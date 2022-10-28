Not metaverse or AI, but content is key: Laj Salam, Plainspeak

A lot of marketing agencies have seen a shift from traditional marketing to digital marketing over the last decade. One such company, finishing its eighth year of service, is PlainSpeak.

Founded by Laj Salam along with Praveen Raj and Biju P. Oommen, this Kerala-based marketing agency has helped many brands grow. Some of these brands include Taj Hotels, Grand Hyatt, Muthoot Homez, North Republic, QWQER and Sarathy.



Plainspeak, which has offices in Kochi & Trivandrum handling brands from across India and abroad, is an agency which provides services like Branding, Communication Design, Print Media, Digital & Social Media, TVC & Video, Radio, OOH Solutions and Integrated Campaigns to brands.



Ensuring success and evolving with the digital advertising world, this agency boasts of the greatest number of awards won by an agency in Kerala.



Speaking to e4m, Laj Salam, founder of Plainspeak, talks about coping with the changes around advertising over the years and how the agency stood tall through all of it. “To cope with changes, an agency needs to be alert, flexible and open. For that, the team is really important. Ad agencies thrive on their team. So, without a good team, we will not reach anywhere.”



Salam also speaks about his two most memorable campaigns done by Plainspeak. One is the campaign for the first mall launch in Trivandrum, the Mall of Travancore by the Malabar Group. “Introducing the mall culture to Trivandrum’s diversified audience was a challenge. We used Dulqar Salman as the brand ambassador. The campaign won few golds in advertising awards,” he says.



The other is the launch campaign of Muthoot Homez of Muthoot Fincorp. “It was a business conglomerate which diversified into real estate sector and we had to position the brand accordingly. A traditional campaign coupled with digital initiatives brought success. This campaign also won us awards.”



"One of the key to our success is the long-term relationship with clients. The company also battled the pandemic with a diversified portfolio of brands and emerged successful in the face of the challenges that came along with keeping brands growing during the covid pandemic," says Salem.



Salam states that content is key to advertising irrespective of all the technology one uses to make it better. “Whatever we need to communicate, we do it through plain simple content. No matter what changes are happening to the industry, whether it be metaverse or AI, content is the key. Without good content, no matter how much you bombard social media, nothing is going to work.



Coming from a time when he has seen the change from traditional media to digital advertising and the aspects of it, he speaks about what the future of marketing could look like. “We can expect a lot of new solutions in the field of digital ads without compromising the data privacy of the users. The increasing use of AI and automation is changing the landscape of digital marketing in India. From personalisation to lead generation, anything is possible using AI.”



“New video formats and technologies have exploded in the past years and Gen Z prefers to post video content online. The current trend is video and we believe the future will also be video, but definitely with a lot more additions. More personalised and native content can be expected.” he mentions.

