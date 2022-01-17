PatchWall enabled Indian consumers to cut the cord in 2021: Xiaomi

Xiaomi's PatchWall report also notes that there was a 117 per cent increase in overall consumption of sports content

Xiaomi India recently released its PatchWall Replay Report 2021 underlining the key content consumption trends on its smart TV brands - Mi TV and Redmi TV. Xiaomi's PatchWall sits on top of the Android TV software and runs as an alternate user interface.

The report noted that PatchWall enabled Indian consumers to cut the cord. The other key trends included the growth in engagement for sports content, more people watching 4K content than ever before, and Hindi-speaking households watching more of South-Indian cinema due to easy content discovery on the platform.

Xiaomi India Partnerships and Content Operations Lead Anisha Mehta said this was the second year of the PatchWall Replay Report. The idea behind the report is to offer insights to Xiaomi's content partners that will help them in formulating their content strategy, she says.

Mehta stated sports engagement increased multi-fold during the Olympics and T20 World Cup. There was a 117 per cent increase in overall consumption of sports content. Xiaomi also helped its sports content partners promote ICC T20 World Cup and Olympics by creating special rows and pages.

"The India-Pak match saw 22.71 lakh active TV sets, which is the highest ever. The other interesting trend was that 70% of households watched the Neeraj Chopra final. This is around 18.49 lakh active TV sets," Mehta added.

Mehta also stated that 4K content became mainstream in 2021 with 1.38 crore clicks on Xiaomi smart TVs. Dolby Vision content had 1.21 crore clicks. She also stated that PatchWall helped consumers discover content from other languages with 39% of Smart TV homes discovering content in a new language. The top languages were Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Marathi.

PatchWall, she stated, was bigger than all multiplex chains combined with an 88 per cent increase in engagement. She also highlighted that Xiaomi smart TV consumers consumed 230 crore minutes of music.

Eshwar Nilakantan, Category Lead - Smart TV, Xiaomi India, informed that Xiaomi became India's number 1 smart TV brand in Q2 of 2018 and has remained in that position for 13 consecutive quarters. "Before we launched, the smart TV penetration in India was only 20 per cent, and we have been instrumental in growing that number to 55 per cent in 2019, and as of Q3 of 2021 that number is as high as 90 per cent," he added.

He further stated that smart TV penetration in India is expected to jump from 90 per cent to 95 per cent. "Like four years ago, only two out of 10 TVs that was sold was a smart TV, but today we see that nine out of 10 TVs that are being sold are smart TVs and next year we are pretty confident that almost every TV that will get sold will be smart. So, we expect smart TV penetration to increase to 95 per cent."

In 3.5 years, Xiaomi has shipped 7 million TVs and has reached 70 lakh households in India. "PatchWall is one of the main reasons why we are successful. Its priorities are content first, consistent TV experience, and customised for India. PatchWall is a layer that we have built on top of Android TV which is curating and giving content to consumers from 25+ different apps. It is the screen that consumers look at when they switch Mi TV or Redmi TV," he stated.

PatchWall has partnerships with OTT platforms like YouTube, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, Sun NXT, aha, Chaupal, Discovery+, hoichoi, Jio Cinema, DocuBay, EpicOn, Eros Now, ABP Live, Republic Bharat, Hungama Play, Shemaroo Me, and ALTBalaji.

Eshwar also noted that Xiaomi has been working on enabling consumers to cut the cord. "An important use case of PatchWall that we've seen with the availability of access to all the OTT apps is that the need to watch live TV has come down significantly," he stated.

That said, Xiaomi smart TV consumers are watching live TV to consume news. "We started the Live news offering by partnering with seven news media partners, and we provided seven news channels for free, to start with. Looking at the response, we have expanded this to over 190. We have news, movies, music, and entertainment channels. Seventy-seven of these channels are free," he said.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)