One Digital bags digital mandate for Ozone Overseas

Hardware manufacturer Ozone has announced the appointment of One Digital as its Digital Agency. One Digital was appointed after a series of multi-agency pitches that lasted over a month due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

As its Digital Strategy partner, One Digital would play a key role in boosting the brand’s social media engagement with consumers, distributors, and specifiers under one common umbrella. The famous Ozostars Loyalty Program App for Carpenters and Dealers, Colours by Ozone, Hana Demountable Partitioning are a few of the campaign systems by Ozone that shall also be at the forefront of the upcoming digital campaigns. The account would be managed by the Gurgaon (Delhi NCR) office of One Digital.

Ozone Overseas is an integral part of the Ozone Enterprise group which has a striking global presence & recognition for providing innovative solutions for architects, builders, specifiers, carpenters, and homeowners.

Sharing his views on appointing One Digital the Digital Partner, Alok Aggarwal, MD, Ozone Overseas said, “Hardware has been a category essentially driven by architects and influencers even though we use them in state-of-the-art glass buildings and in our years' old dresser. Now, we look forward to building a brand that is more consumer centric. Having said that, we have found an opportunity to change the perception of our consumers by manufacturing products that are not only functionally advanced but aesthetically pleasing to the eyes as well. We also want consumers and the design fraternity to explore the Colour by Ozone. With the upcoming design-centric product launches, we required a partner who could truly understand a designer’s mindset and curate an overall digital strategy for the brand across its verticals. I hope One Digital’s experience with Architectural Brands is the answer to our requirements.”

On being awarded the business, Ar. Himani Ahuja, Co-Founder and Communication Director at One Digital said, “Ozone Overseas is not just a hardware brand. It is a lifestyle brand that fulfils the aspirations of millennials for a made-in-India, international quality product serving as a successful blend of designer hardware and security solutions. Our focus shall be to create a comprehensive digital strategy to cover PAN-vertical touchpoints for the brand”.

Ozone offers internationally certified Architectural Hardware & Security Solutions through its product portfolio of more than 3000 products manufactured at four manufacturing units located at Kalaamb, Himachal Pradesh (India). These units are equipped with state-of-the-art technology imported from the best brands in the world. The latest CNC machines, laser & water jet cutting machines with automatic finishing lines facilitate achieving high quality and consistent finish on Stainless Steel. Ozone has a strong distribution network across the country including dealers, distributors, C&F agents & a company-owned display cum training Centre - The Ozone Hub. The display centre showcases all product ranges under one roof as live functional demo sets & offers technical know-how about each product’s application and usage. Its global footprints include developed & matured markets such as the USA, Germany, Turkey, Italy, UAE, and Neighbouring countries. Ozone is committed to bringing the best quality products with a technological edge and superior aesthetics to its customers worldwide for a safer world.

