouds and data, marketers are swooping in to make the best use of technology and software that are available at their deck. So, what does 2023 have in store for this giant industry of MarTech? Experts have a lot to say on that.
According to Insider Intelligence, by 2024, B2B MarTech spending will be $8.51 billion while B2C MarTech spending will be closer to $18.60 billion. That is a big spending number and it shows how MarTech is reaching its heights as brands become more cautious of where they are spending their money for the best ROI.
The e4m MarTech India Conference held in October 2022 also had several industry leaders swearing by the revolution created by technology. Soumya Mohanty, Managing Director and Chief Client Officer - South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, said that digital was going to explode in the next three to four years with increasing internet users and more households adopting smart TVs. While, David Raab, Founder, The CDP Institute, said companies need to meet customer expectations with price, service and experience and privacy and manage complex data and complex MarTech.
So, the promises and expectations from MarTech as an industry is intense. With 2022 having already been a fantastic year for the industry, there are trends this year that brands and marketers need to watch out for. Starting from AI, AR and VR to metaverse, there’s a bunch of tools that are becoming a hot topic for this year.
Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality claiming spots
According to Vineet Malhotra, Chief Technology Officer at Hashtag Orange, artificial intelligence (AI) has been dominating the industry. “MarTech as an industry will of course continue to see more technological integrations. We cannot deny how quickly AI has taken over the whole predictive/analytics side of the marketing, and if we look at the last mile, then it's just the content that is left, with open source platforms like ChatGPT, there will be many more to follow and disrupt this space too.”
Amit Dhawan, Partner & CEO, Art-E, also believes that automation is going to be a significant part of 2023. “Looking ahead to 2023, the advertising industry is expected to undergo a significant shift with the advancement of AI technology. Tools such as chatGPT, copy.ai, and hotpot.ai are set to revolutionize the way creative agencies function, streamlining and automating certain tasks related to content creation. These AI-powered platforms use machine learning algorithms to generate original text, design assets, and even video content, allowing agencies to produce high-quality materials at a faster pace. While these tools are not meant to replace human creatives, they can assist with tasks such as copywriting and concept generation, freeing up time for more strategic and high-level work.”
Shashank Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO- Expedify, tells us that AI and ML-based marketing will help brands to become more relevant. “With the advances made on anvils like 5G penetration and rise of more immersive and interactive experiences like AR and VR, I strongly believe marketing data warehousing, immersive content, hyper personalized innovation and AI-based chatbot interactions will get a lot of user acceptance due to their fairly robust ecosystem. AI and ML-based marketing will also become more seamless as I believe they will be able to analyze deep learning algorithms and be able to integrate key data into their strategies and craft personalized messages for customers at every marketing funnel. The trends also will be accelerated by the shift in consumer behavior brought by the global pandemic.”
Anindita Das Veluri, Director - Marketing, Adobe India, adds, "Technologies today have the potential to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of marketing campaigns by allowing for the analysis of large amounts of data and the automation of certain tasks. Immersive content creation tools are already streamlining product design and digital asset creation. At Adobe, we have invested significantly in bringing in new talent and technology in the 3D and immersive field, including with the acquisitions of Mixamo, Allegorithmic, and Medium."
"Given the velocity & volume of content being generated is huge, the need for consistent supply of relevant and contextual content will be key. While the meat of your content likely won’t change year over year, the technology available to create that content is evolving at a rapid pace. This will give rise to the use of technologies AI & ML to streamline & drive adoption of standardized formats for creating, storing and sharing content," she opines.
A definite upward tick in the industry
Experts also believe that the industry is going to see a massive amount of growth this year. According to Vineet Malhotra, there’ll be a bunch of different trends that will push this industry in 2023. “Post pandemic, the fact that virtual can easily be a reality, the tech supporting marketing will continue to grow. Naturally, we will see a lot of talent movement, upskilling, especially in the agency side. We will have more CTOs joining agencies, while a creative role will demand tech orientation.”
Shashank Sharma also believes martech is up for a successful year with things going all digital during the pandemic. “We have observed how 'Digital' has become a key channel not just for customer acquisition and engagement but also for conversion and retention. As India’s digital economy fortifies, the assimilation of marketing and technology better known as “MarTech” is anticipated to witness robust growth. MarTech is seen to be playing a much more significant role in Data Integration and analytics along with automating processes for increasing marketing productivity.”
Amit Dhawan adds, “The advertising industry is continuously evolving as brands seek new ways to reach and engage with their audiences. With the integration of AI technology and the growing popularity of D2C brands, the coming year is sure to bring exciting developments and new opportunities for marketers."
According to Veluri, looking ahead to 2023, the MarTech industry is expected to undergo a significant shift with the advancement in technology and evolving customer expectations. There has been an increase in the spending in the past year, a trend that has been spotlighted by major sports events such as the FIFA and ICC T20 World Cups, she believes.
"A platform approach that drives consolidation and integration of marketing tools designed to work seamlessly will be the expectation. Whatever the industry, whatever the device or platform the content is consumed on, the need for integrated tools is stronger than ever. It’s crucial that these tools give the community the flexibility to work how and where they want. In response to the rapidly evolving ways in which people create, Adobe continues to release tools and technologies that empower creators to collaborate more effectively and more efficiently," says Veluri.
