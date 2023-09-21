Video personalisation with AI: On every marketer’s festive checklist this year
Brands are capitalizing on Generative AI to realize a host of benefits, from scaling up personalization efforts to tailoring content to individual preferences, at a previously unimaginable scale
Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll these days, and not just because of the massive success of his last two outings to the cinema. While his AI- powered Cadbury ad earlier this year generated much attention and many plaudits (including a Cannes Lion for Cadbury and agency Ogilvy Mumbai), ITC Sunfeast and media partner IPG just announced a new campaign which will allow consumers to ‘co-star’ with India’s King using the power of, you guess it, Generative AI.
And while Khan may be the shiniest example, he’s not the only star shining a light on how brands can use AI to deliver personalized experiences to customers like never before. From Virat Kohli and ViVo to Ayushmann Khurrana and Wakefit, brands and celebrities are turning to the technology like never before, just in time for the festive season.
Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India, says, “After brands like Cadbury led the way, advertisers have become more confident and have started experimenting with Generative AI to create personalized video ads. This technology allows brands to efficiently generate multiple variations of video content, catering to diverse customer preferences. It's a cost-effective way to scale up personalization during high-demand periods and goes a long way in delivering a great experience as well.”
Anupreet Singh, Chief Revenue Officer at Gan.ai, a video personalization company that leverages the power of generative AI to provide its ever-growing roster of clients is even more emphatic. “In one sentence, I would say that any brand that does not use video personalization during this festive season will face a very hard time in having any kind of brand recall. And the reason why I say that is because the number of brands that are trying to do that this season are a lot. If a brand is sending a text message or a generic video, in the larger scheme of the total number of messages that you will get, you'll never remember that something like that happened. So, I think the acceleration of the use of AI in this festive season will be massive.”
Gan.ai’s list of clients reads like a who’s who of both Indian and global brands, as more companies turn to the technology, but because of the efficiencies of AI in cost as well as quality, Singh says the technology is being embraced widely.
“Companies are now joining the fold because they are seeing direct ROI out of it and a lot of these big brands are using us to build their top-of-mind awareness to cut through the noise and create a campaign that really stands out. Also, a lot of upcoming brands are looking at it as a performance marketing hack. Brands like 82 East are using us for their communications across the board. And even several start-ups and smaller brands are turning to us,” says Singh.
Vivek Kumar Anand, Chief Business Officer, DViO Digital, says that as brands seek to capture the attention and emotions of their audiences during the festive season, utilising AI allows them to stand out, remain relevant, and create memorable experiences. “The landscape of festive advertising is evolving, with AI playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of how brands communicate and engage with their audiences. Advertisers are teaming up with Generative AI to craft festive adverts that feel just for you. It's about adding that personal touch, making visuals stand out, and ensuring everything's set for the festive rush.”
He adds, “Here at DViO, we fully embrace AI, refining our new tool with insights from past projects. And we're not the only ones; big tech names are pouring resources into AI, underscoring its massive importance in the market.”
Amitt Sharma, Founder and CEO, VDO.AI, says that advertisers are tapping into the tremendous potential of Generative AI to transform their festive ad campaigns by allowing the creation of dynamic, personalised and engaging CTV/OTT advertisements at scale.
“In fact, we've been experiencing a surge in requests from brands seeking to collaborate on customized AI campaigns with us for Q4. This trend underscores the ever-growing appetite for innovative AI-driven solutions that can elevate brands' engagement with their audiences and drive meaningful results,” says Sharma.
Atrayee Chakraborty, Knowledge and Strategy Partner, Lodestar UM, says that Generative AI adoption in advertising is experiencing rapid growth. According to a recent study conducted by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), a remarkable 40% of advertisers intend to incorporate generative AI into their marketing campaigns within the next year. “This marks a substantial increase from a mere 10% in 2021, underscoring the technology's expanding influence in the industry.”
“This technology capitalizes on a wealth of data, including past purchase history, browsing behaviours, and social media interactions, to craft personalized content that encompasses everything from scripts to storyboards and visually engaging elements. Brands are capitalizing on Generative AI to realize a host of benefits, from scaling up personalization efforts, to tailoring content to individual preferences at a previously unimaginable scale,” says Chakraborty.
However, Jasani cautions that brands should exercise caution in the area of data privacy and take all necessary permissions before implementing these ideas. “The technology is fairly simple but the beauty is in what idea you wrap around it. Even though technologies like Generative AI are fast catching on, I still believe that in our business of communication, you will need an idea to make it stand out and do its job. That’s why the business of ideas can never be replaced by AI but will only be enhanced by it.”
Sharma agrees, noting that brands need to be watchful of the potential pitfall of excessive reliance on technology, which could result in a disconnect from their audience. “Striking the right balance involves prioritizing interactive and audience-centric advertising strategies. These strategies may encompass localized and IP-address enabled ad delivery, incorporating elements of gamification, and incorporating remote-based integrated polls. These measures serve to engage viewers while remaining sensitive to the evolving needs and preferences of the audience.”
Elon Musk to charge 'small' fee for X (Twitter) subscription
The Twitter owner said that the move may help weed out bot accounts
By e4m Staff | Sep 20, 2023 1:20 PM | 1 min read
X (formerly Twitter) users may soon have to pay subscription fees to use the platform, according to Elon Musk. The magnate has hinted that he could soon enforce a paywall around the business to get rid of bot accounts, which has become a throne on his side: “We are moving to having a small monthly payment for use of systems.”
Musk made the disclosure when he was in a meeting with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu who visited Tesla Motors in California. Currently, the platform charges users for accessing premium features of X such as checkmarks for verified accounts.
By enforcing subscriptions, bot account users may get discouraged from creating new accounts.
Musk has not mentioned how much the new paid service may cost or what special features can the users avail of.
In the meeting with Netanyahu, Musk also addressed the issues of antisemitism prevalent on the plaform.
OTT won't be regulated as telecom service: DoT
DoT said that the current definition of telecom services under the Telegraph Act is good enough and that there’s no need to add OTT in the new bill
By e4m Staff | Sep 19, 2023 8:28 AM | 2 min read
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has reportedly said that OTT (over-the-top) players won’t come under the purview of the definition of telecommunication services in the Telecom Bill.
According to news reports, DoT said that the current definition of telecom services under the Telegraph Act is good enough and that there’s no need to add OTT in the new bill.
The government won’t be enabling a revenue-sharing model between the OTTs and the telecom-sharing providers.
The report also quoted a government official who said that there’s no revenue-sharing mechanism in the works.
Telecos have been demanding a share of the revenue earned by OTT players who have been using the former’s network for carriage of their apps.
In their defence, the telecom companies contend that the streaming apps have been offering heavy services and generating disproportionately high traffic, pushing them to upgrade their network capacity.
The new Telecom Bill is set to replace the Telegraph Act, which defines “telegraph” as “any appliance, instrument, material or apparatus used
or capable of use for transmission or reception of signs, signals, writing, images and sounds or intelligence of any nature by wire, visual or other electro-magnetic emissions, Radio waves or Hertzian waves, galvanic, electric or magnetic means.”
The move to remove OTT from the Telecom Bill is reportedly expected to be tabled in the winter session of the Parliament.
Ad Nauseum: Are AI algorithms hurting ad performance?
Increasing use of AI-generated content & data can decrease production of original content, while simultaneously increasing the volume of deductive and AI-generated content, say experts
By Shantanu David | Sep 19, 2023 8:27 AM | 6 min read
As we navigate the oft murky depths of the internet and digital media, sailing from content to information, and weaving between news and retail; that is when it happens.
Ad nauseum, whether it’s the act of repeating something to the point of aversion or the effect of seeing the same ad for air fryers for days after having innocuously Googled ‘healthy French Fries’ that one time, seems to be occurring more frequently. And you can blame it, as you can most things according to certain talking heads these days, on the advent of Artificial Intelligence.
“AI plays a big role in digital ads, making things smoother and better. But there's a worry that AI might make ads too similar because it only uses similar data,” observes Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India.
And that’s only what’s happening at the metaphorical shop front. Things behind the counter have the potential to get a lot messier. And that’s even as more advertisers, publishers, and media merchants pivot towards the inarguable efficacy and application of AI technologies.
Ghosts in the machine
Agreeing with the universal sentiment that AI is the next big thing, Shashidhar Sharma, Country Head – Programmatic, GroupM Nexus, says the utilization of AI and its inherent ability to analyze extensive data sets for extracting insights has led to a multitude of practical applications, and increased revenue generation, and thereby has a consequential impact.
“However, the possibility of the data sets themselves being biased does exist. An increasing use of AI-generated content and data has the potential to decrease the production of original content, while simultaneously increasing the volume of deductive and AI-generated content. Subsequently, this heightens the risk of content loops, which impacts advertising and programmatic vastly as we advertise pertinent content trying to reach out to relevant users. If content loops or echo chambers become predominant, users will progressively shift away from them and seek out original content that provides up-to-date and contextually accurate information.”
Siddhant Mazumdar, Head, Mediabrands Content Studio – India, says that Artificial Intelligence unquestionably has the potential to generate echo chambers across various applications. “With the proliferation of AI-generated content, there's a concern that AI may end up primarily curating content created by other AI systems, sidelining human involvement. This scenario presents a somewhat dystopian perspective. As AI content becomes indistinguishable from human-created content, it becomes increasingly challenging to ascertain its source.”
Indeed, consumers today have been exposed to different forms of echo chambers for a while now. It’s not (just) that people in your digital surroundings think like you and agree with your views on so many things, excellent as you may view them to be.
“Social media platforms, for instance, employ AI algorithms that repetitively serve content or products based on users' preferences, limiting exposure to diverse viewpoints. This phenomenon can also occur in conversational chatbot experiences, where strong biases or one-sided information may dominate, offering limited exposure to counter viewpoints,” says Mazumdar.
“Similarly, if data bias creeps into the way we use algorithms within digital advertising, the subsequent insights will be impacted. The risk is high, but the solution is also a continuous process that should start immediately. AI/ML should be approached with the understanding of what insights to use, which trigger points we optimize for, and what target user persona we are aiming for. If we lose vision as stated above, we do run the risk of deductive data sets being repetitively used, reducing the efficiency drastically,” says Sharma.
The Exorcists
Jasani says to fix this we need to use different types of data and AI that shows different ideas. “This way, ads can be more interesting and work better. Advertisers and publishers should prioritize responsible AI usage. Regular data audits, transparency in algorithms, and continuous monitoring are key. Human oversight is essential to ensure that AI-driven ads resonate with the intended audience while respecting ethical and cultural boundaries,” he says.
In Sharma’s opinion, publishers should explore the potential of AI capabilities for fine tuning the content rather than creating it from scratch. “I would emphasize on the significance of original content which has never been more crucial and should be given due attention. The usage of original content with AI supporting the mechanism by throwing in research insights would be my recommendation.”
Mazumdar adds that subject matter experts with neutrality in mind can supervise or guide AI content creation, ensuring it remains grounded in human sensibilities. “Looking ahead, AI platforms should ideally provide tools that allow users to control the extent of AI involvement in the processing, empowering everyone to have greater control over the outcome. This balance between AI and human oversight will be vital in maintaining the impact and human touch of ads.”
Sharma also says that advertisers should have checks and balances in place to ensure user persona mapping is done accurately so that biased or inaccurate insights do not impact the overall strategy.
So while echoes are definitely growing in the void that is digital media, there is still a chance to curb that while we still have our hands on the remote.
Epilogue
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media sums it up, saying, “AI is a mixed bag in today's ad world. On one hand, it helps us pinpoint our target audience, refine our advertising campaigns, and enhance efficiency through machine-learning techniques. On the other hand, it can also steer you into an echo chamber of comparable concepts.”
“Remember, in this data-driven age, staying on top of your datasets and keeping a finger on the pulse of consumer sentiment is crucial. Use AI to craft ads that speak directly to your audience, striking that perfect balance between its advantages and pitfalls.”
Urge & request media to stop speculating: Koo Founders
'We are committed to our dream of taking Koo to the world and beating the best with Indian tech,' said the founders.
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 12:25 PM | 2 min read
After the reports that the homegrown micro-blogging platform, Koo, is actively seeking a partnership with a party possessing robust distribution capabilities, the founders have now issued a statement urging media to stop speculating.
The statement highlights that 2023 has been one of the toughest years for the startup ecosystem around the world. Funding has come to a standstill and only near breakeven or early stage startups are lucky to raise funds, that too at low valuations / heavy markdowns.
“While our stable state plan was to scale more before generating revenue, Koo too was caught in this unfortunately sour market timing and had to switch gears from a growth trajectory to a revenue generating engine. With just 6 months more on our trajectory, we would have beaten Twitter in India” read the statement.
The founders of Koo believe that from growing rapidly to cutting down on growth and proving unit economics, within 6 months of revenue experimentation, Koo took a 180 degree turn and proved that this is a real business.
“While the market is unfavourable, we as founders are committed to our dream, of taking Koo to the world and beating the best, with Indian tech. We believe that India needs to have a seat at the table that's currently only reserved for global tech giants.”
“The next phase for Koo is to build scale and that will happen with either funding or through a strategic partnership with someone who already has scale. With the current reality of a slow investor market, the best way forward is to partner with someone who has the distribution strength to give Koo a massive user impetus and help it grow. With a platform that's scale ready, Koo can outshine competitors with the right push on growth. While we talk to the right partners to build this out, we urge and request our well wishers and friends in the media to stop speculating and be patient till we have something concrete to announce. All we can tell you is that, with all these changes, Koo will be much stronger as an organization and will make all of us proud,” it further read
Deccan Herald & Prajavani join hands with Quintype’s AI digital experience platform
Quintype’s digital experience platform empowers the editorial team with custom workflows, bi-directional print-to-digital syndication and innovative storytelling formats
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 10:58 AM | 2 min read
Quintype has announced its collaboration with The Printers Mysore of Deccan Herald and Prajavani. This partnership has facilitated The Printers Mysore in doubling its active user base and maintaining stable website traffic.
The Printers Mysore aims to harness the power of its influential media brands to enhance its digital media presence for the next-generation news consumers.
In this journey, Quintype, with its AI-powered newsroom growth platform and deep digital publishing expertise, stood out as the ideal partner for The Printers Mysore's progressive digital approach.
This strategic collaboration has enabled Deccan Herald and Prajavani to bolster its digital-first newsroom approach. They adopted Quintype's flagship News CMS platform, hosted on AWS, which comes fully equipped with all essential editorial features and the added benefit of seamless bi-directional print-to-digital syndication. Remarkably, over 2 million stories were migrated to Quintype’s platform without any dip in website traffic. Furthermore, most of their URLs now achieve a "Good" rating in Google's Core Web Vitals assessment.
“Our aim was to enhance our tech stack to offer our readers unparalleled experiences with a great design that is Clean, Crisp and Contemporary. The new platform aligned perfectly with our editorial team's criteria, including efficient workflow management. The entire Quintype team, from tech to product to support, was physically present in our office during the go-live of the new Prajavani and Deccan Herald websites. They closely worked with our team throughout the process, ensuring a smooth transition,” said Sitaraman Shankar, CEO of The Printers Mysore and Editor of Deccan Herald.
"We're thrilled to team up with The Printers Mysore, a media titan in India boasting nearly 9 million print readers and an impressive over 100 million monthly pageviews," expressed Chirdeep Shetty, CEO at Quintype. “Our DXP platform is designed to aid publishers in reducing website downtime and amplifying traffic. It's a robust tool for efficient content generation and omnichannel distribution powered by a state-of-the-art tech stack."
Video personalization will soon be a necessity for brands: Suvrat Bhooshan, Gan.ai
Stanford alumnus Suvrat Bhooshan, the founder of Gan.ai, spoke to e4m about commercialising the personalized video tech and how it impacts businesses across the board
By Shantanu David | Sep 18, 2023 8:57 AM | 4 min read
A Generative Adversarial Network (GAN) is a Machine Learning (ML) model, which generates multimedia and in which two neural networks compete with each other by using deep learning methods to become more accurate in their predictions. A more simplistic way of looking at it is that the best AI in a system wins. And that’s what Gan.ai seems to be doing in its particular space.
Started by Stanford alumnus Suvrat Bhooshan in March 2021 and headquartered in the OG Silicon Valley, Gan.ai is a personalized video platform that allows brands to send customers hyper-personalized video messages from celebrities, brand ambassadors and other people you’re likely to pay attention to. It’s like the Shahrukh Khan Cadbury ad, but on steroids, and talking to you, dear reader, directly.
“When someone addresses you by name directly, you’re more likely to pay attention (up to five times as much), and we’ve found that when this happens in ads, consumers are immediately hooked and watch through the whole ad and are more likely to remember both the brand and the product,” shares Bhooshan.
Having previously worked at the AI research labs at Meta (then Facebook), Bhooshan started Gan.ai at a critical moment, when Generative AI was just starting to dominate headlines and business plans. “We were very lucky to be approached by Sequoia. They funded us when we were still in an idea state, it was just me and an idea and we spent all of 2021 building on the core technology behind what we wanted, and we started commercializing this technology in 2022,” says Bhooshan, who moved back to India in December 2020. Gan.ai has since also undergone another round of funding.
“We got early traction in the marketing space and everybody from Swiggy, Zomato, MPL, Samsung, Bajaj, to a lot of others started using us. We are at the stage where we essentially have monopolized the entire Indian market ranging from Unilever, Pepsi, and Coca-Cola. All the large consumer giants and verticals in India and the top three players are in our pipeline at this point. I think it's only a moment of time, where literally any brand that you can think of in India will be using us for a video personalization space,” Bhooshan asserted.
Use cases include when consumers visit an electronics store, for instance, and are served by a customer executive, the next day they’ll get a video message from say, Virat Kohli reminding them of their store visit and their interaction with said executive and asking if they need any more help to finalise that purchase decision and whom to contact and so on.
“Real money gaming used to be quite big for us as well, but as the regulations changed we are reevaluating the whole business outcome. Ecommerce, D2C are other big ones Real Estate in the US is very big for us, and healthcare and real estate in India are quite big for us as well,” he says, adding, “So anywhere you have a consumer marketing funnel, and you have budgets to get in celebrities as brand ambassadors. These mostly tend to be leading smartphone brands, leading automobile brands and leading consumer verticals.”
With the upcoming festive season, Gan.ai has quite a lot of big projects in the bag, stretching from Pujo and Diwali up to Christmas and New Year’s, with clients ranging from liquor brands to beauty product labels. Bhooshan noted that practically every vertical is coming into the personalized video fold.
“Brands realize they can’t afford to be left behind when all their competitors are doing it. The conversion rate of these ads is up to 10 times the generic ones, and the follow-up videos can help consumers return to their abandoned carts and resume purchase journeys. As an investment, it’s more than worth it. It’ll soon be a necessity,” Bhooshan concluded.
Brands and the beckoning call of India's Digital Public Goods
Industry watchers discuss the 'digital diplomacy opportunities' presented by India's large-scale adoption of digital public goods and the challenges that lie therein
By Shantanu David | Sep 18, 2023 8:40 AM | 4 min read
At the recently concluded G20 Summit, between the brouhaha over diplomatic luggage, plane troubles, and speculation around nameplates, there were several reports of world leaders being impressed by the made-in-India UPI technology. A G20 Policy Recommendation report recently released by the World Bank noted: “For the fiscal year 2022–23, the total value of UPI transactions was nearly 50 per cent of India’s nominal GDP.”
Undoubtedly, the most popular of India’s Digital Public Goods, UPI is far from the only one. From retail-centric ONDC to language-based Bhashini, to even Co-WIN from the days of Covid, there is a slew of digital endeavours that are attracting the attention of companies, brands, and advertisers, mostly because of their large-scale adoption by consumers.
High Potential
Noting that the potential of the Digital Public Goods landscape is immense, as advertisers and agencies increasingly embrace newer platforms and initiatives, Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media, says ONDC’s emphasis on open source networks for exchanging goods and services on the internet, independent of specific platforms, indicates a promising direction. “India’s digital transformation, fueled by modular applications built on Aadhaar and India Stack, is revolutionizing activities like payments, accessing government services, and education. This paves the way for digital diplomacy opportunities.”
Prashant Puri, Co-Founder & CEO of AdLift notes that with India prioritising building Digital Public goods in its tech policy at the G20 summit, “You know that this initiative will only gain momentum. Since it is tied to nations achieving their sustainable development goals, the potential affect change is tremendous. It is a unique opportunity for start-ups to innovate and grow. However, we need to be mindful of a couple of red flags. The major one being privacy issues where there can be misuse of data. Lack of End-to-End Encryption of Data on these goods is still a big loophole.”
Shashank Rathore, Vice President, E-commerce, Interactive Avenues believes it is still early to quantify potential as most of the initiatives are in a very early stage. “However, these endeavours present prospects for extending one's audience reach, achieving cost-effectiveness, attaining insightful data, ensuring adherence to regulatory standards, fostering collaborative innovation, engaging with communities, and bolstering brand reputation. Prudent scrutiny becomes imperative for advertisers and agencies, as they seek alignment with their business objectives and target demographics.”
Vivek Kumar Anand, Chief Business Officer, DViO Digital, believes platforms that emphasise open-source solutions aren't just technology-forward; they're people-forward. “I've always believed, as growth marketers, our objective is not just to target but to engage inclusively, and that's where these platforms shine. They echo the sentiments of the 'Networked Public Sphere' by Yochai Benkler, underscoring the role of inclusivity in global digital communication.”
According to him, navigating the diverse landscape of India and Bharat's various markets is a challenge that is both complex and exhilarating. Indeed, leveraging digital goods and services effectively and widely across these multifaceted markets requires a nuanced approach, including localized strategies; collaborative ecosystems; education and empowerment; Sustainability with inclusion; and data-driven insights.
Future Growth
Kothari points out that leveraging these digital goods effectively across India’s diverse markets involves the growth of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), enabling innovative applications through various combinations of services. “The open-source translation collection and the expanding DPIs in health and education promise to enhance access and efficiency along with their contribution towards the country’s innovation, inclusion, and improved government functions. The dynamic landscape holds significant potential for transforming access, services, and global inclusivity.”
Rathore agrees that this demands a comprehensive approach encompassing strategies such as localization with vernacular content, prioritizing mobile accessibility, offering flexible pricing models, establishing local partnerships, supporting digital literacy, adapting to network constraints, aligning with government regulations, conducting market research, ensuring scalable infrastructure, and prioritizing customer engagement. Recognizing the unique characteristics of each market segment is paramount for successful implementation.
“In essence, leveraging digital goods and services across India's and Bharat's diverse markets isn't about a one-size-fits-all strategy. It's a vibrant tapestry of localised efforts, collaboration, education, sustainability, and data insights. It's about a marketing symphony that plays the tune of unity in diversity. This melody is the soul of our nation and the heartbeat of a growth marketer's aspirations,” says Anand.
