‘OTT, broadcasting & internet players can’t be all under telecom service licence’

As per the Broadband India Forum, OTT communication, broadcasting services and internet-based communication can't be together termed as telecommunication

The Broadband India Forum has said that OTT communication services, broadcasting services and internet-based communication can't be together termed as telecommunication and so should not be under the licensing framework, media networks have reported.

The submission has come in response to the draft telecom bill. The telecom bill is already being revised on the basis of 900 comments that have been received by the telecom department.

The BIF has pointed out that bringing all the players under the telecom service licence could lead to a collapse of the app ecosystem.

According to BIF, there is a need for concerned definitions and regulatory provisions in the revised bill.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)