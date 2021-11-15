Paid advertising not future but present necessity for any business: Panel

Powered by Google, e4m Business Leaders Roundtable: Unlocking Digital for Growth brought together a panel of distinguished marketing luminaries and brands, for a thought-provoking discussion on how businesses can keep pace with consumers in a world of constant digital transformation.

The discussion held on November 9th featured six speakers along with Session Chair - Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder, Gozoop. The speakers were Anita Nayyar, COO, Media and Communications, Patanjali Ayurved Limited; Arun Kumar S, Vice President, Navrathan Jewellers; Nirupam Sahay, ED and CEO, Lighting and Consumer Durables, Surya Roshni; Nipun Mittal, CMD & Founder, Olefia Biopharma Limited; and last but not least Tanveer S Uberoi, Director, Agency, Partnerships and Sales, Google Customer Solutions (GCS), India; and Ruchita Taneja Aggarwal, Head New Business Sales, India, Google.

Naqvi started the hour-long session by examining the positive role played by digital assets in the recent Diwali celebrations, whether it was making new purchases, celebrating online with family and friends in far-off places, or even indulging one's sweet tooth through orders on delivery apps. The panellists all agreed that digital is has been playing an increasingly important role in our lives, and its potential for positivity is far-reaching and still growing.

As Anita Nayyar of Patanjali noted that businesses that thought they could survive without digital were making a grave mistake irrespective of the brand. “From Jio having led the charge in making data cheaper to the penetration of cell phones, whether it is smart or feature phones (and we know how to reach customers through feature phones as well) to the last mile connectivity and delivery of products, I think, the reach of digital is becoming unquestionable,” said Nayyar, pointing out that it is companies like Google which have been responsible for driving this digital transformation.

She added that it is very important for organizations to be future-ready. “I see lots of brands working in that direction. I've been for four months with Anjali and I realized that they run an IT solutions company called Bharuwa Solutions, employing 200 people. Nobody would even think that an Ayurvedic Bhartiya company will be on the forefront of finding digital solutions for clients. They have fantastic distribution management software which takes care of end-to-end supply chain, which is very important to run large businesses specifically FMCGs. So, I don't see any question on whether organizations should be future-ready with digital or not. I think it's a must today and is becoming a mandate.”

Arun Kumar S of Navrathan Jewellers noted that while his brand only has a presence in Bengaluru, it’s known across the world, and which is why the traditional jewellery company is going increasingly digital. “We want to reach out to more and more people, and are exploring tools like Artificial Intelligence and Business Intelligence to gather data on what consumers want, and how we can help fulfil those requirements,” he said.

And when speaking about the far more modern lighting and consumer durables industry, Nirupam Sahay of Surya Roshni, said his business has gone completely digital. “We’ve moved from conventional lighting to LED, which is a digital solution. You can customise its brightness and colours and so much else, which you couldn’t do with conventional lighting. As a product we’ve gone almost completely digital, with LED making up 90% of our sales. And now we’re moving increasingly into smart products, with lighting that can be controlled and timed by your smartphone and things like that,” he said while adding that the company had only recently pivoted to tools like paid advertising, social media and other digital media, having gone into it seriously over the last year or so.

“However, we’re already seeing positive returns whether it is increasing brand awareness or incremental sales which, I think, are the key parameters you would look at, in any form of advertising. And we can see the impact that is happening, so we can see the share of digital-only increasing in our advertising pie,” continued Sahay.

Elaborating on the utility of paid advertisement, Tanveer S Uberoi of Google said having a high level of education and conviction about a medium is one side of the story while the second is the deployment of the medium, and how to go ahead and leverage the medium becomes extremely important as well, pointing out that the other panellists, as with any other brands, used digital marketing and paid advertising to reach out to their specific target audiences.

“It depends a lot on what their business objectives and marketing objectives are in order to really put a quantifiable number in terms of what a marketing figure should actually be like,” said Uberoi, noting that it also depends on the products themselves as well and making sure it reaches the right consumer, adding, “That's where any paid marketing comes in. There'll always be an organic push, but there needs to be a paid position where to really make an impact.”

Speaking about the need for even brands that are selling products only offline, Uberoi said that it depended on where one was selling but that eventually, every brand would have to migrate to selling online, and as it was unavoidable, the earlier one invested in the eco-system the stronger brand presence one could build.

“So for example, Bharat is a big area of focus, and it uses vernacular languages, it doesn't speak English. And by 2021 end, 73% of internet consumption is going to happen on the back of vernacular language. So does paid marketing hence come into play to show content and vernacular languages? Absolutely. You can't run away from this. This is the medium of the future. The moment you do launch online, you will find a larger customer pool and then acceptance by other clients,” he said.

Speaking about how Google Ad Solutions are helping brands accelerate their growth, Ruchita Taneja Aggarwal said that the pandemic had propelled brands that traditionally sold products offline on to now existing digital channels that weren’t there before the lockdown, as print circulation was affected and people were no longer being exposed to out of home advertising.

She said, “If you were to really look at the last 12 to 18 months, digital as a share of overall AdX in India is already at about 30%. Based on industry reports that we study from other markets that are a little ahead of India, their digital constitutes 50% of the overall AdX. We feel very confident and definitively that India will move in that same direction and we're seeing that journey happens even at a brand level now. These are all large, traditional advertisers who had a higher propensity to trust traditional media channels that have worked for their brands, consistently over the last decades. But now, they've actually tested their marketing objectives on digital and they've seen good results.”

Reverting to an earlier question of whether digital can work for sales that are offline, Taneja Aggarwal said it had become a ubiquitous part of the advertising mix, with a market share that would only grow.

The experts delved deeper into their respective fields and the undeniable fact that digital had become necessary for any brand looking to sell a product, regardless of category or language, and concluded that paid advertising and digital marketing weren’t something they needed to be ready for, but is very much part of conducting a successful business today.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)