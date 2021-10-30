Outbrain ropes in Shouneel Charles as MD for India

In his previous assignment, he was EVP & Business Head of Times Network Digital

Outbrain, a leading recommendation platform for the open web, has appointed Shouneel Charles as MD for India. In his previous assignment, he was EVP & Business Head of Times Network Digital.

Shouneel is a seasoned digital and media professional with over two decades of experience. He joined Times Network in April 2017 as Senior Vice President — Digital. In July 2019, he was elevated as EVP to further boost audience growth and turnover of the network’s digital platforms.

In his previous assignment, Charles was leading the digital business at NDTV Convergence as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and Chief Revenue Officer. He has also worked with multinational companies like Yahoo, Turner Broadcasting, Star India and National Geographic where he launched multiple channels and media properties.

Recently, Sandeep Balani had moved on from Outbrain as Head of India to join JioAds as Vice-President. The company had also roped in Allen Sharma for the role of Director of Sales, India, say media reports. Sharma was leading Digital Sales at ABP Network prior to this.

