Panasonic's AI Refrigerator is 'open to work' on LinkedIn

It’s an intelligent professional and a star performer. It’s a graduate in behavioural sciences and fluent in Artificial Intelligence. It has got a proven track record of understanding human lifestyle patterns and an intelligent way of handling operations with outstanding efficiency. Unarguably, it’s a valuable asset to every work environment.

Yes, we are talking about Panasonic Refrigerators. India’s truly intelligent professional is now on LinkedIn. ‘Open to Work’ to cater to the growing needs of modern Indian homemakers, the multi-talented candidate also happens to be a smart space planner, an expert energy conservationist and a whole-hearted health enthusiast.

WATConsult India, the globally awarded hybrid digital agency from the house of Dentsu International, has launched a disruptive LinkedIn profile for Panasonic India’s AI-enabled refrigerators. It is a first of its kind and is immensely impressive. The profile lists Panasonic refrigerators as the most efficient job seeker on LinkedIn with unique educational qualifications like a PhD degree in Artificial Intelligence and a Masters in Environment Sensing and Energy Management. But that’s not all. The candidate’s unique ability to adapt to the changing working conditions and a proven track record to perform under pressure has already started making rounds amidst headhunters and industry professionals.

Commenting on the campaign, Shirish Agarwal, Head - Brand and Marketing Communication, Panasonic India said, “Like a truly intelligent partner, Panasonic AI refrigerators have been changing the lives of modern Indian consumers, who are constantly shifting between ‘Working From Home’ and ‘Working At Home’, by sensing their lifestyle patterns and translating the same to deliver optimal cooling and power savings. We wanted to connect with the right set of audience, and LinkedIn with its database of over 70 million users, sounded just right for this campaign.”

Speaking on the conceptualisation and execution of the campaign, Mayank Khattar, National Creative Director, WATConsult India added, “An intelligent refrigerator deserves an intelligent publicity. In today’s times, when professional networking sites are outstripping social ones, creating a LinkedIn profile for Panasonic refrigerators – and putting it as the worthiest candidate in the market – opened up a big pool of possibilities for us. Moreover, it helped us target the right audience at the right time, and what better than connecting with them on the world's largest online professional network.”

Adding to it, Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult India said, “The concept of applying AI in appliances has literally instilled human-like capabilities into a machine. Hence, we thought of actually treating it like one. Panasonic’s LinkedIn profile displays its skills, experience and features that are bound to impress those who are seeking for an intelligent addition in their home or office.”

The campaign has touched the pulse of modern homemakers. It has not only garnered over 1 million impressions but has also engaged thousands of professionals in a short span of just 30 days. India’s truly intelligent refrigerator has been quite active on LinkedIn, participating in prominent tech events and sharing expert articles on better work-life balance and energy conservation. The candidate has caught the attention of several recruiters and we have received over 20 interview calls so far.

